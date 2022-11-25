Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Labelle Brewing Company’s Brewpub & Grill

68 Reviews

$$$

W Hickpochee Ave

Labelle, FL 33935

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic B Burger
Smash Burger
Skillet Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Four mini burgers blackened and seared, topped with melted blue cheese bacon sauce.
Southern Chicken Tenders

Southern Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with BBQ Sauce and Honey Mustard

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$17.00

10 wings tossed in choice of sauce

Peregrination Pretzel

Peregrination Pretzel

$12.00

Huge soft pretzel served with house-made beer cheese sauce and grain mustard.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp panko-breaded and fried, tossed in our signature firecracker sauce served on a bed of confetti lettuce, finished with honey sriracha, chives and aged Parmesan.

Mojo Pork Nacho’s

Mojo Pork Nacho’s

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips loaded up with slow roasted mojo pork, topped with house quests, fresh pick, corn and black bean salsa, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and a garlic aioli drizzle.

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$13.00

Fries topped with our boneless chicken wings, tossed in sauce, smothered in cheese, topped with applewood smoked bacon, scallions, sour cream, and ranch.

Pierogie Ruskie

Pierogie Ruskie

$10.50

Dumplings stuffed with potato and cheese, sautéed with olive oil, topped with applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and sour cream.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders dusted in our signature flour, fried and served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce.

Brew Skins

Brew Skins

$12.00

Potato skins topped with creamy aged cheddar, topped with our bacon crack spread. Served with sour cream on the side.

Captains Calamari

Captains Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Flash fried calamari rings topped with aged Parmesan, served with our Sweet Thai Chili sauce.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$11.00

Our addictive house made white queso mixed with fresh pico, corn and black beans served with chips and salsa.

Caribbean Quesadilla

Caribbean Quesadilla

$12.50

Fresh stuffed tortilla shell with mojo pork, jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, corn and black bean salsa served hot with a garlic aioli drizzle. Sour cream and salsa served on the side.

Brewery Sliders

Brewery Sliders

$12.00

Four mini burgers blackened and seared, topped with a melted blue cheese bacon sauce.

O ring basket Large

O ring basket Large

$10.00

Crispy, golden deep fried onion rings.

Sandwiches

Utterly Rueben

Utterly Rueben

$13.50

Slow cooked corned beef, Utterly Stout braised kraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island with toasted marbled rye. Served with one side item.

Crispy Chicken Club

$12.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, creamy pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with one side item.

Cubano

$12.50

Slow roasted mojo pork, tavern ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard on Cuban bread. Served with choice of one side item.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$13.00

Two hand-smashed patties smothered in cheese, pickled red onions, maple brown sugar bacon served with our Smash Sauce. Served with choice of one side item.

Taco About Labelle

$13.00+

Fresh tortilla shells, cabbage, pickled red onion, queso Fresca, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, with choice of protein. Shrimp 13 Chicken 12 Steak 13 Served with choice of one side item.

John’s Loaded Steak Sandwich

John’s Loaded Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated flank steak, mushrooms, onions, pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli, served on a garlic roll. Served with one side item.

LaBelle Dip

$14.50

Fresh grilled sourdough stuffed with prime rib steak, smoked Gouda cheese, caramel iced onions and served with our stout braised au jus. Served with choice of one side.

Basic B Burger

$12.50

Fresh 8 oz burger patty charbroiled to your liking, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with choice of one side.

Signatures

Not Your Momma’s Meatloaf

Not Your Momma’s Meatloaf

$14.50Out of stock

One full pound of house-made meatloaf served on a bed of smashed taters, accompanied by fresh green beans, topped with beef gravy and fried onions.

Brewery Fish & Chips

Brewery Fish & Chips

$17.00

Flakey haddock beer battered with our house “Sit and Stay” IPA, served with fresh cut fries and slaw.

Steak Churrasco

$19.00

Hand cut flank steak, marinated and grilled to order. Topped with chimmichurri, served with sweet plantains and black beans and rice.

Jambalaya

$16.00

Cajun spices, chicken, shrimp andouille sausage, roasted peppers, onions, and saffron rice, topped with scallions and served with garlic bread.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Shrimp lightly blackened stacked on top of creamy cheddar grits with applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, chives, and garlic butter.

Skillet Mac & Cheese

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$14.50

Five cheeses, cavatappi pasta, applewood smoked bacon, blackened chicken topped with chives.

Fajitas

Your choice of protein served on a sizzling bed of peppers and onions. Accompanied with confetti lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, Mexican cheeses and tortilla shells. Chicken 13 Steak 16 Shrimp 15

Southern Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Large portion of shrimp, hand-breaded and fried, served with fries and coleslaw. Can be blackened or buffalo fried.

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

A full slab of our baby back ribs smothered in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce served with fries and coleslaw.

Cajun Ribeye

$29.00

12 oz hand-cut ribeye steak seared Cajun style, served with garlic green beans and smashed taters & gravy.

Dessert

Florida’s favorite pie served with whipped cream and a fresh lime wedge.

Dessert Of The Day

$6.00

Chef’s choice for dessert. Ask for details.

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Florida’s favorite pie served with whipped cream and a fresh lime wedge.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar salad topped with aged Parmesan, croutons and served with garlic bread. Add protein: Chicken $5 Grilled or Blackened Shrimp $7

Apple Walnut Salad

$11.00

Fresh romaine, apples, grapes, red onion, candied walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles served with apple cider vinaigrette. Add protein: Grilled chicken breast $5 Grilled or blackened shrimp $7

Chopped Cobb Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, red onion, apple-wood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, jack and cheddar cheese, hard egg, and smoked ham. Served with choice of dressing.

Creamy Brussel Sprouts Large

$10.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts blended with our creamy sauce topped with aged Parmesan cheese. Add bacon topping $1

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.50

Fresh tortilla topped with jack and cheddar cheese, stuffed with fresh pico, mushrooms, bell peppers, corn and black bean salsa. Served with sour cream on a bed on confetti lettuce with salsa.

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Hand cut fries served golden brown and ready to eat!

Green Beans

$3.00

Delicious garlic green beans.

Rice N Beans

$3.00

Black beans and yellow rice topped with pico de gallo.

Garlic Mashed

$3.00

Garlic mashed potatoes served with gravy.

Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Sweet plantains cooked to perfection!

Side Salad

$5.00

House salad topped with onion, cheese, tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Onion Rings small

$5.00

Onion rings fried to a golden crisp!

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Brussels sprouts perfectly roasted.

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Creamy cheddar grits.

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta with 5 cheeses served steaming hot.

Fried Okra Basket

$5.00

Perfectly fried okra.

Asparagus

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Eats

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

One ginormous chicken tender served with delicious fries.

Cheese & BB Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese and black bean quesadilla, just the right size! Served with fries.

Mini Burgers

$7.00

2 Mini cheeseburgers served with delicious fries!

Shrimp Basket

$7.00

6 fried shrimp served with delicious fries.

Lunch Specials available from 11-3pm

Chicken Chimi

$12.00

BBQ Flatbread / salad

$12.00

1/2 Portion Meatloaf

$12.00

Lunch fish n chip

$12.00

Protein

Chicken

$5.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Lobster Tail

$20.00Out of stock

Steak

$15.00

Pork

$10.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.25Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.25

Dr pepper

$3.25

Iced Tea/specialty drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.25

UnSweet Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Mango Tea

$3.75

Peach Tea

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75

Specialty drink refill

$1.25

Bottled Water

LBC Bottle Water

$2.50

Coffee

Regular coffee

$3.25

Double expresso

$3.50

Caramel macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Water

Water tap

2 hour

2 hour Room Rental

$250.00

4 hour

4 hour Room Rental

$475.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

W Hickpochee Ave, Labelle, FL 33935

Directions

Gallery
LaBelle Brewing Company image
LaBelle Brewing Company image
LaBelle Brewing Company image

