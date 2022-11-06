Lab C Food Kitchen imageView gallery

Lab C Food Ktichen

review star

No reviews yet

107 Childers Ste 100

Bastrop, TX 78602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appertizer

A1. Shrimp and Pork Eggroll ( 3pcs)

$6.50

A2. Fresh Spring Roll ( 2pcs)

$5.75

A3. Grilled Spring Roll ( 2pcs)

$6.50

A4. Steam Dumping ( 8pcs)

$6.75

A5. Fried Dumpling (8pcs)

$6.75

Vegeterian

V1. Vegan Spring Roll (2pcs)

$6.25

V2. Vegan Dumpling (8pcs)

$6.75

V3. Vegetarian Egg Roll (3pcs)

$6.50

Traditional Fried Rice

F1. Chicken Fried Rice

$11.25

F2. Beef Fried Rice

$12.25

F3. Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

F4. Combination Fried Rice

$13.50

F5. Vegetarian Fried Rice

$11.25

Vermecelli Bowl

B1. Eggroll Bowl

$11.25

B2. Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.75

B3. Grilled Pork Bowl

$10.75

B4. Beef Stir Fry Noodle Bowl

$12.50

B5. Shrimp Stir Fry Noodle Bowl

$12.25

B6. LABC Special Bowl

$12.25

B7. Vegetarian Bowl

$11.25

B8. Chicken Stir Fry Noodle Bowl

$11.25

B9. Pork Stir Fry Noodle Bowl

$11.25

Lab C Kitchen Plate

L1. Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.75

L2. Grilled Pork Plate

$10.75

L3. Beef Stir Fry Plate

$12.50

L4. Shrimp Stir Fry Plate

$12.25

L5. Chicken Stir Fry Plate

$11.25

L6. Tofu & Broccoli Stir Fry Plate

$11.25

L7. Vietnamese Shaking Beef

$14.00

L8. Pork Stir Fry Plate

$11.25

Vietnamese Pho

P1. All in One Pho

$10.75+

P2. Eyes Round Steak

$9.75+

P3. Brisket

$9.75+

P4. Meatball

$9.75+

P5. Steak & Brisket

$9.75+

P6.Steak & Meatball

$9.75+

P7. Brisket & Meatball

$9.75+

P8. Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.75+

P9. Wonton Noodle Soup

$9.75+

P10. Shirmp Wonton Noodle Soup

$9.75+

P11. Shrimp Noodle Soup

$11.75

P12. Vegeterian Noodle Soup

$10.75

P13. Pho No Meat

$7.00

Banh Mi

BM1. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

BM2. Grilled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

BM3. Fried Tofu Sandwich

$7.00

Add Fries

$2.00

Add Salad

$2.00

Vietnamese Soup Bow

S1. Egg Drop Soup

$6.50

S2. Wonton Soup

$6.50

S3. Vegeterian Soup

$6.50

Seafood Soup

LS1. Gumbo

$6.25+

LS2. Chowder

$6.25+

Side

Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Vegetable

$2.00

Extra Pork

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Beef

$5.00

Broth Soup

$2.00

Sub Fried Rice

$3.00

Side of Steam Rice

$2.00

Boiled Seafood

SE2. Shrimp

$15.99

SE4. LABC BOILED PLATTER

$52.00

SE5. LABC MINI PLATTER

$31.00

Fried Platter

LF1. Fried Catfish

$9.50+

LF2, Fried Shrimp

$10.00+

LF3. Fried Oyster

$9.25+

LF4. Chicken Wings

$8.25+

LF5. Family Fried Combo

$19.75

LF6. Mini Fried Combo

$14.75

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

Iced Tea

Hot Tea

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 Childers Ste 100, Bastrop, TX 78602

Directions

Gallery
Lab C Food Kitchen image

