LA Baker 72-08 Broadway

SANDWICH

Apple Chicken Boogie

$7.99

Discover the perfect blend of flavors with this delicious sandwich! Smothered in creamy mayo, it is packed with chopped chicken for protein and grated apple for a sweet crunch, on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

Classic BLT Sub

$6.99

Freshly grilled Halal turkey bacon and sliced tomatoes topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on top of our thick, artisan sub bread.

Classic Pastrami Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Sourdough Bread topped with Halal-certified Smoked Turkey Pastrami, our special homemade Coleslaw Salad, and Mayonnaise creates an unforgettable combination of flavors.

Clucker Caesar

$8.99

Halal grilled breast chicken, hearty Caesar dressing and an array of cheese - cheddar, Mexican and parmesan - complemented by crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on lightly toasted Ciabatta bread.

Creamy Cuke-Dillwich

$6.99

This unique gourmet treat combines crunchy slices of cucumber atop cream cheese, spiced to perfection with dill and mint on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

Eggcellent Baconwich

$6.99

We masterfully layer halal turkey bacon, cheddar or Swiss cheese, and a creamy mayonnaise spread as the finishing touch on our buttery brioche bun.

Gotham Quesadilla

Gotham Quesadilla

$8.99

Crunchy wheat tortilla filled with flavorful grilled chicken, perfectly cooked onion peppers, melted cheese and a mayo topping that will make your tastebuds sing.

Hammy Cheese Dreams

$6.99

Savory smoked Halal Turkey Ham, creamy cheddar, and flavored mayonnaise on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

The Smokin' Slab

The Smokin' Slab

$8.99

Freshly toasted Ciabatta bread, succulent Halal Roasted beef that has been home marinated for extra flavor. Cheddar and Swiss cheese will add an extra richness to each bite, while the roasted red bell pepper and caramelized onions provide a delightful crunch.

Tuna-rific Sandwich

$6.99

White or Wheat bread filled with house crafted Tuna salad and mayonnaise. Our tuna salad is made from sustainably sourced fish in a creamy sauce that's oh-so-satisfying to bite into.

PIZZA

Bell pepper & Onion ( Red Bell pepper, Halal turkey ham, Red onion)

$14.99+

Chicken Tikka (Chicken with tikka sauce, Mozzarella cheese and cilantro)

$14.99+

Hawaiian (Halal Jam, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese)

$14.99+

Margherita (Mozzarella cheese, and Napoli sauce)

$14.99+

Olive & Tomatoes ( Mozzarella cheese, Black Olive, Green Olive, Tomatoes cherry)

$14.99+

Ricotta Cheese (Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Napoli sauce)

$14.99+

BAKED SNACK

Beef puff pastry

$2.99
Cachito (Ham & Cheese Bread)

Cachito (Ham & Cheese Bread)

$3.99
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$2.99

Cheese&ham puff pastry

$2.99

Chicken puff pastry

$2.99

Christmas doughnuts

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut bun

$1.99
Cream Bun

Cream Bun

$2.99
Guava Cheese Bread

Guava Cheese Bread

$2.99
Halal Hotdog bread

Halal Hotdog bread

$3.99
Halal Turkey Ham Bread

Halal Turkey Ham Bread

$3.99Out of stock

PASTRY

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$2.99
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$2.49
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$2.99
Chocolate Palmier

Chocolate Palmier

$2.99Out of stock
Croissant

Croissant

$2.49
Fruit Danish

Fruit Danish

$2.99
Palmier

Palmier

$2.49

CAKES

Caramel Cake

Caramel Cake

$35.99
Carrot&pineapple cake

Carrot&pineapple cake

$34.99
Cheesecake NY Style

Cheesecake NY Style

$34.99Out of stock
Chocolate Mouse

Chocolate Mouse

$39.99
Fantasy Cheesecake

Fantasy Cheesecake

$19.99+
Hazelnut Chocolate

Hazelnut Chocolate

$39.99
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$34.99

Strawberry & Chocolate Cake

$34.99
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$34.99+
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$34.99

CUTIE CAKE

Holiday's

$14.99

Seasonal theme

Cartoons

$14.99

HB

$14.99

SINGLE SERVING CAKE

Black Forest

Black Forest

$7.99
Carrot and Pineapple Cake

Carrot and Pineapple Cake

$7.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99
Gianduja Cake

Gianduja Cake

$7.99
Mango Lassi Cake

Mango Lassi Cake

$5.99
Mille Feuille

Mille Feuille

$7.99
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$7.99
Roulette Cake

Roulette Cake

$5.99

Sliced Cake

$4.99
Crème Caramel

Crème Caramel

$3.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.99
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.99
Choco Apple

Choco Apple

$5.99
Tropical Egg

Tropical Egg

$7.99
Cake pop

Cake pop

$1.00

Raspberry Macaroons

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Passion Fruit

$4.99

TART

Apple Pie

$11.99Out of stock
Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$7.99
Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$7.99
Lemon & Blackberry Marshmallow Tart

Lemon & Blackberry Marshmallow Tart

$7.99
Mini tart (Fruit, lemon or creme broule)

Mini tart (Fruit, lemon or creme broule)

$2.99

Pumpkin Pie

$17.99Out of stock
Punky&cranberry tart

Punky&cranberry tart

$7.99Out of stock

POUND CAKE

Marble Pound Cake

Marble Pound Cake

$3.99

Fluffy Pound Cake

$1.99Out of stock

Pineapple cake

$2.99

Christmas Pound Cake

$3.99Out of stock
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.99+

CUPCAKE & MUFFIN

Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin

$2.99
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99
Zuquini cheese Muffin

Zuquini cheese Muffin

$2.99
Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$1.45+
Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$1.45+
Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$1.45+Out of stock

BROWNIE & COOKIE

Biscotti

Biscotti

$1.99

Black&White Cookie

$1.99
Brownie

Brownie

$2.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99
Double Fudges Cookie

Double Fudges Cookie

$1.99
Macaroon

Macaroon

$1.00Out of stock
Madeleines

Madeleines

$0.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.99
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.99+

Blueberry&Cream Cheese Cookies

$1.99

BREAD

Artisan Bread

Artisan Bread

$2.99
Baguette

Baguette

$2.99

Ciabatta Bread

$1.99

Milk Bread

$4.99
Oregano & Parmesan Bread

Oregano & Parmesan Bread

$3.99
Sugar Bread

Sugar Bread

$4.99

Italian Bread

$2.99

Whole Brain Bread

$1.99Out of stock
Christmas Ham bread (Pan de Jamon)

Christmas Ham bread (Pan de Jamon)

$19.99+

Sourdough

$1.99
Croutons bag

Croutons bag

$2.99Out of stock

Wheat Bread

$3.99
White Sandwich Bread

White Sandwich Bread

$3.99

French Bread

$0.49

COFFEE

Expresso

$2.99+

Americano

$2.99+

Capuccino

$3.99+

Cortado

$3.49

Decaff Coffee

$2.99+Out of stock

Flat White

$3.50

Latte

$3.99+

Macchiato

$2.99+

Mochaccino

$3.99+

Regular Coffee

$2.99+

Tea

$2.49+

OTHER MILK

$0.50

Hot coco

$3.99+Out of stock

Extra Cup

$0.50

SODA & WATER

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big City Bakery With a Boutique Flair!

Website

Location

72-08 Broadway, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

