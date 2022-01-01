Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar 500 Boston Post Road East
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar is a family owned and operated restaurant & cocktail bar in Marlborough, MA providing a modern twist on classic Brazilian food with a dash of American flair. We explore traditional & contemporary recipes all while showcasing the best that not only Brazil but all of South America has to offer.
Location
500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough - 547 Boston Post Road East
No Reviews
547 Boston Post Road East Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Marlborough
Chill Kitchen and Bar - 416 Boston Post Rd E
4.5 • 742
416 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurant
More near Marlborough