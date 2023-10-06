Full Menu

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Meatball Casserole

$9.00

Cheddar Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.00

6 Pieces Chicken Wings

$9.00

12 Pieces Chicken Wings

$14.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.00

Bread Sticks

$7.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

House greens

Mixed Salad

$8.00

House greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, olives, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

House greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini peppers, olives, red onions, and feta cheese

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

House greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, ham salami, and provolone cheese

Kale Salad

$10.00

Kale, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, chickpeas, sliced almonds, and feta cheese

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Sausage and Pepper Sub

$10.00

Vegetarian Sub

$11.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Pastas

Spaghetti - Bolognese

$11.00

Spaghetti - Meatballs

$11.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti pasta

Lasagna

$12.00

Meat and cheese

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Pasta with ricotta cheese and pink sauce

Cannelloni

$11.00

Spinach, meat, and cheese

Stuffed Shells

$11.00

Cheese only

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Veggie Pasta

$14.00

Red peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and spinach sautéed in garlic olive oil over spaghetti

Sausage & Peppers

$12.00

Baked Specialties

Calzone

$11.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, and sausage

Spinach Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, and spinach

Stromboli

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Roll

$11.00

Hand-rolled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter seasoning. Served with marinara sauce

Side Orders

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Italian Dressing

$2.00

Greek Dressing

$2.00

Blue cheese Dressing

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Pizza New

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Margharita

$16.00+

Pepperoni Lovers

$14.00+

All-Meat

$17.00+

Veggie

$16.00+

Supreme

$18.00+

Alfredo

$15.00+

Hawaiian

$16.00+

Chicken

$18.00+

Pesto

$17.00+

Buffalo

$15.00+

Gluten Free

$15.00

Cauliflower

$15.00

Drinks

Cans

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

RedBull

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Ozarka

$2.00

2L Bottles

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Dr Pepper

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50