LA Wings & LA Steaks Hollywood Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

6411 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Order Again

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.00+

Seasoned and lightly breaded, Deep fried Chicken breast strips, Tossed in a flavor of your choice. Side of Blue Cheese Dressing or Ranch Dressing.

Cheesesteak

Classic CheeseSteak

$14.00

On an Amoroso French Roll, Seasoned and marinated sliced tender steak, Sautéed Onions Your choice of Cheese: American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz

CheeseSteak/Mushrooms

$15.00

On an Amoroso French Roll, Seasoned and marinated sliced tender steak, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms Your Choice of cheese: American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz

CheeseSteak/Peppers

$15.00

On an Amoroso French Roll, Seasoned and marinated sliced tender steak, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers Your choice of Cheese: American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz

Chicken Cheesesteak

Classic Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

On an Amoroso's Italian Roll, Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken breast, Sautéed Onions, Your choice of Cheese: American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz

Chicken/Mushroom

$15.00

On an Amoroso's Italian Roll, Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken breast, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms Your choice of Cheese: American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz

Chicken/Peppers

$15.00

On an Amoroso's Italian Roll, Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken breast, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Your choice of Cheese: American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz

Steak & Chicken Egg Rolls

Steak Egg Roll

$6.00+

Fresh made Egg Rolls, filled with Seasoned and marinated sliced tender Steak, Sautéed Onions, American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz Your choice of a dipping sauce: Sweet Chili or Honey Mustard.

Chicken Egg Roll

$6.00+

Fresh made Egg Rolls, filled with Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions, American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz Your choice of a dipping sauce: Sweet Chili or Honey Mustard.

French Fries

L.A. Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$13.00

French Fries covered with, Seasoned and marinated sliced tender Steak, Sautéed onions. American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz.

L.A. Chicken-Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$13.00

French Fries covered with, Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken Breast, Sautéed onions. American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz.

French Fries

$4.00

With Seasoned Salt

Burgers & Sandwiches

L.A. Steak Burger

$13.00

On a Soft Bun, 1/4lb 100% Grass Fed Ground Sirloin Steak, American cheese, Caramelized onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cracked Pepper Mayo.

L.A. Vegan Burger

$14.00

On a Soft Sesame-Seed Bun, Beyond Burger, Vegan cheese, Caramelized onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Thousand Island.

L.A. Chicken Tender Sandwich

$11.00

On a Soft Bun, Fried chicken tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Seasoned with Seasoning Salt

Potato Chips

$2.00

Lay's Original Potato Chips

Drinks

Mexican Bottle Coke

$4.00

Mexican Bottle Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Bottle Fanta

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Made Daily, Lemons, Cane Sugar, Your choice of an added puréed fruit flavor.

Smart Water

$4.00

8 Oz Coke

$3.00

8 Oz Diet Coke

$3.00

Ice Cup

$1.00

Small Lemonade

$2.00

Medium Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location

6411 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

