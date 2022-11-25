- Home
Labelle Brewing Company’s Brewpub & Grill
68 Reviews
$$$
W Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935
Appetizers
Southern Chicken Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with BBQ Sauce and Honey Mustard
Chicken Wings
10 wings tossed in choice of sauce
Peregrination Pretzel
Huge soft pretzel served with house-made beer cheese sauce and grain mustard.
Firecracker Shrimp
Shrimp panko-breaded and fried, tossed in our signature firecracker sauce served on a bed of confetti lettuce, finished with honey sriracha, chives and aged Parmesan.
Mojo Pork Nacho’s
Fresh tortilla chips loaded up with slow roasted mojo pork, topped with house quests, fresh pick, corn and black bean salsa, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and a garlic aioli drizzle.
Buffalo Fries
Fries topped with our boneless chicken wings, tossed in sauce, smothered in cheese, topped with applewood smoked bacon, scallions, sour cream, and ranch.
Pierogie Ruskie
Dumplings stuffed with potato and cheese, sautéed with olive oil, topped with applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and sour cream.
Boneless Wings
Hand-breaded chicken tenders dusted in our signature flour, fried and served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce.
Brew Skins
Potato skins topped with creamy aged cheddar, topped with our bacon crack spread. Served with sour cream on the side.
Captains Calamari
Flash fried calamari rings topped with aged Parmesan, served with our Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Queso & Chips
Our addictive house made white queso mixed with fresh pico, corn and black beans served with chips and salsa.
Caribbean Quesadilla
Fresh stuffed tortilla shell with mojo pork, jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, corn and black bean salsa served hot with a garlic aioli drizzle. Sour cream and salsa served on the side.
Brewery Sliders
Four mini burgers blackened and seared, topped with a melted blue cheese bacon sauce.
O ring basket Large
Crispy, golden deep fried onion rings.
Sandwiches
Utterly Rueben
Slow cooked corned beef, Utterly Stout braised kraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island with toasted marbled rye. Served with one side item.
Crispy Chicken Club
Buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, creamy pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with one side item.
Cubano
Slow roasted mojo pork, tavern ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard on Cuban bread. Served with choice of one side item.
Smash Burger
Two hand-smashed patties smothered in cheese, pickled red onions, maple brown sugar bacon served with our Smash Sauce. Served with choice of one side item.
Taco About Labelle
Fresh tortilla shells, cabbage, pickled red onion, queso Fresca, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, with choice of protein. Shrimp 13 Chicken 12 Steak 13 Served with choice of one side item.
John’s Loaded Steak Sandwich
Marinated flank steak, mushrooms, onions, pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli, served on a garlic roll. Served with one side item.
LaBelle Dip
Fresh grilled sourdough stuffed with prime rib steak, smoked Gouda cheese, caramel iced onions and served with our stout braised au jus. Served with choice of one side.
Basic B Burger
Fresh 8 oz burger patty charbroiled to your liking, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with choice of one side.
Signatures
Not Your Momma’s Meatloaf
One full pound of house-made meatloaf served on a bed of smashed taters, accompanied by fresh green beans, topped with beef gravy and fried onions.
Brewery Fish & Chips
Flakey haddock beer battered with our house “Sit and Stay” IPA, served with fresh cut fries and slaw.
Steak Churrasco
Hand cut flank steak, marinated and grilled to order. Topped with chimmichurri, served with sweet plantains and black beans and rice.
Jambalaya
Cajun spices, chicken, shrimp andouille sausage, roasted peppers, onions, and saffron rice, topped with scallions and served with garlic bread.
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp lightly blackened stacked on top of creamy cheddar grits with applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, chives, and garlic butter.
Skillet Mac & Cheese
Five cheeses, cavatappi pasta, applewood smoked bacon, blackened chicken topped with chives.
Fajitas
Your choice of protein served on a sizzling bed of peppers and onions. Accompanied with confetti lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, Mexican cheeses and tortilla shells. Chicken 13 Steak 16 Shrimp 15
Southern Shrimp Basket
Large portion of shrimp, hand-breaded and fried, served with fries and coleslaw. Can be blackened or buffalo fried.
Baby Back Ribs
A full slab of our baby back ribs smothered in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce served with fries and coleslaw.
Cajun Ribeye
12 oz hand-cut ribeye steak seared Cajun style, served with garlic green beans and smashed taters & gravy.
Dessert
Salads
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad topped with aged Parmesan, croutons and served with garlic bread. Add protein: Chicken $5 Grilled or Blackened Shrimp $7
Apple Walnut Salad
Fresh romaine, apples, grapes, red onion, candied walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles served with apple cider vinaigrette. Add protein: Grilled chicken breast $5 Grilled or blackened shrimp $7
Chopped Cobb Salad
Fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, red onion, apple-wood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, jack and cheddar cheese, hard egg, and smoked ham. Served with choice of dressing.
Creamy Brussel Sprouts Large
Roasted Brussels sprouts blended with our creamy sauce topped with aged Parmesan cheese. Add bacon topping $1
Veggie Quesadilla
Fresh tortilla topped with jack and cheddar cheese, stuffed with fresh pico, mushrooms, bell peppers, corn and black bean salsa. Served with sour cream on a bed on confetti lettuce with salsa.
Sides
Fries
Hand cut fries served golden brown and ready to eat!
Green Beans
Delicious garlic green beans.
Rice N Beans
Black beans and yellow rice topped with pico de gallo.
Garlic Mashed
Garlic mashed potatoes served with gravy.
Sweet Plantains
Sweet plantains cooked to perfection!
Side Salad
House salad topped with onion, cheese, tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Onion Rings small
Onion rings fried to a golden crisp!
Brussel Sprouts
Brussels sprouts perfectly roasted.
Cheddar Grits
Creamy cheddar grits.
Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with 5 cheeses served steaming hot.
Fried Okra Basket
Perfectly fried okra.
Asparagus
Kids Eats
Chicken Tenders
One ginormous chicken tender served with delicious fries.
Cheese & BB Quesadilla
Cheese and black bean quesadilla, just the right size! Served with fries.
Mini Burgers
2 Mini cheeseburgers served with delicious fries!
Shrimp Basket
6 fried shrimp served with delicious fries.
Lunch Specials available from 11-3pm
Soda
Iced Tea/specialty drinks
Bottled Water
Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
W Hickpochee Ave, Labelle, FL 33935