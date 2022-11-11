La Calenda
316 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We look forward to welcoming you for outdoor dining on the patios. With new safety precautions in place, we will be offering a limited La Calenda menu with classic dishes and cocktails available for dining outdoors as well as take-out ordering through Toast. Touchless payment options will be provided. For your safety and the safety of our team, we require wearing a cloth face covering at all times except when eating and kindly request that you maintain a 6-foot distance while waiting in line. Thank you for your support and please stay safe!
Location
6518 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
No Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurant
Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving
4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Yountville
Bottega Napa Valley - NEW
4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurant
Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving
4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurant
More near Yountville