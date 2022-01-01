Restaurant header imageView gallery

LaBella's Sweet Shop 2 Norwich Rd

2 Norwich Rd

East Haddam, CT 06423

Order Again

Dairy Ice Cream

Dairy Ice Cream (general)

$3.00+

VEGAN Ice Cream

Vegan Flavors

$4.00+

Specials

Star spangled

$6.00

The good godspeed

$6.50

Monkey mash up

$8.00

S'more Sundae

$10.00

The Dreamsicle

$9.00

Kindred spirit

$8.00

A different kind of swirl

$8.00

The depths of despair

$8.00

Fruit Tart

$8.00

I scream for cookies

$8.00

Mini sundae dairy

$6.00

Mini sundae vegan

$7.00

$7.50 pints

$7.50

after school snack

$8.00

kitty car

$7.00

tempermental tenors

$8.00

sunny side

$8.00

pretty lady

$8.00

old new york

$9.00

lullaby on broadway

$5.00

milkshakes

Dairy milkshake

$8.00

Vegan milkshake

$9.00

Monkey Mash UP

$8.00

Smoothies

Green Room

$7.45

Make Your Own Smoothie

$10.00

Monkey Mash UP

$7.50

O.G. PB&J

$7.45

Rainbow Hunter

$7.45

Raspberry Corsage

$7.45

The Berry Good Day

$7.45

The Cran'Baret

$7.45

The Maple Walnut

$7.45

The Pink Pillars

$7.45

The Sunrise Matinee

$7.45

We're all nuts here

$7.45

Stop the press

$7.45

Beverages

Avery's Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Dairy Ice cream float w/Avery soda

$6.00

Fuji Water

$2.50

Juice

$1.50

Large San Pellegrino

$3.00

Small San pellegrino

$1.50

Tshirt

$25.00

Vegan ice cream float w/Avery soda

$6.00

hot coffee

$3.00

hot coffee w/ice cream

$5.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

hot chocolate w/ice cream

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

lullaby on broadway

$5.00

Join The Club

First Time Club member

$25.00

Renewal Club member

$20.00

Stay in the Club

Renewal of the Club

$20.00

T-shirt

T-shirt

$25.00

Glass

$20 pendant

$20.00

$25 pendant

$25.00

$30 pendant

$30.00

$50 pendant

$50.00

House Sundaes

Cue the Cookie

$9.00

Kit kat clubber

$9.00

Vegan Funky Monkey

$11.00

Wake up and Rage

$9.00

The Classic

$9.00

The Toffee Tella

$9.00

Banana Split

$11.00

Star Spangled

$6.00

Strawberry fields

$9.00

brownie sundae

$8.00+

Brownie (w/whipped cream)

$5.00

Make Your Own

medium dairy + 2 toppings w/hot fudge & whipped cream, cherry

$9.00

medium vegan+ 2 toppings

$10.00

Gift cards

$5 gift card

$5.00

$10 gift card

$10.00

$15 gift card

$15.00

$20 gift card

$20.00

$25 gift card

$25.00

Cookies

Cookies (single)

$3.00

cookies (2 for $5)

$5.00

VEGAN/GF COOKIE

$4.00

Brownies

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

PIE

APPLE PIE slice

$5.00

APPLE PIE ALA'MODE

$8.00

Whole Apple Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

pumpkin Pie Ala'mode

$8.00

Small whole pumpkin pie

$10.00

Cherry pie slice

$5.00

Cherry Pie Ala'Mode

$8.00

Cake

carrot cake

$5.00

Coffee Cake Slice

$5.00

Boston Cream Pie

$5.00

cupcake

$5.00

Truffles

1 truffle

$3.00

2 Truffles

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
A sweet shop serving local ice cream and plant based smoothies.

2 Norwich Rd, East Haddam, CT 06423

