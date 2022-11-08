La Bendita Westfield
114-116 Quimby St
Westfield, NJ 07090
Popular Items
Pa' Picar (Appetizers)
Guacamole & Chips ⭐
Thin & crispy tortilla chips served with our home-made guacamole.
Pico De Gallo w/ Chips
Thin & crispy corn chips served with our home-made Pico De Gallo.
Choriqueso w/ Chips
Melted mozzarella cheese loaded with Mexican pork chorizo, onions, and cilantro, served with thin & crispy corn chips.
French Fries
A basket of crunchy fries that are light & fluffy on the inside.
Chips & Salsa Verde
Thin & crispy corn chips served with our home-made salsa verde sauce.
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
3 crispy chicken tenders served with our crunchy fries and your choice of sauce.
Wings
Tacos
Bendita Birria w/ Cheese (3) ⭐
Pulled beef/ chicken marinated overnight and slow cooked for 12 hours, topped with onions & cilantro over a molten bed of mozzarella cheese. Served in warm corn tortillas with a side of Consomé.
Bendita Birria Tacos (3) ⭐
Pulled beef/ chicken marinated overnight and slow cooked for 12 hours, topped with onions & cilantro. Served in warm corn tortillas with a side of Consomé.
Pastor Tacos (3)
Achiote marinated grilled pork, onions, cilantro, and fresh pineapple served in a warm corn tortilla.
Asada Tacos (3)
Delicately marinated beef with a touch of garlic, spices, cilantro, & onions served in a warm corn tortilla.
Chicken Tacos (3)
Diced chicken marinated overnight in garlic and complimentary spices, grilled and topped with onions & cilantro. Served in a warm corn tortilla.
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Garlic sauce marinated shrimp grilled and topped with onions & cilantro. Served in a warm corn tortilla.
Carnitas Tacos (3)
Seasoned pork skin cooked gently in lard, wrapped with a warm corn tortilla, and topped with cilantro & onions.
Chorizo Tacos (3)
Seasoned ground pork marinated lightly in a chili paste topped in onions & cilantro and served in a warm corn tortilla.
Campechanos Tacos (3)
A gorgeous mix of grilled beef and Mexican pork chorizo placed on a warm corn tortilla and topped with onions & cilantro.
Lengua Tacos (3)
Cow tongue seasoned with a select mix of herbs & spices, grilled delicately with onions, and served in a warm corn tortilla topped with cilantro.
Tripa Tacos (3)
Select tripe grilled and seasoned with a complimentary mix of herbs & spices. Served in a warm corn tortilla and topped delicately with onions & cilantro.
Alambre Meat (3) ⭐
A delicious combination of fried onions, green pepper, and pastor & asada wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, topped with mozzarella cheese, onions & cilantro.
Alambre Camarón (3) ⭐
Fresh shrimp tossed on the grill with onions, green peppers, and an assortment of spices, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese & cilantro.
Veggie Alambre (3) ⭐
Cauliflower, onions, and green peppers tossed on the grill with a chili garlic sauce marinade. Seasoned with spices, topped with mozzarella, onions, & cilantro, and served in a warm corn tortilla.
Single Tacos
For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (No Cheese)
Single Tacos w/ Cheese
For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (With Cheese)
Burritos
Enchiladas
Enchiladas De Mole
Your choice of meat/ vegetable grilled and placed delicately in warm corn tortillas. Served with queso fresco, avocado slices, onions, rice, and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Grilled chicken gently placed into warm corn tortillas, bathed with creamy salsa verde and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream, onion, and avocado slices.
Enfrijoladas
Pa' Que Te Llenes
Fajitas ⭐
Your protein choice seared and then sauteed with onions & green peppers. Served sizzling with a side of pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Large tender piece of steak marinated overnight and grilled to perfection. Served with a small side of Mexican rice & beans, 3 corn tortillas, and french fries.
Pechuga Asada
Large juicy chicken breast, marinated overnight and grilled to perfection. Served with a small side of Mexican rice & beans, 3 corn tortillas, and french fries.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo ⭐
Grilled shrimp cooked in a spicy garlic sauce and seasoned with complimentary spices.
Camarones A La Diabla ⭐
Grilled shrimp bathed in our homemade spicy diabla sauce and seasoned with a select mix of herbs & spices.
Mole Negro De Pollo
Steam boiled mole negro chicken with an incredibly spicy touch.
Nachos
Empanadas
Empanadas De Queso
Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese.
Empanadas De Carne
Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed melted mozzarella and your choice of chicken, asada, birria beef, or birria chicken.
Empanadas De Camarón
Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese and grilled shrimp cooked in a slightly spicy garlic sauce.
Quesadillas
Drinks
Flor De Jamaica ⭐
Homemade hibiscus flower juice with all natural ingredients.
Piña ⭐
Fresh squeezed pineapple juice mixed with granulated cane sugar.
Horchata ⭐
Traditional Mexican drink made of white rice soaked in water and flavored with cinnamon & vanilla.
Tamarindo ⭐
Fresh tamarind mixed with granulated cane sugar & natural ingredients.
Pepino & Limón ⭐
Refreshing cucumber juice with a hint of lime.
Mexican Coke
Coke made with cane sugar and imported from Mexico.
Tropicana Juice
Jarritos
Can Soda
Seltzer Water
Iced Tea
Sauces
Sides
Mexican Rice & Beans
White rice prepared with a delicious tomato sauce, served with bay leaf-infused black beans.
Avacado Slices
A side of sliced avocado.
Consomé (8 Oz)
A side of homemade birria chicken soup or birria beef soup.
Mexican Rice
White rice prepared with a delicious tomato sauce.
Beans
Bay leaf-infused black beans.
Extra Corn Tortillas (3)
Warm 6" corn tortillas.
Side Salad
A salad consisting of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado slices.
Extra Tortilla Chips
Homemade corn tortilla chips.
Guacamole (8 Oz)
Our authentic take on a rich homemade guacamole using fresh avocados.
Pico De Gallo (8 Oz)
Homemade pico using fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican
