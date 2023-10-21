- Home
LaCascia's Bakery Deli & Catering 326 Cambridge St # A
No reviews yet
326 Cambridge St # A
Burlington, MA 01803
Deli & Pizzas
Pizzas
Sauce, Romano and Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken, Caramelized onions, Bacon, mozzarella.
Chicken Cutlets, Bacon, Ranch dressing, mozzarella.
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, brocolii and mozzarella.
Fresh mozzarella. tomatoes, ricotta, fresh basil, mozzarella and olive oil.
Our own baked ham with pinapple chunks and mozzarella.
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan.
Buffalo Chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella. Side of blue Cheese
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella.
Chicken breast, brocolli, our own alfredo sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.
Sicilian style thick pan pizza.
Stromboli
Mortadella, ham, salami and mozzarella
Shaved steak, mozzarella
Chicken cutlets, parmesan, mozzarella, marinanra
Spinach, feta, mozzarella and parmesan.
Buffalo chicken cutlets, mozzarella. Side of Bleu Cheese
Meatball, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan.
Chicken breast, brocolli, mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil.
Grilled sausage, peppers, onions with ricotta and mozzarella.
Shaved steak, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and pepperoni with mozzarella.
Eggplant cutlets, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan.
Cold Subs
Mild provolone, mortadella, ham and salami.
Mild provolone, mortadella, prosciutto, sweet sopressata, pepperoni, dry capicola
Prosciutto, sweet sopressata, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, basil, olive oil
Imported boiled ham & American cheese.
Our own baked ham & American cheese
Boars Head Maple Honey Ham & American cheese
Boars Head Pepper Ham & American cheese
Boars Head Rare Deluxe Roast beef
Boars Head Corned Beef
Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey.
Boars Head Honey maple Turkey.
Boars Head Pepper Turkey.
Boars Head Saulsalito Turkey
Boiled ham, genoa salami & provolone.
Domestic prosciutto & mild provolone.
Boars Head Hot Capicola & mild provolone
Boars Head Sweet Capicola & mild provolone
Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.
Boiled ham, bologna & american cheese.
Homemade Tuna salad.
Homemade Chicken salad
Homemade Seafood salad
Boars Head Oven Gold Chicken
Boars Head Blazzing buffalo chicken.
Boars Head all American BBQ chicken.
Domestic mortadella & provolone.
Boars Head German Bologna
Imported mortadella with pistachios
Imported Prosciutto Diparma & provolone.
Lettuce, Our Sub Mix with hots, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive oil and seasoning
Genoa Salami with Cheese
Hot Subs
Our own marinated sirloin steak tips.
Our steak tips topped with peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone & pepperoni.
Our steak tips with Jack cheese, pepperoni & grilled onions.
Shaved steak, american cheese, Salt and pepper.
Shaved steak, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions & american cheese.
Shaved steak, pepperoni, Jack cheese & grilled onions
Grilled pastrami
With American cheese, caramelized onions & mustard. Served on a toasted Large sub.
With Lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions
Grilled Sausage, peppers & onions.
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Our own marinara, chicken cutlets, provolone and grated cheese.
Our own marinara, homemade eggplant parm, provolone and grated cheese.
Homemade Cutlets with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Meatball. provolone and grated cheese.
Steak tips, swiss cheese, lettuce. tomatoes, bacon & honey mustard.
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and honey mustard.
Steak Tips, american cheese, bacon & BBQ
Grilled chicken, american cheese, bacon & BBQ
Steak Tips with pinapple chunks and teriyaki.
Grilled chicken with pinapple chunks and teriyaki.
Sandwich Suggestions
Our homemade chicken cutlets with prosciutto,red roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil & olive oil, Served on a Large sub roll.
Our homemade chicken cutlets smothered in ranch on a bed of lettuce with tomato & bacon. Served on a Large sub roll.
Boars Head roast beef with Monterey Jack Jalapeno cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ sauce. Oven toasted and served on a Large sub roll.
Boars Head deluxe boiled ham and oven roasted turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, bacon & mayonnaise served on a Large sub roll.
Fresh grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, creamy pepperconr dressing & bacon. Served on a braided roll.
Hot Panini
Grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and herb mayonnaise.
Prosciutto and provolone with sliced tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, oil and balsamic.
Grilled chicken breast with Boars Head rosemary sundried tomato ham, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone cheese.
Boars Head honey ham with Swiss cheese, pickles and honey mustard.
Boars Head cracked peppermill turkey with creamy Muenster cheese, bacon, tomato and mayonnaise.
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and fresh basil. Drizzeled with olive oil and balsamic.
Fresh grilled eggplant cutlets with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic.
Boars Head corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing grilled on marble rye.
Wraps
Boars Head roast beef with Swiss, lettuce, tomato and Boars Head spicy Mustard.
Boars Head honey turkey and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and Boars Head honey Mustard.
With lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, red onions and Greek dressing
With lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, red onions and Greek dressing
Marinated sirloin steak tips with grilled onions, peppers and rice in teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Breast with grilled onions, peppers and rice in teriyaki sauce.
Buffalo chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing.
With Jalapeno cheese, grilled peppers & onions.
With Swiss cheese, coleslaw & 1000 Island dressing.
With romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
With romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
With romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Salads
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots.
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Served with Grilled Chicken Breasts.
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Served with our own Marinated Steak tips.
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Plus, Feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncini.
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Plus, Feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncini. Served with Grilled chioken breast.
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Plus, Feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncini. Served with our own Marinated Steak TIps.
A bowl of romaine topped with croutons & parmesan.
A bowl of romaine topped with croutons & parmesan. Served with Grilled chicken breast.
A bowl of romaine topped with croutons & parmesan. Served with our own Marinated Steak Tips.
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Served with Grilled buffalo chicken tenderloins.
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Served with rolled Baked ham, turkey and swiss.
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Topped with prosciutto, sopressata, dry capicola and provolone roled up, with marinated mushrooms and roasted red peppers.
Dinners
Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Served with a side of meatballs.
Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Served with a side of meatballs.
Served with a side of meatballs.
Side Items
Homemade Tuna salad.
Homemade Chicken Salad.
Homemade Seafood salad
Homemade rice pilaf.
Homemade Cherry tomato and Fresh mozzarella balls with basil & Olive oil
Homemade shreded cabbage, celery seeds and slaw dressing.
Homemade Red Roasted potatoes.
Homemade Zucchini, summer squash, red bell peppers and carrots.
White potato salad.
Red skin potato salad.
White potato salad with eggs & relish
Red skin potato salad with bacon, cheddar.
Tri-color pasta on italian dressing and peppers.
Marinated on Garlic and Herbs.
Cold Cuts
Salad Case
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Ground Beef, peas, mozzarella, marinara, rice, parmesan and romano.
Stuffed with Ricotta
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Priced by LB
Meatless Homemade Marinara Sauce
Meatless Homemade Marinara Sauce
Meatless Homemade Marinara Sauce
Dill Pickle
Bakery
Pastries
Cookies per LB
Pies
Breads
Cakes
Catering
Appetizer
An assortment of imported peppers, olives, mushrooms, Italian tuna and Italian cold cuts and cheese; arrenged on a bed of lettuce. Served with Italian Dressing on side
Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, corrots, feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini. Served with Greek Dressing on side.
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, peppers and carrots. Served with Italian Dressing on side.
Fresh Cut romaine lettuce and home-made croutons. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing on side.
Assorted imported & domestic cheese; Swiss, muenster, cheddar and Jack jalapeno. Garnished with pepperoni served with a variety of crackers.
Assorted fresh cut vegetable including: broccoli, grape tomatoes, carrots, celery and cucumbers. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Choose any assortment of our sausage peppers & onions, spinach, eggplant, chicken or meatball Parmesan. Served on an oven safe platter with marinara sauce for dipping.
Served with sweet & sour and barbecue sauces for dipping.
Served with ranch and bleu cheese dressing for dipping.
Sicilian style thick pan pizza.
Fresh mozzarella cheese slices layered between slices of vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. Sprinkled with cracked black pepper and extra virgin olive oil.
Assorted pickles, peppers, mushrooms, olives and garnishes.
Sandwich Platters
Choose from any of our topshelf imported or Boars Head Brand cold cuts to design your own personal party platter. We use only the finest cold cuts, including our full line of "Boars Head" provisions.
Choose any of our side of salad
Choose from; Tuna salad, Chicken salad, Seafood salad or assorted cold cuts. Served on a tray garnished with potato salad
Pre-made sandwiches, topped with leaf lettuce and tomato, on a variety of bread.
Hot Foods
Topped with homemade Alfredo sauce.
Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, ground beef, mozzarella and romano, marinara sauce.
Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, roasted vegetables, mozzarella and romano, marinara sauce.
Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, mozzarella, romano, marinara Sauce
A mixture of ziti,ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and romano cheese layered with marinara sauce
Ricotta stuffed shells baked in our homemade marinara sauce
Topped with homemade Marinara Sauce
Fresh sliced eggplant layered with marinara sauce, romano and mozzarella.
Tender pieces of baked chicken layered with marinara sauce and mozzarella chesse.
Sweet Italian sausage straight from our butcher roasted with peppers, onions, garlic and herbs.
With roasted spring vegetables in a light cream sauce
Straight from our butcher mixed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara and a splash of red wine.
Baked in our sweet and sour sauce.
Side Items
Zucchini, summer squash, red bell peppers and carrots.
LaCascia's homemade bread seasoned with garlic, butter and herbs.
LaCascia's homemade bread seasoned with garlic, butter and herbs. Added Mozzarella on top.
Topped with homemade marinara sauce.
Something Sweet
Cannolis, cream puffs, eclairs, chocolate mousse slices and cheesecakes.
Tradicional chocolate cake with white frosting.
A heaping tray of fresh cannoli chips surrounding a bowl of fresh made ricotta cheese dip.
Fresh cut strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew and pinapple with a ligh cream dip.
An assortment of fruit filled pie dough pastry including; Rasberry, Apple & Blueberry.
An assortment of gourmet cookies and fresh baked brownies.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
326 Cambridge St # A, Burlington, MA 01803