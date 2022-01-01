Restaurant header imageView gallery

La ZaZa Trattoria

1,287 Reviews

$$

5 S 1st St

St Charles, IL 60174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

25 Years in Business Where Family Still Matters! Family Owned & Operated

Website

Location

5 S 1st St, St Charles, IL 60174

Directions

Gallery
La Zaza Trattoria image
La Zaza Trattoria image
La Zaza Trattoria image
La Zaza Trattoria image

Similar restaurants in your area

moto imoto
orange starNo Reviews
181 S First Street St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Mio Modo
orange starNo Reviews
200 S. Second St. St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Flagship On The Fox
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Riverside Avenue St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Kava Diem Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Illinois Street St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
The Office
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Main St St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
La Mesa Modern Mexican - St. Charles
orange starNo Reviews
51 S. 1st St. St. Charles Il, IL 60174
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St Charles

Gia Mia - St Charles
orange star4.4 • 213
31 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Charles
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston