LA Baker 72-08 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Big City Bakery With a Boutique Flair!
Location
72-08 Broadway, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Florence Restaurant Bar - 40-13 82nd St
No Reviews
40-13 82nd St Jackson Heights, NY 11373
View restaurant
More near Jackson Heights