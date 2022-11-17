Restaurant header imageView gallery

LaBarra LaBarra Oak Brook

review star

No reviews yet

3011 Butterfield Rd

Oak Brook, IL 60523

16" CYO Thin Crust
14" CYO Thin Crust
Garlic Knots

Artisan Pizza

Richie's Artisan Pie

Richie's Artisan Pie

$19.00

Organic Tomatoes, Sharp Sheep's Milk Cheese, Fresh Basil, Russo Sausage

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

Crushed Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Cupping Pepperoni

Cupping Pepperoni

$18.00

Organic Tomatoes, Cupping Pepperoni, Hot Honey

Woodfired Mushroom

Woodfired Mushroom

$19.00

Garlic Cream, Mozzarella, Cremini, Shitake, Truffle Honey, Thyme

Arugula & Prosciutto

Arugula & Prosciutto

$22.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Prosciutto, Garlic infused Olive Oil

Chicago Thin Crust

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$16.50

10" CYO Thin Crust

$13.50

12" CYO Thin Crust

$15.50

14" CYO Thin Crust

$19.50

16" CYO Thin Crust

$23.00
10" Danny's Special Thin Crust

10" Danny's Special Thin Crust

$21.00

Russo Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion

12" Danny's Special Thin Crust

12" Danny's Special Thin Crust

$26.00

Russo Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion

14" Danny's Special Thin Crust

14" Danny's Special Thin Crust

$31.00

Russo Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion

16" Danny's Special Thin Crust

16" Danny's Special Thin Crust

$36.00

Russo Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion

10" Pepperoni Thin Crust

10" Pepperoni Thin Crust

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni Thin Crust

12" Pepperoni Thin Crust

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni Thin Crust

14" Pepperoni Thin Crust

$22.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni Thin Crust

16" Pepperoni Thin Crust

$27.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

10" Russo Thin Crust

10" Russo Thin Crust

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage

12" Russo Thin Crust

12" Russo Thin Crust

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage

14" Russo Thin Crust

14" Russo Thin Crust

$22.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage

16" Russo Thin Crust

16" Russo Thin Crust

$27.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage

Chicago Deep Dish

12" CYO Deep Dish

$22.00

14" Create Your Own Deep Dish

$27.00
12" Burrata & Basil Deep Dish

12" Burrata & Basil Deep Dish

$32.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Pecorino, Crushed Tomato, Burrata, Fresh Basil

14" Burrata & Basil Deep Dish

14" Burrata & Basil Deep Dish

$37.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Pecorino, Crushed Tomato, Burrata, Fresh Basil

12" Danny's Special Deep Dish

12" Danny's Special Deep Dish

$32.00

Russo Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion

14" Danny's Special Deep Dish

14" Danny's Special Deep Dish

$37.00

Russo Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion

12" Pepperoni Deep Dish

12" Pepperoni Deep Dish

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni Deep Dish

14" Pepperoni Deep Dish

$30.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

12" Russo Deep Dish

12" Russo Deep Dish

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage

14" Russo Deep Dish

14" Russo Deep Dish

$30.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage

Skinny DD

12" Skinny Deep Dish CYO

$20.00
12" Skinny Deep Russo Sausage

12" Skinny Deep Russo Sausage

$23.00

Mozzarella, Sausage

12" Skinny Deep Pepperoni

12" Skinny Deep Pepperoni

$23.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni

12" Skinny Deep Danny's Special

12" Skinny Deep Danny's Special

$30.00

Russo Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

12" Skinny Deep Burrata & Basil

12" Skinny Deep Burrata & Basil

$30.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Pecorino, Crushed Tomato, Burrata, Fresh Basil

Share Plates

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Herbed Goat Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Toasted Ciabatta

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Tomato, Basil, Balsamic, Shaved Pecorino

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Balsamic, Toasted Ciabatta

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Fresh Calamari, Lemon, Marinara

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Croissant Dough, Garlic Butter

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

Fresh Calamari, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Black Olive Tapenade

Mama's Meatballs

Mama's Meatballs

$14.00

Marinara, Whipped Ricotta, Pecorino

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon, Capers, Red Onion, Lemon

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$16.00

Braised Short Rib, Fonduta, Calabrian Chili, Cherry Tomato, Giardiniera

Zucchini Fritti

Zucchini Fritti

$12.00

Crispy Zucchini Chips, Parmesan, Marinara

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

Italian Sausage with Provolone, Roasted Sweet Peppers, Garlic Broth

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Labriola Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Truffle Honey, Goat Cheese, Pears, Lemon Vinaigrette

Minestrone Bowl

Minestrone Bowl

$6.00
Orchard Salad

Orchard Salad

$14.00

Fresh field greens, apples, dried fruit, aged white cheddar, toasted pecans, apple cider vinaigrette

Labriola Chopped Salad

Labriola Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romaine, cucumber, artichoke, cherry tomato, carrot, celery, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette

Lemon Kale Salad

Lemon Kale Salad

$13.00

Baby kale, lemon vinaigrette, fried breadcrumbs, shaved pecorino, red onion

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Cherry Tomato, Champagne Vinaigrette

Pasta

Cacio de Pepe

Cacio de Pepe

$18.00

Bucatini, Cacio Cavallo, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Eight Finger Cavatelli

Eight Finger Cavatelli

$19.00

Vodka Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Basil

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Four Cheese Tortellini

Four Cheese Tortellini

$20.00

Sweet Peas, Prosciutto, Parmesan Cream Sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$20.00

Hand-made Ricotta Gnocchi, Braised Beef, Red Wine Demi, Pecorino

Linguine Fra Diavolo

Linguine Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Linguine, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Spicy Tomato Broth

Orecchiette Calabrese

Orecchiette Calabrese

$19.00

Russo Sausage, Kale, Calabrian Chili, Bread Crumbs, Pecorino

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00

Vodka Sauce, Pecorino, Basil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Marinara, Pecorino, Basil, Served with Labriola Garlic Bread

House Specialties

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Spaghetti, Marinara, Mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Crispy Eggplant, Marinara, Mozzarella

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$26.00

White Wine Garlic Shrimp over Creamy Polenta

Richie Burger

Richie Burger

$17.00

Black Angus, Black Diamond White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Labriola Pretzel Bun, Hand-cut French Fries

Richie's Lemon Chicken

Richie's Lemon Chicken

$23.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, White Wine, Lemon, Fresh Herbs, Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Spinach, Lemon, Confit Tomatoes

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$32.00

Marinated USDA Choice Angus, Maitre D'Butter, Red Wine Demi Sauce, Hand-cut French Fries

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Coffee and Liquor-soaked layers of lady fingers with sweet mascarpone cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

Fresh berries, strawberry sauce

Chocolate Hazelnut Parfait

$7.00

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Gelato & Sorbet

$6.00
Italian Almond Cake

Italian Almond Cake

$8.00

Layers of Almond-Flavored cake in the colors of the Italian flag with Buttercream frosting

Limoncello Parfait

$7.00

Profiterole Parfait

$7.00
Sacripantina Cake

Sacripantina Cake

$8.00

White chiffon cake, Zabaglione Cream, topped with Crumbled Amaretti Cookies

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Coffee and Liquor-soaked layers of lady fingers with sweet mascarpone cream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Mushrooms

$9.00

Maître D'Butter, Fresh Thyme

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Lemon vinaigrette, pecorino romano

Charred Broccolini

$9.00

Charred lemon, EVOO

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$9.00

Maître D'Butter, Pecorino Romano

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Green Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side of Giardiniera

$1.00

Side of Pasta Sauce

$2.00

Grab N Go - Bev

Pellegrino

$3.50

Pepsi Can

$2.95

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.95

Water Bottle

$2.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet pizzas with seasonal toppings & other Italian fare offered in stylish, casual surrounds.

Location

3011 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523

Directions

