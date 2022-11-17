LaBarra LaBarra Oak Brook
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet pizzas with seasonal toppings & other Italian fare offered in stylish, casual surrounds.
Location
3011 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Weber Grill Restaurants - Lombard
No Reviews
2331 Fountain Square Drive Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
Game of Irons - 3041 Butterfield Rd, Suite 104
No Reviews
3041 butterfield rd. Suite 104 Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurant