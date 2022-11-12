Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

8 P.T. Barnum Square

Bethel, CT 06801

Order Again

Cold Bev

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Club

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Choco Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Limonata

$3.00

Aranciata

$3.00

Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Sm Panna

$3.00

Lrg Panna

$6.00

Sm Sparkling

$3.00

Lrg Sparkling

$6.00

Peach Iced tea

$3.00

La Zin Cocktails

Blackberry Sangria

$12.00

Evening Wood

$15.00

Chamomile Bees Knees

$13.00

Winters Whisper

$13.00

Alpine Slide

$12.00

Division Bell

$12.00

Coopers Secret

$15.00

Gingers Tingle

$12.00

Autumn Daiquiri

$12.00

Slap And Prickle

$13.00

Negroni Botti

$14.00

Winter Negroni

$13.00

Carciofoni Negroni

$13.00

Maple Bacon Old Fashioned

$14.00

Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cold Brew Old Fashioned

$13.00

Common Cocktails

Cosmo

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Martini (Vodka)

$12.00

Martini (Gin)

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Cherry Pop

$11.00

Kir Royale

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Hibiscus Persuasion

$13.00

Specialty Cocktails

Sangria

$10.00

Rose/ Giffards Papmlemousse/ strawberry/ cucumber

La Zin Cocktail Special

$12.00

Vesta Cocktail Special

$13.00

Evening Wood

$15.00

Jefferson's reserve, wild moon birch, large rock, orange

Belvedere lemon

$10.00

Belvedere pear

$10.00

Negroni Primofiore

$12.00

Fusion

$12.00

Island Mule

$11.00

Cherry Pop

$12.00

Hot Peach

$11.00

Garden Paloma

$11.00

Rye Sazerac

$13.00

The Local

$13.00

Mantis

$12.00

Chumbo

$12.00

Kite Runner

$12.00

My Favortite Color is Vodka

$12.00

Vodka, giffards peach, sage, orange, fresh lemon, ginger, up

The Bethel Spritz

$10.00

Contratto bitter, prosecco, soda, orange, rocks

Curious George

$11.00

Negroni in Botti

$12.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat barrel aged gin, carpano antico, Campari, rocks

Rosemary Fizz

$11.00

Lily Pad

$12.00

Tally- Man

$11.00

Eldorado 8 yr rum, giffards banana, lime, rocks

Passionate Kiss

$12.00

Tito's, passionfruit, elderflower, honey syrup, up

Classic Negroni

$12.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Sweater weather

$11.00

Crop pumpkin, helix vodka, wild moon chia, milk, up

Bethel Blues

$12.00

Mckensie's Rye/ Thyme liqueur/ lemon/ blue jays apple cider/rock

Festivus

$11.00

Tito's/ honey syrup/ lime/ ginger beer/ sugar rim/ rosemary/ cranberry garnish/ rocks

Nectar of the Gods

$12.00

Tequila, lime, blueberry lavender syrup, ginger beer, up

Rosebud

$12.00

Not Easy

$12.00

Beach Days

$11.00

Brown Derby

$13.00

Stimulus Check

$11.00

Bumble Pea

$12.00

Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Thyme will Tell

$13.00

Spring Fling

$12.00

Beer Cans/ Bottles

Peroni

$5.00

Two Roads Road 2 Ruin

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

NEBCO Sea Hag

$5.00

Amstel light

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Kent Falls New IPA

$7.00

Two Roads Too Juicy

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Downeast Cider can

$5.00Out of stock

Claushaler

$5.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Sparkling Bottles

Billecart- Rose 375

$75.00

Lambrusco- Poderi Fiorini

$35.00

Moscato - Elio Perrone

$35.00

Prosecco Il Mionetto

$30.00

Prosecco Bortolotti

$38.00

Veuve Cliquot

$90.00

White Wine Bottles

Chardonay di leonardo 2020

$32.00

Cortese Castelvero 2020

$30.00

Gavi " La Meirana" - Broglia 2020

$48.00

Greco di Tufo- Feudi di Gregorio 2019

$48.00

Kerner - Abbazia di Novacella 2019

$53.00

Orvieto Palazzone 2020

$35.00

Pinot Grigio "Collio" Russiz 2019

$49.00

Pinot Grigio - Abbazia di Novacella 2019

$50.00

Sauvignon - Abbazia di Novacella 2018

$42.00

Verdicchio di Matelica 2021

$35.00

Vermintino - Antinori 2020

$53.00

Vermintino "Tyrsos" - Contini 2020

$33.00

Arcese Bianco- Bera

$38.00

Semillion- Chateau la Fleur

$27.00

Grillo - Valle Dell'Acate

$50.00

Rose Wine Bottles

2020 Rose - Gobelsburg

$35.00

Light Med Red Bottles

Merlot Cusumano

$40.00

Barbera D'Asti "Le Orme" - Michele Chiarlo

$44.00

Rosso Di Montepulciano- Avignonesi

$36.00

Montepulciano Masciarelli

$31.00

Vino Nobile- Dei

$59.00

Cannonau di Sardegna Naracu

$36.00

Bordeaux - Champoux

$30.00

Cannonau - Naracu

$35.00

Med Full Red Bottles

Gertrude La Maialina

$35.00

Aglianico - Terradora

$35.00

Morellino - Mocali

$35.00

Barbera D'Alba - GD Vayra

$46.00

Chianti - Giacomo Mori

$38.00

Carmignano Cappezzana

$69.00

Campofiorin "Ripasso" Masi

$57.00

Rosso di Montalcino Collosorbo

$49.00

Pinot Noir Saracco

$45.00

Sangiovese di Majo Norante

$30.00

Argiano

$55.00Out of stock

Marina Cvetik- Masciarelli

$60.00

Cerasuolo - Planeta

$60.00

Campaccio-Terrabiance

$90.00

Cabernet "Evaluna" - Sansonia

$38.00

Nero D'Avola Colosi

$32.00

Barbera D'Asti Tre Vigne - Vietti

$40.00

Rosso di Valtellina - Scersce

$56.00

Lucente- La Vite

$55.00Out of stock

Etna Rosso- Murgo

$40.00

Big Bold Red Bottles

Etna Rosso-Terre Nere

$110.00

Taurasi- Molettieri 2007

$90.00Out of stock

Solaia- Antinori 2017

$450.00

Guidalberto - Tenuta San Guido 2017

$120.00

Barolo "Riva del Bric" - Paolo Conterno 2016

$98.00

Barolo Serio & Battista 2018

$85.00

Barolo "Marcenasco"- Renato Ratti 2017

$120.00

Barolo - Einaudi 2015

$180.00

Barolo "Bussia"- Giacomo Fenocchio 2015

$110.00

Brunello "Le Raunate" Mocali 2016

$110.00

Brunello- Il Poggione 2016

$150.00

Brunello - Uccelliera 2016

$135.00

Brunello- Antinori 2015

$160.00

Brunello Riserva "Gemini"-La Serena 2013

$190.00

Barbaresco - Gaja 2015

$400.00

Barbaresco Martinenga 2017

$130.00

Barbaresco Luigi Voghera 2016

$75.00Out of stock

Magnum Wines

Mag Monte

$49.00

Mag Pinot

$49.00

Mag Chard

$49.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
La Zingara serving upscale regional Italian cuisine with an extensive wine list, craft cocktails Vesta rooftop kitchen featuring savory and sweet crepes, panini, burgers and woodfired pizza. Craft beer and cocktails and unique wines

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel, CT 06801

