La Casa Fiesta
No reviews yet
230 Front St
Monument, CO 80132
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Diet coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Horchatta$4.43
- Strawberry lemonade$4.00
- Milk$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Bottled Soda$4.43
- Juice$3.50
- Gingerale$3.50
- Virgin Marg$5.43
- VIrgin Marg Frozen$5.43
- Virgin Daquiri$5.43
- Virgin Strawberry Daquiri$5.43
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.43
- Virgin Mojito$5.43
- Tonic$3.50
- Water
- Soda water
Food
Appetizers
- CHEESE NACHOS$10.95
Crisp corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar and jack cheese. Choose La Fiesta Style-lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, guacamole. OR Aztec style- bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, corn, sour cream, and guacamole.
- BEAN NACHOS$11.45
Choose La Fiesta Style- lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, guacamole. OR Aztec style- bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, corn, sour cream, and guacamole.
- BEEF NACHOS$12.45
Choose La Fiesta Style, lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole. OR Aztec style- bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, corn, sour cream, and guacamole.
- BEAN AND BEEF NACHOS$12.45
Choose La Fiesta Style- lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole. OR Aztec style- bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, corn, sour cream, and guacamole.
- CHICKEN NACHOS$12.45
Choose La Fiesta Style- lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole. OR Aztec style- bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, corn, sour cream, and guacamole.
- CHICKEN AND BEAN NACHOS$12.45
Choose La Fiesta Style- lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole. OR Aztec style- bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, corn, sour cream, and guacamole.
- SHREDDED BEEF NACHOS$12.45
Choose La Fiesta Style- lettuce, tomato, black olive, sour cream, and guacamole. OR Aztec style- bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, corn, sour cream, and guacamole.
- STEAK NACHOS$13.95
Choose La Fiesta Style- lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole. OR Aztec style- bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, corn, sour cream, and guacamole.
- TAQUITOS$11.35
Three hand rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or pork and sliced jalapenos, fried and served with guacamole and sour cream
- Chile con Queso$7.95
Hot, Spicy cheese and chile Mexican dip
- Rocky Mountain Queso$10.95
Layers of beans, beef, onion, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, black olives, and chile con queso
- Mexican Pizza$12.45
A crisp, deep fried tortilla layered with beef, chicken or steak, onions, green chile, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar and jack cheese. Jalapenos upon request
- Cheese Quesadilla$13.95
A blend of cheddar and monterey jack, onion, tomato, green chile grilled between two flour tortillas, garnished with lettuce, guacamole, diced tomatoes and sour cream
- Beef quesadilla$14.55
- Chicken quesadilla$14.55
- Steak quesadilla$15.95
- Carnita quesadilla$14.55
- Shrimp quesdilla$15.95
- Spicy Chicken Wings$13.45
Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Guacamole Dip Small$8.95
Made fresh daily
- Guacamole Dip Large$10.55
- Carnita Nachos$12.45
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros$11.95
Two eggs cooked to your liking on soft corn toritllas surrounded with your choice of chile verde or chile colorado and cheese served with refried beans and rice and two warm flour tortillas
- La Casa Omellete$11.95
A fluffly three egg omelette and cheese smothered with your choice of chile verde or chile colorado served with zesty grilled pappas and two flour tortillas
- Breakfast Burrito$13.85
Two eggs scrambled with sausage, chorizo, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered with chile verde or chile colorado served with zesty grilled pappas
- Carne Asada con huevos$15.35
5 oz grilled skirt steak, chorizo topped with with two eggs served with refried beans, zesty grilled pappas and two flour tortillas
Salads
- Fajita salad$15.55
Your choice of steak or chicken fajita meat, sauteed onions and bell peppers, guacamole, sour cream, tomatotes, cheese, black olives and pico de gallo served in a crisp flour tortilla bowl
- Grilled chicken Salad$14.55
Seasoned grilled chicken with bell peppers, grilled corn and black beans served in a crispy tortilla bowl
- Aztec salad$13.95
Chicken, bell peppers, corn, black beans, cilantro, avocado, cheese and mexican croutons served in a crisp tortilla bowl
- Carnita Salad$13.95
Mesquite smoked pork, with bell peppers, grilled corn, black beans, and avocado served in a crisp tortilla bowl
- Taco salad$13.65
Spicy taco meat, cheese, avocado, black olives and diced tomatoes, served in a crisp tortilla bowl
- Mexican Salad$13.65
Chicken, guacamole, cheese, black olives and diced tomatoes served in a crisp tortilla bowl
- Spicy Chicken Salad$14.95
Deep Fried Chicken tenders smothered in a spicy buffalo sauce, bell peppers, cheese, corn, black beans, cilantro, jalapenos and Mexican croutons served in a crisp tortilla bowl
- Shrimp Salad$14.95
Deep fried shrimp, diced tomatoes, black olives, and cheese served in a crisp tortilla bowl
- Gringo chicken salad$14.95
Sliced chicken strips, diced tomatoes, black olives, cheese served in a crisp tortilla bowl
- Fiesta Tostada$13.35
A crisp flour tortilla with refried beans, topped with beef or chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, cheese, and garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
- Sopota$13.35
A large sopapilla topped with refried beans, your choice of beef or chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole
- Dinner salad$6.65
Black olives, tomatoes, and cheese
Soup and Chili
Tacos
- TWO Hard Tacos$7.95
lettuce, cheese, salsa
- TWO Soft Tacos$9.35
lettuce, cheese, salsa
- Two fried pollock tacos$11.35
cabbage, cilantro, pico, white sauce
- Two grilled pollock tacos$11.35
- Two carnitas tacos$9.35
lettuce, cheese, pico
- Two grilled ono tacos$12.35
cabbage, cilantro, pico, white sauce
- Two grilled shrimp tacos$12.35
cabbage, cilantro, pico, white sauce
- Two steak tacos$11.35
onion, cilantro, green salsa
- THREE Hard Tacos$10.25
lettuce, cheese , salsa
- THREE Soft Tacos$10.65
lettuce, cheese, salsa
- Three carnitas tacos$11.45
lettuce, cheese, pico
- Three fried pollock tacos$13.65
cabbage, cilantro, pico, white sauce
- Three grilled pollock tacos$13.65
- Three grilled ono tacos$14.35
cabbage, cilantro, pico, white sauce
- Three grilled shrimp tacos$14.35
cabbage, cilantro, pico, white sauce
- Three grilled steak tacos$13.95
onion, cilantro, green salsa
Enchiladas
Burritos
- Bean Buritto$12.95
- Beef and bean burrito$13.95
A large flour tortilla stuffed with beef and beans topped with red, green, or white sauce. Served with beans and rice and sour cream
- Beef Burrito$14.95
A large flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef topped with red, green, or white sauce. Served with beans and rice and sour cream
- Beef Fajita Burrito$18.95
Grilled steak, sauteed onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo and cheese
- Carnita Fajita Burrito$18.95
- Carnitas Burrito$15.35
A large flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas topped with red, green, or white sauce. Served with beans and rice and sour cream
- Chicken and Bean Burrito$14.65
A large flour tortilla stuffed with savory chicken and beans topped with red, green, or white sauce. Served with beans and rice and sour cream
- Chicken Burrito$14.95
A large flour tortilla stuffed with savory chicken topped with red, green, or white sauce. Served with beans and rice and sour cream
- Chicken fajita burrito$18.95
- Chile Colorado Burrito$15.35
A large flour tortilla filled with beans and colorado chile
- Chile Verde Burrito$15.35
A large flour tortilla filled with beans and chile verde
- Fish Burrito$15.95
Beer battered alaskan pollock, cabbage, onion, and cheese, recommended with white cream sauce
- Shredded Beef burrito$15.35
A large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and topped with red, green, or white sauce. Served with beans and rice and sour cream
- Shrimp Burrito$18.35
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, cabbage and white sauce
- Shrimp fajita burrito$18.95
- Steak Burrito$17.35
Grilled flank steak, onions, cilantro, green salsa
- Taco Burrito$15.35
Your choice of meat, refried beans, diced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Served with beans and rice and sour cream.
- Veggie Fajita Burrito$16.95
Chimichangas
- Bean Chimi$13.95
- Beef chimi$14.95
A flour tortilla, deep fried, garnished with sour cream, black olives, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Beef and Bean chimi$13.95
A flour tortilla, deep fried, garnished with sour cream, black olives, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Chicken chimi$14.95
A flour tortilla, deep fried, garnished with sour cream, black olives, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Chicken and bean chimi$14.65
A flour tortilla, deep fried, garnished with sour cream, black olives, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Shredded beef chimi$15.45
A flour tortilla, deep fried, garnished with sour cream, black olives, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Carnitas chimi$15.45
A flour tortilla, deep fried, garnished with sour cream, black olives, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Grilled Steak Chimi$17.35
A flour tortilla, deep fried, garnished with sour cream, black olives, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Grilled shrimp chimi$18.35
A flour tortilla, deep fried, garnished with sour cream, black olives, tomatoes, and guacamole
Fajitas
Combos
- Deluxe Dinner A$18.95
Cheese enchilada, tamale, beef taco, chile relleno served with refried beans, spanish rice and guacamole salad
- Deluxe Dinner B$18.95
Two cheese enchiladas, beef taco, chile relleno served with refried beans, spanish rice, and a guacamole salad
- Deluxe Dinner C$16.95
Two cheese enchiladas, served with refried beans, spanish rice, and guacamole salad
- #1$13.35
Cheese enchilada, refried beans and spanish rice
- #2$14.45
Two cheese enchiladas, refried beans and spanish rice
- #3$14.45
Cheese enchilada, beef taco, refried beans and spanish rice
- #4$14.95
cheese enchilada, chicken taco,chile relleno
- #5$14.95
chicken enchilada,beef taco,chile relleno
- #6$15.95
beef burrito,chile relleno,beef taco
- #7$15.95
chicken enchilada,beef burrito,rice
- #8$15.45
cheese enchilada,chile relleno refried beans and spanish rice
- #9$15.45
Two spicy pork tamales smothered with chile verde or chile colorado served with refried beans and spanish rice
- #10$13.95
Your choice of two tacos served with refried beans and spanish rice
- #11$14.95
cheese enchilada, pork tamale, beef taco
- #12$16.35
cheese poblano relleno, chicken enchilada, refried beans and spanish rice
- #13$13.45
chalupa with your choice of meat, refried beans and spanish rice
Specialties
- Carne asada$21.65
Seasoned flame grilled skirt steak served with calabacitas, refried beans, spanish rice and two flour tortillas
- Carnitas plate$16.35
6 oz mesquite smoked pulled pork served with calabacitas refried beans, spanish rice, and two flour tortillas
- Chile Rellenos$14.95
Two hatch grown chiles, stuffed with spicy beef, cheese and onion, grilled in an egg batter or fried crisp. Served with refried beans and spanish rice and sour cream.
- Chile Verde Plate$14.15
Cubed pork cooked with green chile. Served with refried beans, spanish rice and two flour tortillas
- Colorado Plate$14.15
Chile Colorado served with beans and rice and two flour tortillas
- Poblano dinner$14.95
Two monterary jack cheese stuffed chile poblanos fried soft
- Steak rancheros$21.35
8 oz NY strip cooked to order, smothered in chile verde or colorado and cheese and served with refried, spanish rice and two flour tortillas
- Tamale Chile plate$15.15
Chile verde or chile colorado and cheese served with a tamale, beans, rice, and two flour tortillas
- Chipotle honey lime ribs$18.35
one pound of mequite smoked chipotle honey lime ribs served with calabacitas and whole pinto beans
American dishes
- New York Strip$20.35
8 oz strip served with a dinner salad, fries or rice, and two tortillas
- Jumbo fried shrimp$16.35
Five breaded shrimp served with a dinner salad, fries or rice.
- Fish Fillet$14.65
Four pieces of beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries or spanish rice
- Chicken Strips$13.95
Four pieces of breaded chicken served with fries or rice.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.15
Burgers
- Gringo Burger$12.15
8 oz patty with pepper jack cheese served with fries
- 505 Burger$12.95
8 oz patty topped with cheese and roasted hatch green chile and grilled onions
- Guacamole and Jalapeno Burger$13.15
8 oz patty topped with fresh guacamole and roasted jalapenos
- Pueblo Slopper$12.95
8 oz patty open faced topped with pepperjack and smothered in chile verde
- Mexican Hamburger$12.35
A large flour tortilla folded with two patties, beans, onion, tomato, and cheese smothered with chile verde or colorado.
- Barbacoa Pork Sandwich$12.15
Tender smoked pork with barbeque sauce served with onion and fries.
Dessert
- Tres Leches Cake$8.95
Three milk cake topped with strawberries and whipped cream
- Snicker Chimi$8.95
Snickers bar wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried smothered in caramel sauce and chocolate served with a scoop of ice cream
- Flan$7.55
Mexican custard with a hint of caramel, topped with whipped cream
- Fried ice cream$8.95
Vanilla ice cream battered and deep fried. Topped with honey and whipped cream
- Sopapilla$2.50
- Sopa a la mode$6.35
Sopapilla with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Scoop of ice cream$4.95
- Strawberry Sopa$4.75
Sopapilla topped with strawberries and whipped cream
Sides
- side Refried beans$2.95
- side Pinto beans$3.35
- side Black beans$3.35
- side Spanish rice$2.95
- side Flour tortilla$1.25
- side Corn tortilla$0.95
- Fried jalapeno$1.75
- side Fries$3.95
- cup Calabacitas$4.95
- side Guacamole$3.35
- side Avocado$2.00
- side sour cream$1.15
- extra cheese$1.25
- Cup of Soup$4.95
- Side Queso$3.50
- side verde$3.50
- side colorado$3.50
kids meal
- Kids burrito$7.95
Served with refried beans and Spanish rice
- Kid taco$7.95
Served with beans and Spanish rice
- Kids enchilada$7.95
Served with refried beans and Spanish rice
- Kids quesadilla$8.35
Served with refried beans
- Kid fish fillet$8.35
Served with fries
- Kid fried shrimp$8.35
Served with fries
- Kid chicken strips$8.35
Served with fries
- Kid cheeseburger$9.15
Served with fries
- Kids nachos$8.35
- Baby plate$4.95
Beef, chicken, or steak, refried beans and Spanish rice
A la carte
Bulk foods
- 3 oz salsa$1.55
- 8 oz salsa$4.25
- 16 oz salsa$7.55
- 8 oz guacamole$8.50
- 16 oz guacamole$12.50
- 8 oz queso$7.95
- 16 oz queso$9.95
- Sand bag chips$1.85
- Small bag chips$3.25
- Medium bag chips$4.50
- Large bag chips$7.95
- Pan rice$18.00
- Pan beans$18.00
- 1 dozen enchiladas$30.00
- 1 dozen tamales$18.00
- 1 dozen tamles with chile$36.00
- 8 oz meat$7.55
Beer & Wine
Wine
Draft Beers
Spirits & Cocktails
Margaritas
- House Margarita$7.43
- Hornitos Margarita$8.43
- White Lightening$8.43
- Grand Gold$8.43
- El Primo$8.43
- Handmade$12.43
- Margatini$12.43
- Red Rocker$12.43
- Silverado$12.43
- Coronita$10.43
- Lava Lamp$10.43
- Liter Marg$22.29
- DBL House
- DBL Grand Gold
- DBL White ligthening
- DBL Horni
- DBL Silverado
- DBL Handmade
- DBL Red Rocker
- DBL Margatini
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$9.43
- Black Raspberry Mojito$10.43
- Black Russian$9.43
- Bloody Mary$9.43
- Chilton$9.43
- Chocolate Martini$10.43
- Colorado Bulldog$9.43
- Cosmopolitan$10.43
- Desert Sunset$9.43
- Fuzzy Navel$9.43
- Guava Mojito$10.43
- Kahula and Cream$9.43
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.43
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.43
- Manhattan
- Martini$10.73
- Mimosa$9.43
- Mojito$10.43
- Monument Mule$10.43
- Moscow Mule$10.43
- Old Fashioned$10.43
- Paloma$10.43
- Peach Mojito$10.43
- Pina Colada$9.43
- Pomo Mojito$10.43
- Prickly Mojito$10.43
- Ranch Water$7.43
- Screw driver$9.43
- Strawberry Daquiri$9.43
- Strawberry Mojito$10.43
- Tequila Sunrise$8.43
- Whiskey Sour$9.43
- White Russian$9.43
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$7.43
- 3 gen anejo$10.43
- 3 gen repasado$10.43
- 3 gen silver$9.43
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$9.43
- Casa Noble$12.43
- Chamucos$9.43
- Chamucos Anejo$10.43
- Chamucos Repasado$10.43
- Clase Azul Anejo$28.00
- Clase Azul Repasado$26.00
- Clase Azul Silver$25.00
- Corazon Anejo$9.43
- Corazon Blanco$8.43
- Corazon Repasado$9.43
- Don Julio Anejo$11.43
- Don Julio Blanco$10.43
- Don Julio Repasado$11.43
- Espolon$9.43
- Espolon Anejo$10.43
- Espolon Repasado$10.43
- Hornitos Anejo$10.43
- Hornitos Repasado$10.43
- Hornitos Silver$9.43
- Patron Anejo$11.43
- Patron El Alto$25.00
- Patron El Cielo$25.00
- Patron Repasado$11.43
- Patron Silver$10.43
- Pineapple Jalapeno$8.43
- Tres Agaves$9.43
- DBL Well Tequila$14.00
- DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco$15.75
- DBL Casa Noble$21.75
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$18.25
- DBL Don Julio Repasado$20.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- DBL Clase Azul Silver$44.00
- DBL Clase Azul Repasado$45.00
- DBL Clase Azul Anejo$47.00
- DBL Tres Agaves$16.50
- DBL Espolon$16.50
- DBL Espolon Repasado$17.50
- DBL Espolon Anejo$17.50
- DBL Hornitos Silver$16.50
- DBL Hornitos Repasado$17.50
- DBL Hornitos Anejo$17.50
- DBL Patron Silver$17.50
- DBL Patron Repasado$18.50
- DBL Patron Anejo$18.50
- DBL Pineapple jalapeno
- DBL 3 gen silver$16.50
- DBL 3 gen repasado$17.50
- DBL 3 gen anejo$17.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$7.43
- Blanton's$10.43
- Buffalo Trace$9.43
- Bulleit$9.43
- Crown Royal$9.43
- Eagle Rare$9.43
- Jack Daniels$9.43
- Jameson$9.43
- Jim Beam$9.43
- Knob Creek$10.43
- Knob Creek Rye$10.43
- Makers$10.43
- Wild Turkey$9.43
- Skrewball$9.43
- Knob Creek 7$10.43
- Knob Creek 9$10.43
- DBL Well Whiskey$14.00
- DBL Crown Royal$15.75
- DBL Jameson$15.75
- DBL Makers$16.75
- DBL Jack Daniels$15.75
- DBL Jim Beam$15.75
- DBL Bulleit$16.68
- DBL Eagle Rare$16.68
- DBL Wild Turkey$15.75
- DBL Blanton's$16.75
- DBL Buffalo Trace$15.75
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Mezcal
Hot drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
230 Front St, Monument, CO 80132