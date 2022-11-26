LaCasa Pizzaria 4432 Leavenworth Street
1,515 Reviews
$$
4432 Leavenworth St
Omaha, NE 68105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FULL ORDER
Full Onion Rings
Hand-breaded and fried crisp!
Full Toasted Ravioli
Ten of our meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.
Full Mozzamias
Six breaded and fried mozzarella wedges served with our House Marinara sauce.
Full Garlic Bread
Four slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and romano cheese, then baked.
Full Cheese Bread
Four slices of buttered Italian bread topped with mozzarella and baked.
12 Wings
Marinated & Fried Wings with House Honey-Sriracha-Lime Sauce or House Balsamic BBQ Sauce. Creamy Romano available for dipping!
Arancini (seasonal) Spinach
Hand breaded balls of rice, onion, garlic, spinach, and soft mozzarella cheese. Fried and served with our marinara sauce.
HALF ORDER
Half Onion Ring
Hand-breaded and fried crisp!
Half Toasted Ravioli
Five of our Meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.
Half Mozzamias
Three breaded and fried mozzarella wedges served with our House Marinara sauce.
Half Garlic Bread
Two slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and Romano cheese, then baked.
Half Cheese Bread
Two slices of buttered Italian bread topped with mozzarella and baked.
6 Wings
Six House-marinated chicken wings , fried and tossed with House Honey-Sriracha-Lime Sauce or House Balsamic BBQ Sauce sauce.
SMALL
Sm-Make Your Own
Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!
Sm-Cheese Pizza
Sm-Margherita
Garlic olive oil, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, Romano, and Mozzarella.
Sm-Quattro Formaggio
Tomato sauce, romano, mozzarella, asiago, and white cheddar cheeses.
Sm-Meat Combo
Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, choice of Romano or Mozzarella cheese.
Sm-Veggie Combo
Diced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, choice of Romano or Mozzarella cheese.
Sm-Carne Classico
Spicy sliced sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, green peppers, onions, choice of Romano or Mozzarella cheese.
Sm-Basil Spinach Pesto
Pesto (spinach, basil, almonds, romano) with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Sm-Genoa Bianco
Garlic cream sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese.
Sm-Shrimp Margherita
Garlic olive oil, garlic cream sauce, cayenne pepper, shrimp, tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, scallions, Romano and mozzarella cheeses.
Sm-Pollo Carciofi
Garlic cream sauce, garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.
Sm - PEPPI--Roni
Pepperoni lovers, this one's for you! Our regular pepperoni plus "cup-n-char" pepperoni and your choice of cheese. Choose both mozzarella and Romano for an additional cost.
MEDIUM
M-Make Your Own
Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!
M-Cheese Pizza
M-Margherita
Garlic olive oil, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, Romano, and Mozzarella cheeses.
M-Quattro Formaggio
Romano, mozzarella, asiago, and white cheddar cheeses.
M-Meat Combo
Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, Romano or Mozzarella cheese.
M-Veggie Combo
Diced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, Romano or Mozzarella cheese.
M-Carne Classico
Spicy sliced sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, green peppers, onions, Romano or Mozzarella cheese.
M-Basil Spinach Pesto
Pesto (spinach, basil, almonds, Romano), diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.
M-Genoa Bianco
Garlic cream sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh basil, Mozzarella cheese.
M-Shrimp Margherita
Garlic olive oil, garlic cream sauce, cayenne pepper, shrimp, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, scallions, Romano and Mozzarella cheeses.
M-Pollo Carciofi
Garlic cream sauce, garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese.
Med - PEPPI--Roni
Pepperoni lovers, this one's for you! Our regular pepperoni plus "cup-n-char" pepperoni and your choice of cheese. Choose both Mozzarella and Romano for an additional cost.
LARGE
Lg-Make Your Own
Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!
Lg-Cheese Pizza
Lg-Margherita
Garlic olive oil, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, Romano, and mozzarella cheeses.
Lg-Quattro Formaggio
Romano, mozzarella, asiago, and white cheddar cheeses.
Lg-Meat Combo
Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, Romano or mozzarella cheese.
Lg-Veggie Combo
Diced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, Romano or mozzarella cheese.
Lg-Carne Classico
Spicy sliced sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, green peppers, onions, Romano or mozzarella cheese.
Lg-Basil Spinach Pesto
Pesto (spinach, basil, almonds, Romano), diced tomatoes,, mozzarella cheese.
Lg-Genoa Bianco
Garlic cream sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese.
Lg-Shrimp Margherita
Garlic olive oil, garlic cream sauce, cayenne pepper, shrimp, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, scallions, Romano and mozzarella cheeses.
Lg-Pollo Carciofi
Garlic cream sauce, garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.
Lg - PEPPI--Roni
Pepperoni lovers, this one's for you! Our regular pepperoni plus "cup-n-char" pepperoni and your choice of cheese. Choose both Mozzarella and Romano for an additional cost.
GLUTEN FREE (small)
Sm-GF Make Your Own
Sm-GF Cheese Pizza
Sm-GF Margherita
Sm-GF Quattro Formaggio
Sm-GF Meat Combo
Sm-GF Veggie Combo
Sm-GF Carne Classico
Sm-GF Basil Spinach Pesto
Sm-GF Genoa Bianco
Sm-GF Shrimp Margherita
Sm-GF Peppi-Roni
Pepperoni lovers, this one's for you! Our regular pepperoni plus "cup-n-char" pepperoni and your choice of cheese. Choose both Mozzarella and Romano for an additional cost.
DOUBLE CRUSTS
MEDIUM PEPPI'S POTATO DOUBLE CRUST
HAMBURGER & POTATOES IN A ONION TOMATO SAUCE AND YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE
MEDIUM HAMBURGER DOUBLE CRUST
OUR CLASSIC HAMBURGER IN A DOUBLE CRUST WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE
MED DC SPINACH POTATO
Hamburger, potato, tomato and onion mix, spinach, and choice of cheese.
MED DC BROCCOLI POTATO
Hamburger, potato, tomato and onion mix, broccoli, and choice of cheese
LARGE PEPPI'S POTATO DOUBLE CRUST
HAMBURGER & POTATOES IN A ONION TOMATO SAUCE AND YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE
LARGE HAMBURGER DOUBLE CRUST
OUR CLASSIC HAMBURGER IN A DOUBLE CRUST WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE
LG DC SPINACH POTATO
Hamburger, potato, onion and tomato mix, spinach, and choice of cheese
LG DC BROCCOLI POTATO
Hamburger, potato, tomato and onion mix, broccoli, choice of cheese
PENNE POLLO AL FORNO
SEASONAL CANNELONI
Spinach and Chicken Canneloni Ala Carte
Two canneloni shells filled with spinach, chicken, seasoning, egg, house ricotta, mozzarella, and romano. Baked with our marinara and garlic cream sauces.
Dinner Spinach and Chicken Canneloni
Two canneloni shells filled with spinach, chicken, seasoning, egg, house ricotta, mozzarella, and romano. Baked with our marinara and garlic cream sauces.
PENNE SHRIMP CALABRIA
MEAT LASAGNA
CHICKEN & PEPPER LASAGNA
VEGETABLE LASAGNA
BROCCOLI LASAGNA
SPINACH LASAGNA
SMALL LASAGNA
SANDWICHES/PANINI
CHICKEN PORTABELLO PANINI
Grilled ciabatta roll with chicken, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, pesto aioli, and mozzarella cheese.
Chick Parm PANINI
Grilled ciabatta roll with breaded chicken breast, roasted peppers, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
BAMBINO SANDWICH
Ciabatta roll toasted with garlic and Romano cheese. Filled with housemade meatballs and meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.
Saus&Pepp Sandwich
Spicy sausage, house-made roasted peppers served on hoagie bun.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Toasted ciabatta roll, Italian seasoned roast beef, sautéed green pepper / onion / jalapeno mix, provolone. Served with au jus
SOUPS/SALADS
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, black olives, Roma tomato ,and your choice of dressing served on the side.
Cup Minestrone
House-made, beef base, with fresh vegetables, ground beef, and pasta noodles.
Bowl Minestrone
House-made, beef base, with fresh vegetables, ground beef, and pasta noodles.
Insalata Bella
Mixed greens with mandarin oranges, craisins, almonds, red onions, and feta cheese. Choose your dressing but we recommend the balsamic vinaigrette!
Italian Chef
Mixed greens with artichoke hearts, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, Romano and fresh mozzarella cheeses.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce mix, house-made Caesar dressing and croutons, shaved Romano cheese.
Spinach Salad
SIDE Creamy Romano
PINT Italian Dressing
QUART Italian Dressing
PINT Creamy Romano
QUART Creamy Romano
ANCHOVY
PEPPERONCINI
EXTRA DRESSING
DESSERTS
Cannoli
Two pastry shells with your choice of filling: chocolate, vanilla, lemon, or cream cheese.
Tiramisu
Sweetened espresso-drizzled cake layered with a blend of mascarpone, cream cheese, fresh whipped cream, and dusted with cocoa.
Cassata
Traditional Sicilian dessert with yellow and chocolate cake, creamy filling of almonds, cherries, chopped chocolate, sweetened ricotta cheese and fresh whipped cream.
Neopolitan Cheesecake
Chocolate cookie crust, layers of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry cheesecake and drizzled with white chocolate.
Zeppole
Fried pastry pillows topped with caramel apples, caramel sauce, almond crumble, and whipped cream.
SIDES
4 OZ SIDE ROMANO
2 OZ ROMANO
PINT ROMANO CHEESE
QUART ROMANO CHEESE
CUP MEAT SAUCE
CUP MARINARA
SIDE FRIES
PINT MEAT SAUCE
PINT MARINARA
CUP OF SPICY ROSA SAUCE
SIDE VEGETABLES
ADD MEATBALL
QUART MEAT SAUCE
QUART MARINARA
CUP GARLIC CREAM SAUCE
PINT GARLIC CREAM SAUCE
QUART GARLIC CREAM
DINNER ROLL
SIDE ROASTED PEPPERS
SIDE OF CHICKEN
SIDE OF GARLIC SHRIMP
SIDE OF SPICY SLICED SAUSAGE
ANCHOVY
PEPPERONCINI
SIDE OF JALAPENOS (4oz)
SIDE OF GREEN OLIVES (4oz)
SIDE OF DICED TOMATOES (4oz)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Since 1953, LaCasa Pizzaria on Leavenworth has been serving our legendary pizza and pasta. The Omaha original from our family to yours!
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105