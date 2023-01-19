Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bandera Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

407 Laurel Hill Ave

Cranston, RI 02920

Order Again

Popular Items

Papafongo
Fried chicken\pollo frito
Steak

Pastelitos

Pastelitos

$1.25

Bistec\steak

Steak

$12.00+

Burrito

Burrito

$9.00

Lettace, cheese sour cream & tomatoes

Carne frita

Carnita frita

$10.00+

Chicken Sandwich 🥪

Regular

$8.00

With Fries

$10.00

Chuleta frita

Guisada

$12.00

Frita

$13.00

Fritura

1 meat

$11.00

2 meats

$15.00

3 Meats

$20.00

4 meats

$25.00

Hamburger 🍔

Solo

$8.00

With Fries

$10.00

Monfongo

Tripleta

$11.00+

Ham, chicken, pork shoulder

Yaroa/papaloq

$13.00+

Sweet plantain base or fries & tripleta

Papafongo

$18.00

Fries with our tripleta mix

Tostofongo

$18.00

Includes Monfongo & tripleta mix

Mofongoloco

$14.00+

Monfongo & our tripleta mix

Tostones loco

Tostones loco

$14.00

Base of tostones & tripleta mix

Bollita de mofongo

$12.00+

Nachos

Meats

$4.00

Pollo Frito

Fried chicken\pollo frito

$12.00

Pollo guisado/chicken stew

Pollo guisado

$12.00

Pollo guisado Solo

$8.00

Pork

Chuleta

$7.00

Pork Chops, peppers & onions

Chuleta Frita

$7.00

Fried prok chops

Quesadilla

Reg cheese quesadilla

$6.00

Rabo

Sides

$10.00+

Seafood

Fried fish

$18.00

White rice beans & green salad

Salmon

$16.00+

Salmon

Shrimp

$15.00

Sides

Queso Frito

$2.49

Queso de freir

Plátano maduró

$2.49

Maduros

Fried Yucca

$2.49

Yucas Frita

White rice

$2.49

Moro o arroz blanco

Beans

$1.75

Habichuela

Green Salad

$1.75

Ensalada verde

Tostones

$15.00+

Pechurina

$6.49

Pechuga a LA plancha

$9.49

Fries

$3.49

Monfongo

$12.00+

Bolla de Monfongo

$12.00+

Longanisa

$2.49

Salami

$2.49

Tacos

Chicken reg

$1.75

Steak reg

$2.49

Chicken supreme

$2.49

Steak supreme

$3.00

Wings

6 wings

$8.00

8 wings

$10.00

12 wings

$12.00

Deserts

Brownies

$3.00

Tres leche

$4.50

Ribs/costilla

Ribs

$7.00

Rice solo

Moro

$3.50

Beer

Coronas

$4.00

Presidente

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Soda

Coca-cola

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Grape fanta

$1.00

Orange fanta

$1.00

Red country club

$2.00

Orange country club

$2.00

Ginger ale

$1.00

Diet coke

$1.00

Jugos

Jugo de limon

$3.00

Jugo de chinola

$3.00

Jugó de tamarindo

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hard drinks

Remy Martin

$6.53+

Don Julio

$6.53+

Don Julio Resposado

$7.53+

Whisky

$6.53+

Patron

$6.53+

Hennessey

$6.53+

Casamigos

$6.53+

Gold label

$6.53+

Margaritas

Los limones

$12.00

Wine

Wine

$6.00

Mixed drinks

Tito’s

$10.00

Special of the day

Special

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Like that of other cultures our food is truly made from the soul. Come and enjoy!

Location

407 Laurel Hill Ave, Cranston, RI 02920

Directions

