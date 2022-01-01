Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Calenda Gameday Catering

review star

No reviews yet

6518 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Catering Menu

Feeds 6-8 People Chips & Guacamole Shrimp Cocktail Carnitas Tacos Chicken Tacos Rice & Beans
Catering Box ( 6-8ppl)

Catering Box ( 6-8ppl)

$150.00

Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Tacos, Chips & Guacamole, Salsa Mixe, Shrimp Cocktail, Rice & Beans, Tortillas ( 21ct)

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

$125.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave 64oz ( Serves 8-10)

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

$125.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime, Pineapple Agave 64 oz ( Serves 8-10)

Snacks

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

$17.00

tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa mixe

Alitas

Alitas

$30.00+

Adobo Marinated and Grilled Jumbo Wings. (served with salsa mixe and salsa habanero

Ensalada de Caesar

Ensalada de Caesar

$25.00+

Caesar salad, romaine, parmesan, croutons

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp cocktail, tomato, avocado, onion

Dessert

Tres Leches ( serves two)

Tres Leches ( serves two)

$11.00Out of stock

tres leches cake

Salsas and Mole

Salsa Mixe 8oz

Salsa Mixe 8oz

$9.00

8 oz

Salsa Verde 8 oz

Salsa Verde 8 oz

$9.00
Salsa Habanero 8 oz

Salsa Habanero 8 oz

$9.00

8 oz

Snacks

Chips & Guac

$16.00

Tortilla chips and salsas

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

(Pickup only on February 13th) Celebrate the Big Game La Calenda Style! Enjoy the Big Game with takeout from La Calenda! From classic beverages to family-friendly favorites, our to-go offerings will make for an easy, at-home celebration. Our menu includes Adobo Marinated Jumbo Wings, Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Catering Boxes, Margaritas by the half-gallon

Location

6518 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

Directions

Gallery
Christmas Eve Pickup image
Christmas Eve Pickup image
Christmas Eve Pickup image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Calenda
orange star3.6 • 316
6518 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving
orange star4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc & Addendum
orange starNo Reviews
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yountville

Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley - NEW
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving
orange star4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA
orange star4.3 • 587
6525 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yountville
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston