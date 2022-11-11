Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Calenda

316 Reviews

$$

6518 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa
Quesadilla
Elote

Catering Menu

Feeds 6-8 People Chips & Guacamole Caesar Salad Carnitas Tacos or Chicken Tacos Rice & Beans
Catering Box ( 6-8ppl)

Catering Box ( 6-8ppl)

$155.00

Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Tacos, Chips & Guacamole, Salsa Mixe, Caesar Salad, Rice & Beans, Tortillas ( 21ct)

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

$135.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave 64oz ( Serves 8-10)

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

$135.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime, Pineapple Agave 64 oz ( Serves 8-10)

Snacks

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

$17.00

Tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa mixe, queso fresco

Tuna Aguachile

Tuna Aguachile

$20.00

yellowfin tuna, avocado, sesame & chile costeño salsa macha, citrus

Tostada de Pescado

Tostada de Pescado

$20.00

yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, pumpkin seed, chile piquin salsa macha

Ensalada de Caesar

Ensalada de Caesar

$13.50

Caesar salad, romaine, parmesan, croutons

Ensalada de Betabeles y Naranja

Ensalada de Betabeles y Naranja

$13.50

beet salad, navel orange, sesame seed salsa matcha, mint

Quesadilla de Hongos

Quesadilla de Hongos

$14.00

Wild mushrooms, queso chihuahua, epazote, salsa habanero

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Slow-roasted pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, Chihuahua cheese, salsa avocado tomatillo

Mole Coloradito y Hongos

$20.00

Mole colaradito, roasted aitake mushrooms, charred cambray onions, garlic, sesame seeds

Tacos

Pescado Tacos

Pescado Tacos

$16.50

Two fried fish tacos with chipotle mayo, cilantro, cabbage, lime, hot sauce

al Pastor Tacos

al Pastor Tacos

$14.50

Two slow- roasted pork tacos , roasted pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa morita

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$14.50

Two slow-cooked pork tacos with salsa avocado tomatillo, white onion, cilantro

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$16.50

Two Oaxacan-style beef barbacoa, watercress, onions, salsa avocado

Enchiladas

Chicken Enmolada

Chicken Enmolada

$19.00

Chicken enchiladas with mole negro, queso fresco (contains nuts)

Black Bean Enchiladas

Black Bean Enchiladas

$19.00

Black bean enchiladas, sweet potato, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, white onions

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$19.00

Pork enchiladas, salsa verde, crema, queso fresco, white onion

Platos Fuertos

Arrachera

Arrachera

$34.00

Grilled adobo-marinated New York strip steak, baby potatoes, avocado salsa, black bean

Camarones

Camarones

$28.00

Shrimp sautéed in roasted garlic, wilted greens, rice

Pescado Zarandeado

Pescado Zarandeado

$32.00

Grilled hola santa marinated fish of the day, garden greens, salsa avocado tomatillo

Pollo Carbon

Pollo Carbon

$28.00

Grilled adobo-marinated chicken, salsa morita, pickled red onion

Sides

Elote

Elote

$7.50

Grilled Mexican sweet corn, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile guajillo, lime

White Rice

White Rice

$6.50

White rice

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$7.00

Refried black beans, queso fresco

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$11.00

Tres leches cake

Churros

Churros

$10.00

Churros with dulce de leche

Hot Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Salsas and Mole

Salsa Mixe

Salsa Mixe

$9.00

8 oz

Salsa Habanero

Salsa Habanero

$9.00

8 oz

Mole Negro

Mole Negro

$15.00

8 oz

Margaritas

Classic Margarita.

Classic Margarita.

$24.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave 12oz

Calenda Margarita

Calenda Margarita

$25.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime, Pineapple Agave 12 oz

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

$135.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave 64oz ( Serves 8-10)

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

$135.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime, Pineapple Agave 64 oz ( Serves 8-10)

Beer

El Chefe Mexican Lager

El Chefe Mexican Lager

$10.00

El Chefe Mexican Lager

N/A Beverage

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

12 oz Mexican Coke

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We look forward to welcoming you for outdoor dining on the patios. With new safety precautions in place, we will be offering a limited La Calenda menu with classic dishes and cocktails available for dining outdoors as well as take-out ordering through Toast. Touchless payment options will be provided. For your safety and the safety of our team, we require wearing a cloth face covering at all times except when eating and kindly request that you maintain a 6-foot distance while waiting in line. Thank you for your support and please stay safe!

Website

Location

6518 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

Directions

Map
