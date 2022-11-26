Restaurant header imageView gallery

LaCasa Pizzaria 4432 Leavenworth Street

1,515 Reviews

$$

4432 Leavenworth St

Omaha, NE 68105



Order Again

Popular Items

Lg-Make Your Own
Dinner Salad
Full Toasted Ravioli

FULL ORDER

Full Onion Rings

$9.25

Hand-breaded and fried crisp!

Full Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Ten of our meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.

Full Mozzamias

$8.69

Six breaded and fried mozzarella wedges served with our House Marinara sauce.

Full Garlic Bread

$7.29

Four slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and romano cheese, then baked.

Full Cheese Bread

$7.29

Four slices of buttered Italian bread topped with mozzarella and baked.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$15.45

Marinated & Fried Wings with House Honey-Sriracha-Lime Sauce or House Balsamic BBQ Sauce. Creamy Romano available for dipping!

Arancini (seasonal) Spinach

Arancini (seasonal) Spinach

$10.50

Hand breaded balls of rice, onion, garlic, spinach, and soft mozzarella cheese. Fried and served with our marinara sauce.

HALF ORDER

Half Onion Ring

$6.25

Hand-breaded and fried crisp!

Half Toasted Ravioli

$5.69

Five of our Meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.

Half Mozzamias

$4.99

Three breaded and fried mozzarella wedges served with our House Marinara sauce.

Half Garlic Bread

$3.89

Two slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and Romano cheese, then baked.

Half Cheese Bread

$3.89

Two slices of buttered Italian bread topped with mozzarella and baked.

6 Wings

$8.79

Six House-marinated chicken wings , fried and tossed with House Honey-Sriracha-Lime Sauce or House Balsamic BBQ Sauce sauce.

SMALL

Sm-Make Your Own

$9.35

Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!

Sm-Cheese Pizza

$9.35

Sm-Margherita

$13.95

Garlic olive oil, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, Romano, and Mozzarella.

Sm-Quattro Formaggio

$13.75

Tomato sauce, romano, mozzarella, asiago, and white cheddar cheeses.

Sm-Meat Combo

$20.75

Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, choice of Romano or Mozzarella cheese.

Sm-Veggie Combo

$16.05

Diced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, choice of Romano or Mozzarella cheese.

Sm-Carne Classico

$17.95

Spicy sliced sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, green peppers, onions, choice of Romano or Mozzarella cheese.

Sm-Basil Spinach Pesto

$13.95

Pesto (spinach, basil, almonds, romano) with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Sm-Genoa Bianco

$17.95

Garlic cream sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese.

Sm-Shrimp Margherita

$19.20

Garlic olive oil, garlic cream sauce, cayenne pepper, shrimp, tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, scallions, Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

Sm-Pollo Carciofi

$17.95

Garlic cream sauce, garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.

Sm - PEPPI--Roni

$13.05

Pepperoni lovers, this one's for you! Our regular pepperoni plus "cup-n-char" pepperoni and your choice of cheese. Choose both mozzarella and Romano for an additional cost.

MEDIUM

M-Make Your Own

$11.75

Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!

M-Cheese Pizza

$11.75

M-Margherita

$17.45

Garlic olive oil, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, Romano, and Mozzarella cheeses.

M-Quattro Formaggio

$17.19

Romano, mozzarella, asiago, and white cheddar cheeses.

M-Meat Combo

$26.05

Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, Romano or Mozzarella cheese.

M-Veggie Combo

$20.05

Diced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, Romano or Mozzarella cheese.

M-Carne Classico

$22.40

Spicy sliced sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, green peppers, onions, Romano or Mozzarella cheese.

M-Basil Spinach Pesto

$17.55

Pesto (spinach, basil, almonds, Romano), diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.

M-Genoa Bianco

$22.40

Garlic cream sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh basil, Mozzarella cheese.

M-Shrimp Margherita

$23.95

Garlic olive oil, garlic cream sauce, cayenne pepper, shrimp, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, scallions, Romano and Mozzarella cheeses.

M-Pollo Carciofi

$22.41

Garlic cream sauce, garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese.

Med - PEPPI--Roni

$16.25

Pepperoni lovers, this one's for you! Our regular pepperoni plus "cup-n-char" pepperoni and your choice of cheese. Choose both Mozzarella and Romano for an additional cost.

LARGE

Lg-Make Your Own

$14.10

Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!

Lg-Cheese Pizza

$14.10

Lg-Margherita

$20.75

Garlic olive oil, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, Romano, and mozzarella cheeses.

Lg-Quattro Formaggio

$20.45

Romano, mozzarella, asiago, and white cheddar cheeses.

Lg-Meat Combo

$31.05

Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, Romano or mozzarella cheese.

Lg-Veggie Combo

$23.95

Diced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, Romano or mozzarella cheese.

Lg-Carne Classico

$26.75

Spicy sliced sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, green peppers, onions, Romano or mozzarella cheese.

Lg-Basil Spinach Pesto

$20.95

Pesto (spinach, basil, almonds, Romano), diced tomatoes,, mozzarella cheese.

Lg-Genoa Bianco

$26.75

Garlic cream sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese.

Lg-Shrimp Margherita

$28.65

Garlic olive oil, garlic cream sauce, cayenne pepper, shrimp, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, scallions, Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

Lg-Pollo Carciofi

$26.75

Garlic cream sauce, garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.

Lg - PEPPI--Roni

$19.40

Pepperoni lovers, this one's for you! Our regular pepperoni plus "cup-n-char" pepperoni and your choice of cheese. Choose both Mozzarella and Romano for an additional cost.

GLUTEN FREE (small)

Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!

Sm-GF Make Your Own

$11.85

Sm-GF Cheese Pizza

$11.85

Sm-GF Margherita

$16.45

Sm-GF Quattro Formaggio

$16.25

Sm-GF Meat Combo

$23.25

Sm-GF Veggie Combo

$18.55

Sm-GF Carne Classico

$20.45

Sm-GF Basil Spinach Pesto

$16.45

Sm-GF Genoa Bianco

$20.45

Sm-GF Shrimp Margherita

$21.70

Sm-GF Peppi-Roni

$15.55

Pepperoni lovers, this one's for you! Our regular pepperoni plus "cup-n-char" pepperoni and your choice of cheese. Choose both Mozzarella and Romano for an additional cost.

DOUBLE CRUSTS

MEDIUM PEPPI'S POTATO DOUBLE CRUST

$22.95

HAMBURGER & POTATOES IN A ONION TOMATO SAUCE AND YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE

MEDIUM HAMBURGER DOUBLE CRUST

$30.15

OUR CLASSIC HAMBURGER IN A DOUBLE CRUST WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE

MED DC SPINACH POTATO

$25.20

Hamburger, potato, tomato and onion mix, spinach, and choice of cheese.

MED DC BROCCOLI POTATO

$25.20

Hamburger, potato, tomato and onion mix, broccoli, and choice of cheese

LARGE PEPPI'S POTATO DOUBLE CRUST

$27.80

HAMBURGER & POTATOES IN A ONION TOMATO SAUCE AND YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE

LARGE HAMBURGER DOUBLE CRUST

$35.45

OUR CLASSIC HAMBURGER IN A DOUBLE CRUST WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE

LG DC SPINACH POTATO

$30.45

Hamburger, potato, onion and tomato mix, spinach, and choice of cheese

LG DC BROCCOLI POTATO

$30.45

Hamburger, potato, tomato and onion mix, broccoli, choice of cheese

SPAGHETTI

(Small) LUNCH SPAGHETTI

$5.39

LARGE SPAGHETTI

$8.99

DINNER SPAGHETTI

$11.74

MOSTACCIOLI

LUNCH MOSTACCIOLI

$5.39

LARGE MOSTACCIOLI

$8.99

DINNER MOSTACCIOLI

$11.74

FETTUCINE

LUNCH FETTUCINE

$6.99

LARGE FETTUCINE

$11.75

DINNER FETTUCINE

$14.50

CHEESE RAVIOLI

LUNCH CHEESE RAVIOLI

$9.09

LARGE CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.25

DINNER CHEESE RAVIOLI

$17.00

PENNE POLLO AL FORNO

A LA CARTE AL FORNO

$14.95

DINNER AL FORNO

$17.70

SEASONAL CANNELONI

Two cannelloni shells filled with house italian and spicy sausages, roasted red & green peppers, house ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses. Baked in our marinara sauce.

Spinach and Chicken Canneloni Ala Carte

$13.29Out of stock

Two canneloni shells filled with spinach, chicken, seasoning, egg, house ricotta, mozzarella, and romano. Baked with our marinara and garlic cream sauces.

Dinner Spinach and Chicken Canneloni

$16.04Out of stock

Two canneloni shells filled with spinach, chicken, seasoning, egg, house ricotta, mozzarella, and romano. Baked with our marinara and garlic cream sauces.

PENNE SHRIMP CALABRIA

SMALL SHRIMP CALABRIA

$11.69

A LA CARTE SHRIMP CALABRIA

$16.95

DINNER SHRIMP CALABRIA

$19.70

EGGPLANT PARM

A LA CARTE EGGPLANT PARM

$13.79

DINNER EGGPLANT PARM

$16.54

CHICKEN PARM

A LA CARTE CHICKEN PARM

$16.39

DINNER CHICKEN PARM

$19.14

MEAT LASAGNA

A LA CARTE MEAT LASAGNA

$14.69

DINNER MEAT LASAGNA

$17.44

A LA CARTE MEAT LASAGNA FOR TWO

$22.45

DINNER MEAT LASAGNA FOR TWO

$27.95

CHICKEN & PEPPER LASAGNA

Ala Carte Chicken & Pepper Lasagna

$14.69

Chicken & Pepper Lasagna Dinner

$17.44

Ala Carte Chick & Pepper Lasagna for Two

$22.45

Dinner Chick & Pepper Lasagna for Two

$27.95

VEGETABLE LASAGNA

A LA CARTE VEGETABLE LASAGNA

$12.95

DINNER VEGETABLE LASAGNA

$15.70

A LA CARTE VEGET LAS FOR TWO

$19.29

DINNER VEGET LAS FOR TWO

$24.79

BROCCOLI LASAGNA

A LA CARTE BROC LASAGNA

$15.35

DINNER BROC LASAGNA

$18.10

A LA CARTE BROCCOLI LASAGNA FOR TWO

$24.29

DINNER BROCCOLI LASAGNA FOR TWO

$29.79

SPINACH LASAGNA

ALA CARTE SPINACH LASAGNA

$12.95

DINNER SPINACH LASAGNA

$15.70

ALA CARTE SPINACH LASAGNA FOR TWO

$19.29

DINNER SPINACH LASAGNA FOR TWO

$24.79

SMALL LASAGNA

SMALL MEAT LASAGNA

$10.55

SMALL VEGETABLE LASAGNA

$9.65

SMALL SPINACH LASAGNA

$9.65

SMALL BROCCOLI LASAGNA

$11.29

SMALL CHICKEN AND PEPPERS LASAGNA

$10.55

CALZONI

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS CALZONE

$9.49

SPICY SLICED SAUSAGE, ROASTED RED & GREEN BELL PEPPER IN A TOMATO SAUCE WITH ROMANO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

MAKE YOUR OWN CALZONE

MAKE YOUR OWN CALZONE

$9.49

CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS

SANDWICHES/PANINI

CHICKEN PORTABELLO PANINI

$8.79

Grilled ciabatta roll with chicken, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, pesto aioli, and mozzarella cheese.

Chick Parm PANINI

Chick Parm PANINI

$8.79

Grilled ciabatta roll with breaded chicken breast, roasted peppers, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

BAMBINO SANDWICH

$9.95

Ciabatta roll toasted with garlic and Romano cheese. Filled with housemade meatballs and meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Saus&Pepp Sandwich

$8.79

Spicy sausage, house-made roasted peppers served on hoagie bun.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.84Out of stock

Toasted ciabatta roll, Italian seasoned roast beef, sautéed green pepper / onion / jalapeno mix, provolone. Served with au jus

SOUPS/SALADS

Dinner Salad

$4.39

Mixed greens, red onions, black olives, Roma tomato ,and your choice of dressing served on the side.

Cup Minestrone

$3.15

House-made, beef base, with fresh vegetables, ground beef, and pasta noodles.

Bowl Minestrone

$4.19

House-made, beef base, with fresh vegetables, ground beef, and pasta noodles.

Insalata Bella

Insalata Bella

$10.49

Mixed greens with mandarin oranges, craisins, almonds, red onions, and feta cheese. Choose your dressing but we recommend the balsamic vinaigrette!

Italian Chef

$10.49

Mixed greens with artichoke hearts, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, Romano and fresh mozzarella cheeses.

Caesar Salad

$10.55Out of stock

Romaine lettuce mix, house-made Caesar dressing and croutons, shaved Romano cheese.

Spinach Salad

$5.89

SIDE Creamy Romano

$1.59

PINT Italian Dressing

$6.65

QUART Italian Dressing

$12.45

PINT Creamy Romano

$8.89

QUART Creamy Romano

$16.89

ANCHOVY

$0.69

PEPPERONCINI

$0.69

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.59

DESSERTS

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.69

Two pastry shells with your choice of filling: chocolate, vanilla, lemon, or cream cheese.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.99

Sweetened espresso-drizzled cake layered with a blend of mascarpone, cream cheese, fresh whipped cream, and dusted with cocoa.

Cassata

Cassata

$7.99

Traditional Sicilian dessert with yellow and chocolate cake, creamy filling of almonds, cherries, chopped chocolate, sweetened ricotta cheese and fresh whipped cream.

Neopolitan Cheesecake

Neopolitan Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate cookie crust, layers of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry cheesecake and drizzled with white chocolate.

Zeppole

$5.69

Fried pastry pillows topped with caramel apples, caramel sauce, almond crumble, and whipped cream.

SIDES

4 OZ SIDE ROMANO

$2.09

2 OZ ROMANO

$1.10

PINT ROMANO CHEESE

$8.05

QUART ROMANO CHEESE

$15.39

CUP MEAT SAUCE

$1.99

CUP MARINARA

$1.99

SIDE FRIES

$2.79

PINT MEAT SAUCE

$7.19

PINT MARINARA

$7.19

CUP OF SPICY ROSA SAUCE

$1.99

SIDE VEGETABLES

$2.89

ADD MEATBALL

$2.19

QUART MEAT SAUCE

$13.09

QUART MARINARA

$13.09

CUP GARLIC CREAM SAUCE

$2.49

PINT GARLIC CREAM SAUCE

$8.39

QUART GARLIC CREAM

$15.89

DINNER ROLL

$0.40

SIDE ROASTED PEPPERS

$2.75

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$2.75

SIDE OF GARLIC SHRIMP

$4.29

SIDE OF SPICY SLICED SAUSAGE

$3.75

ANCHOVY

$0.69

PEPPERONCINI

$0.69

SIDE OF JALAPENOS (4oz)

$1.95

SIDE OF GREEN OLIVES (4oz)

$1.95

SIDE OF DICED TOMATOES (4oz)

$1.95

TO GO BEVERAGES

CAN COKE

$1.69

CAN DIET COKE

$1.69

CAN ROOT BEER

$1.69

CAN PIBB XTRA

$1.69Out of stock

CAN SPRITE

$1.69

BOTTLE DASANI

$1.69Out of stock

BOTTLE GOLD PEAK TEA (unsweetened)

$1.69

Powerade

$1.69Out of stock

Bottle Sweet Tea

$1.69

AHA Raspberry Acai Sparkling

$1.80

Gift Certificates

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1953, LaCasa Pizzaria on Leavenworth has been serving our legendary pizza and pasta. The Omaha original from our family to yours!

Website

Location

4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105

Directions

Gallery
LaCasa Pizzaria image
LaCasa Pizzaria image
LaCasa Pizzaria image
LaCasa Pizzaria image

