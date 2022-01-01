Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Casa Pasta

No reviews yet

120 Four Seasons Parkway

Newark, DE 19702

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Caesar Salad
FUSILLI SANTA MARIA

Family Meals

Amalfi Family Meal

$42.00

Includes Tossed Salad, 8 Meatballs, Choice of Cheese Manicotti, Seafood Cannelloni or Chicken Saltimboca

Naples Family Meal

$45.00

Includes Tossed Salad, Spaghetti Tomato Sauce, Choice of Eggplant Parmigiana or Chicken Parmigiana

Roma Family Meal

$65.00

Includes Caesar Salad, Housemade Lasagna, Medallions of Chicken Piccata, Mini Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cannollis

Venice Family Meal

$65.00

Includes Tossed Salad, Spaghetti Tomato Sauce, Mini Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cannolis, Choice of: Chicken Marsala, Veal Saltimbocca or Chicken & Shrimp in Tomato Sauce

Salerno Family Meal

$55.00

Includes Toassed Salad, 8 meatballs, Choice of: Cheese Ravioli | Mostaccioli Paesano:Penne pasta, italian sausage, pancetta, parmigiana | Tortelloni Primavera: chesse filled tortelloni pasta, seasonal vegetables, white cream sauce | Rigatoni Bolognase: rigatoni pasta, house made bolognase sauce

Loaf Bread

$5.00

Salad - Dinner

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arugula, beets, goat cheese, shaved fennel, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, herb croutons, parmigiana, caesar

Casa Salad

Casa Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrots

Soup

PASTA FAGIOLI

PASTA FAGIOLI

$7.00

Pasta, beans of all sizes & shapes

SOUP DU JOUR

$7.00

Chef's daily special

Piattini

Arancini

Arancini

$11.00

fried rice balls, stuffed with peas, diced ham & mozzarell, marinara sauce

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$15.00

Sauteed in garlic & EVOO

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$20.00

Thin slices of sausage sauteed with broccoli rabe, garlic, EVOO

Burratta

Burratta

$14.00

Served caprese style toped with balsamic & shaved parmesan cheese.

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$11.00

Housemade recipe of breadcumbs, bacon & cheese

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

lightly fried, served with marinara and lemon

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$22.00

Tempura fried calamari, shrimp & cod fish, marinara, lemon-garlic aioli, over broccoli rabe Serves 2

Italian Butcher Board

Italian Butcher Board

$22.00

Prosciutto di parma, mortadella, salami, roasted vegetables, marinated olives, parmigiana, provolone and pecorino

Mozzarella Di Bufula

Mozzarella Di Bufula

$14.00

Plum tomatoes, basil, salt, pepper, EVOO

Mussels Fra Diavolo

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$13.00

PEI mussels, spicy marinara sauce

Nonno's Polpette

Nonno's Polpette

$11.00

Housemade veal, pork & beef, marinara sauce

Sauteed Calamari

Sauteed Calamari

$14.00
Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$8.00

sweet tomatoes, bastil garlic on toasted crostini

Classics

CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$25.00

Tender chicken strips in a creamy alfredo sauce, tossed with fettucelle, parmigiana cheese

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

$23.00

Potato dumpling gnocchi, san marzano house tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

HOMEMADE LASAGNA

HOMEMADE LASAGNA

$22.00

Fresh noodles, layers of ricotta, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella & sweet tomato sauce

LASAGNA VERDE

LASAGNA VERDE

$25.00

House made wheat pasta, layered with spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, zucchini, mozzarella cheese & basil, topped with marinara sauce

MANICOTTI

MANICOTTI

$23.00

Ricotta filled tubes of pasta, topped with mozzarella cheese & sweet tomato sauce

MELANZANE PARMIGIANA

MELANZANE PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Egg battered fried eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

RAVIOLI

RAVIOLI

$21.00

House made cheese filled ravioli, topped with sweet tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$23.00

Housemade spaghetti with 2 nonna's homemade polpette

Seafood - Dinner

CANNELLONI DI MARE

CANNELLONI DI MARE

$26.00

housemade tube shaped pasta, stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, ricotta & mozzarella, tomato & lobster cream sauce

FUSILLI SANTA MARIA

FUSILLI SANTA MARIA

$31.00

homemade fusilli pasta, sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, crabmeat, shrimp & scallops in an aurora cream sauce

PESCATORE

PESCATORE

$29.00

homemade tagliolini pasta, sautéed clams, PEI mussels, scallops, gulf shrimp, san marzano tomatoes

SHRIMP FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

SHRIMP FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$29.00

Classic fettucine alfredo with sauteed shrimp

SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$26.00

sautéed gulf shrimp, garlic butter sauce, linguine pasta

TAGLIOLINI W/ CALAMARI

TAGLIOLINI W/ CALAMARI

$25.00

housemade linguine pasta, sautéed calamari, marinara sauce

TAGLIOLINI W/ CLAMS

TAGLIOLINI W/ CLAMS

$25.00

littleneck baby clams sautéed in garlic and extra virgin oil, served in a red or white wine garlic sauce

TAGLIOLINI WITH SHRIMP

TAGLIOLINI WITH SHRIMP

$26.00

Shrimp sauteed with garlic, EVOO and zucchini

CRAB RAVIOLI

CRAB RAVIOLI

$28.00

House made creamy crab white sauce

Entrees

16oz VEAL CHOP

16oz VEAL CHOP

$44.00

16oz french cut and grilled, sautéed garlic, rosemary, EVOO

RACK OF LAMB

RACK OF LAMB

$38.00

French cut lamb chops, dijon mustard, coated with bread crumbs and mushroom sauce

VEAL GIUSEPPE

VEAL GIUSEPPE

$29.00

Medallions of veal, sautéed onions, mushrooms mozzarella cheese, white wine sauce

VEAL MARSALA

VEAL MARSALA

$27.00

Medallions of veal, marsala wine sauce, sauteed local mushrooms

VEAL PARMIGIANA

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$27.00

Breaded veal cutlet, topped with mozzarella, sweet tomato sauce

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

$29.00

Medallions of veal, prosciutto di parma, mozzarella cheese, marsala wine sauce that "leaps in your mouth"

VEAL PICCATA

$29.00

Pizza - Dinner

ARUGULA PIZZA

ARUGULA PIZZA

$14.00

Arugula, gorgonzola crumbles, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

CHESAPEAKE PIZZA

CHESAPEAKE PIZZA

$16.00

San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, gulf shrimp, crabmeat

FOUR SEASONS PIZZA

$15.00

"Quattro Stagione" prosciutto, black olives, artichokes and mushrooms

MARGARITA PIZZA

MARGARITA PIZZA

$12.00

San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Chicken

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$24.00

Medallions of chicken, marsala wine sauce, sauteed local mushrooms

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$25.00

Medallions of chicken, lightly breaded, pan seared, topped with mozzarella cheese, sweet tomato sauce

CHICKEN PICCATTA

CHICKEN PICCATTA

$24.00

Sautéed chicken breasts, caper lemon butter sauce

Naked Fish

BRONZINO

BRONZINO

$30.00

Filets of european sea bass, poached in garlic, extra virgin olive oil, capers, pimentos, lemon butter sauce, served with chef's choice of vegetable and potato

NAKED FISH

$25.00

Today's fresh catch, prepared to your liking served with potato and vegetable or the day or Pasta of the day

Kid's Menu - Dinner

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

3 lighly breaded chicken tenders

KIDS PIZZA

$8.00

Plain Pizza

KIDS MOZZARELLA STICKS

KIDS MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

4 Mozzarella Sticks

KIDS RAVIOLI

$8.00

6 Ravioli with 1 meatball

KIDS SPAGHETTI

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$8.00

Spaghetti with 1 meatball

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

Pasta

BOURBON STREET PASTA

BOURBON STREET PASTA

$25.00

Sliced chicken, fettucelle pasta, cherry tomatoes, broccoli florets, zesty cajun creole cream sauce

CARBONARA

CARBONARA

$22.00

Housemade spaghetti tossed with pancetta, egg, pecorino cheese and black pepper

CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$25.00

long ribbon like pasta, creamy alfredo sauce with grilled chicken

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$21.00

long ribbon like pasta, creamy alfredo sauce

FETTUCELLE BOLOGNESE

FETTUCELLE BOLOGNESE

$21.00

House made fettucelle traditional meat sauce

MOSTACCIOLI PAESANO

MOSTACCIOLI PAESANO

$23.00

Penne pasta, Italian sausage, pancetta, parmigiana, san marzano tomato sauce

ORECC BROC RABE & SAUS

ORECC BROC RABE & SAUS

$25.00

Orecchiette, "little ears" shaped pasta, broccoli rabe, italian sausage, garlic, butter, EVOO, parmigiana

PENNE ROMANO

PENNE ROMANO

$25.00

Penne pasta, fresh mozzarella, bolognese meat sauce, aurora cream sauce

PORCINI RAVIOLI

PORCINI RAVIOLI

$24.00Out of stock

House made ravioli filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses, avondale mushrooms, light creamy mushroom sauce

SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE

$19.00

spaghetti topped with our in-house made tomato sauce

TORTELLONI PRIMAVERA

TORTELLONI PRIMAVERA

$24.00

Cheese filled tortelloni pasta, seasonal fresh vegetables, white cream sauce

CRAB RAVIOLI

$28.00

House made creamy crab white sauce

Desserts - Dinner

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cannoli

$8.00

house made traditional preparation with chocolate chip ricotta

Cheesecake

$8.00

house made ricotta flavor

Creme Brulee CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Exotic Bomba

$8.00

mango, passion fruit, and raspberry sorbetto covered in a white chocolate shell

Italian Sorbetto

$8.00

imported from italy. Flavors available: lemon, orange, coconut, peach

Molton Chocolate

Molton Chocolate

$9.00

petite chocolate cake, gooey ganache center, vanilla ice cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

layered espresso soaked ladyfingers, brandy mascarpone cream, chocolate shavings

Market Soup

Pasta Fagioli 16 oz.

$6.00

Pasta Fagioli 32 oz.

$11.00

Soup Du Jour 16 oz.

$6.00

Soup Du Jour 32 oz.

$11.00

Stracciatella 16 oz.

$6.00Out of stock

Stracciatella 32 oz.

$9.00Out of stock

Olive Oil

17oz Organic EVOO

$16.00

25.5oz Organic EVOO

$26.00Out of stock

17oz Organic EVOO in wooden box

$29.00

17oz Garlic & Parsley EVOO

$14.00

25.5oz Garlic & Parsley EVOO

$26.00Out of stock

17oz Hot Pepper EVOO

$14.00
25.5oz Hot Pepper EVOO

25.5oz Hot Pepper EVOO

$26.00

17oz Basil EVOO

$14.00

25.5oz Basil EVOO

$26.00

Market Sauce

Bolognese 16 oz.

$8.00

Bolognese 32 oz.

$11.00

Marinara Sauce 16 oz.

$8.00

Marinara Sauce 32 oz.

$11.00

Tomato Sauce 16 oz.

$8.00

Tomato Sauce 32 oz.

$11.00

Market Tiramisu

FROZEN Tiramisu

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Italian cuisine specializing in house made pastas, seafood and veal. Proudly family owned and operated for over 40 years.

Website

Location

120 Four Seasons Parkway, Newark, DE 19702

Directions

