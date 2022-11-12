Italian
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
La Zingara serving upscale regional Italian cuisine with an extensive wine list, craft cocktails Vesta rooftop kitchen featuring savory and sweet crepes, panini, burgers and woodfired pizza. Craft beer and cocktails and unique wines
Location
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel, CT 06801
