Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar 500 Boston Post Road East

review star

No reviews yet

500 Boston Post Road East

Marlborough, MA 01752

Popular Items

Double Skewer Plate
Calabresa Pao De Queijo
Paulista Pastel

Shareables

Sizzling Steak & Cheese Platter

$29.00

Juicy Top Sirloin Steaks, Seasoned & Grilled to Perfection, Topped with Melty Mozzarella cheese, & garlic.

Paulista Pastel

$12.00

Traditional Brazilian Puff Pastry filled with pulled pork, that is seasoned with Garlic, Salt, Brazilian Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Parsley, and Lime. Served the way the people of São Paulo love, with Brazilian Salsa to dip

Linguica Bites

$14.00

Sauteed Brazilian BBQ Sausage, with onions

Short Rib Egg Rolls

$11.00

Brazilian Puff Pastry Dough, filled with slow cooked beef short rib, served with Spicy BBQ Sauce.

Steak Bites

$21.00

Sauteed Beef Tips, onions

Pork Belly Confit

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly

Cheese Stuffed Kibbeh

$11.00

Traditional ground beef & bulgar wheat croquettes stuffed with mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Coxinha

$12.00

Classic Brazilian Croquette filled with Buffalo Chicken and Brazilian Cream Cheese. Served with blue cheese dip

Brazilian Wings

$14.00

Marinated Chicken wings, oven roasted and lightly fried.

Cod Cakes

$12.00

Croquettes made from Cod and cassava served with a pepper sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Pastel

$10.00

Brazilian Puff Pastries filled with BBQ Pulled Pork served with House Made Chipotle Ranch.

Fried Tilapia

$14.00

Battered & Seasoned Fish, Fried

Chicken & Hearts of Palm Pastel

$10.00

Brazilian Puff Pastries filled with Seasoned Chicken with Hearts of Palm served with House Made Chipotle Ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks - Just not exactly how you'd expect.

Calabresa Pao De Queijo

$10.00

Lightly fried traditional Brazilian cheesy rolls filled with Brazilian Calabresa Sausage

Salt Cured Steak

$20.00

Traditional salte cured picanha. Sauteed & served with french fries or yucca fries

Tapioca Cubes

$11.00

Meatballs

$11.00Out of stock

Seasoned Olives

$7.00

Crisy Pork Rinds

$9.00Out of stock

Pan Fried Cheese

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Classic Salad made with lettuce, caesar dressing, and croutons

Tropical Salad

$12.00

lettuce strawberries pineapple & mangoes. Served with our house made vinagrette

Farm Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, olives, hearts of palm, hard boiled egg, served with a parsley aioli

Garden Salad

$5.99

Main Dishes

Single Skewer Plate

$22.00

Your Choice of Skewer served atop white rice, black beans, brazilian salsa & Farofa

Double Skewer Plate

$26.00

Your Choice of two Skewers served atop white rice, black beans, brazilian salsa & Farofa

The Amazon

$16.00

House made burger patty, egg, bacon, ham, mozzarella, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato sticks, & Mayonnaise.

The Caipira

$15.00

Shredded chicken, brazilian cream cheese, corn, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Passion Fruit Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Breast, House Made Passion Fruit Sauce, White Rice & Sauteed Zucchini

Gnocchi Beef Madeira

$19.00

Oven Roasted Beef & House Made Cassava Gnocchi served with Madeira Sauce

Chimichurri Steak

$46.00

Marinated skirt steak grilled to perfection, served with our house made chimichurri sauce and your choice of three sides.

Steak Gorgonzola

$25.00

Grilled Steak drizzled with a house made Gorgonzola sauce, served with White Rice & Potato Sticks

Moqueca

$28.00

A Very Traditional Brazilian fish stew prepared with coconut milk, tomatoes, shrimp, onions, garlic, cream cheese and palm oil. Served in a traditional clay dish along with white rice

Beef Ribs on the Bone

$59.00

Tender, fall of the bone beef ribs served with cooked yucca and chimichurri & your choice of 3 sides.

Sizzling Sirloin

$54.00

24 oz of Grilled Top Sirloin Steak in a sizzling pan, served with your choice of 3 sides.

Sizzling Mixed BBQ

$57.00

Grilled Steak, Chicken, Pork and Sausage in a sizzling pan served with your choice of 3 sides.

Pirarucu a la creme

$51.00

16 oz of Pirarucu (Amazon river fish) cooked in a creamy sauce made with Brazilian cream cheese & topped with shrimp. Served with white rice and a garden salad.

Individual Skewer

$8.50

Desserts

Brigadeiro de Colher

$5.00

A traditional Brazilian bite-sized sweet. Somewhere between a bon-bon and a truffle

Passion Fruit Mousse

$5.00

A Tangy and not too sweet tropical mousse.

House Made Ice Cream

$6.00

Two Scoops of our House Made Ice Cream served with chocolate drizzle. Your Choice of Passion fruit or Brigadeiro ice cream

Caramel Flan

$5.00

Traditional style flan with a layer of caramel

Passion Fruit Brownie

$9.00

House Made Passionfruit Ice Cream served over a decadent Warm Chocolate brownie, drizzled with Chocolate Sauce.

Doce de Leite Dumplings

$9.00

Traditional Brazilian pastry dough, filled with delicious Doce de Leite, lightly fried and topped with Cinnamon Sugar.

House Made Ice Cream 16 Oz

$6.00

Side Dishes

White Rice

$5.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Feijao Tropeiro

$5.00

Yucca Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

brazilian salsa

$3.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Sauce Side

$2.99

Farofa

$4.00

Ovo

$0.99

Couve

$1.99

Specials

Feijoada

$26.00

Roasted Squash Shrimp Stew

$26.00

Drink Special

$13.00

Bolo Tres Leches

$6.00

Steak Medallion

$25.00

NA Beverages

Guarana

$4.00

Diet Guarana

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.50

Coffee

$3.50

Bottle Of Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cocktails

Caipirinha

$13.00

Rabo de Galo

$13.00

Batida

$13.00

Chilcano

$13.00

The Dictator

$13.00

Smoke & Sizzle

$13.00

Low-Key Smokey

$13.00

Acai you Next Tuesday

$13.00

Jackie Tequila

$13.00

Pisco Disco #3

$13.00

Amazon Sunset

$13.00

Marlborough Sour

$13.00

The Lost Planet

$13.00

Headhunter

$13.00

Trouble in Paradise

$13.00

Banana From Ipanema

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Bees Knees

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Piña Colada

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar is a family owned and operated restaurant & cocktail bar in Marlborough, MA providing a modern twist on classic Brazilian food with a dash of American flair. We explore traditional & contemporary recipes all while showcasing the best that not only Brazil but all of South America has to offer.

500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752

