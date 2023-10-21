Deli & Pizzas

Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza
$17.99

Sauce, Romano and Mozzarella

Small Cheese Pizza
$10.99

Sauce, Romano and Mozzarella

Large Pizza with Topping
$17.99

Sauce, Romano and Mozzarella

Small Pizza with Topping
$10.99

Sauce, Romano and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza
$21.99

BBQ Chicken, Caramelized onions, Bacon, mozzarella.

Small BBQ Chicken
$16.99

BBQ Chicken, Caramelized onions, Bacon, mozzarella.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$20.99

Chicken Cutlets, Bacon, Ranch dressing, mozzarella.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$15.99

Chicken Cutlets, Bacon, Ranch dressing, mozzarella.

Farmers Market
$20.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, brocolii and mozzarella.

Small Farmers Market
$14.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, brocolii and mozzarella.

Big A's Margarita
$19.99

Fresh mozzarella. tomatoes, ricotta, fresh basil, mozzarella and olive oil.

Small Big A's Margarita
$13.99

Fresh mozzarella. tomatoes, ricotta, fresh basil, mozzarella and olive oil.

Hawaiian
$20.99

Our own baked ham with pinapple chunks and mozzarella.

Small Hawaiian
$14.99

Our own baked ham with pinapple chunks and mozzarella.

Bruschetta
$18.99

Tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan.

Small Bruschetta
$12.99

Tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan.

Buffalo Chicken
$19.99

Buffalo Chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella. Side of blue Cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken
$13.99

Buffalo Chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella. Side of blue Cheese

Phat Pie "Meat Lovers pizza"
$22.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella.

Small Phat Pie "Meat Lovers Pizza"
$16.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella.

Chicken Brocolli Alfredo
$20.99

Chicken breast, brocolli, our own alfredo sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.

Small Chicken Brocolli Alfredo
$14.99

Chicken breast, brocolli, our own alfredo sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.

Slice Cheese
$3.00
Slice Roni
$3.50
Slice Speciality
$3.50
Sicilian Slice
$1.99
Sicilian Pizza Half Tray
$25.00

Sicilian style thick pan pizza.

Sicilian Pizza Full Tray
$44.00

Sicilian style thick pan pizza.

Stromboli

Italian Cold Cut Stromboli
$14.99

Mortadella, ham, salami and mozzarella

Steak & Cheese Stromboli
$14.99

Shaved steak, mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
$14.99

Chicken cutlets, parmesan, mozzarella, marinanra

Spinach & Feta Stromboli
$14.99

Spinach, feta, mozzarella and parmesan.

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
$14.99

Buffalo chicken cutlets, mozzarella. Side of Bleu Cheese

Meatball Parmesan Stromboli
$14.99

Meatball, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan.

Chicken Brocolli & Cheese Stromboli
$14.99

Chicken breast, brocolli, mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions with Ricotta Stromboli
$14.99

Grilled sausage, peppers, onions with ricotta and mozzarella.

Steak Bomb Stromboli
$14.99

Shaved steak, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and pepperoni with mozzarella.

Eggplant Parmesan Stromboli
$14.99

Eggplant cutlets, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan.

Cold Subs

Italian
$10.00

Mild provolone, mortadella, ham and salami.

Primo Italian
$12.00

Mild provolone, mortadella, prosciutto, sweet sopressata, pepperoni, dry capicola

Bravo Italian
$12.00

Prosciutto, sweet sopressata, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, basil, olive oil

Imported Ham & Cheese
$10.00

Imported boiled ham & American cheese.

Baked Ham & Cheese
$11.00

Our own baked ham & American cheese

Honey Maple Ham & Cheese
$11.00

Boars Head Maple Honey Ham & American cheese

Pepper Ham & Cheese
$11.00

Boars Head Pepper Ham & American cheese

Roast Beef
$11.50

Boars Head Rare Deluxe Roast beef

Corned Beef
$11.50

Boars Head Corned Beef

Turkey Breast
$11.00

Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey.

Honey Maple Turkey
$11.00

Boars Head Honey maple Turkey.

Cracked Peppermill Turkey
$11.00

Boars Head Pepper Turkey.

Saulsalito Turkey
$11.00

Boars Head Saulsalito Turkey

Ham, Salami & Provolone
$10.00

Boiled ham, genoa salami & provolone.

Prosciutto & Provolone
$12.00

Domestic prosciutto & mild provolone.

Hot Capicola & Provolone
$11.00

Boars Head Hot Capicola & mild provolone

Sweet Capicola & Provolone
$11.00

Boars Head Sweet Capicola & mild provolone

B.L.T.
$9.00

Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.

American
$10.00

Boiled ham, bologna & american cheese.

All white Tuna salad
$11.00

Homemade Tuna salad.

All white Chicken salad
$11.00

Homemade Chicken salad

Seafood salad
$11.00

Homemade Seafood salad

Sliced Chicken
$11.00

Boars Head Oven Gold Chicken

Sliced Buffalo Chicken
$11.00

Boars Head Blazzing buffalo chicken.

Sliced BBQ Chicken
$11.00

Boars Head all American BBQ chicken.

Mortadella & Cheese
$10.00

Domestic mortadella & provolone.

Bologna
$10.00

Boars Head German Bologna

Imported Mortadella
$11.00

Imported mortadella with pistachios

Imported Prosciutto & Provolone
$16.50

Imported Prosciutto Diparma & provolone.

Veggie with Cheese
$8.00

Lettuce, Our Sub Mix with hots, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive oil and seasoning

Salami & Cheese
$10.00

Genoa Salami with Cheese

Hot Subs

Marinated Steak Tips
$17.00

Our own marinated sirloin steak tips.

Chips Tips
$20.00

Our steak tips topped with peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone & pepperoni.

Steak Tip A La Fred
$18.00

Our steak tips with Jack cheese, pepperoni & grilled onions.

Steak & Cheese
$12.00

Shaved steak, american cheese, Salt and pepper.

Steak Bomb
$14.50

Shaved steak, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions & american cheese.

Shred A La Fred
$13.00

Shaved steak, pepperoni, Jack cheese & grilled onions

Grilled Pastrami
$10.50

Grilled pastrami

Fried Bologna Sandwich
$11.00

With American cheese, caramelized onions & mustard. Served on a toasted Large sub.

Cheeseburger Sub
$8.00

With Lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions

Sweet Italian Sausage, peppers & onions
$10.50

Grilled Sausage, peppers & onions.

Tender Grilled Chicken
$11.00

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Chicken Parm
$12.00

Our own marinara, chicken cutlets, provolone and grated cheese.

Homemade Eggplant Parm
$11.00

Our own marinara, homemade eggplant parm, provolone and grated cheese.

Homemade Chicken Cutlets
$11.50

Homemade Cutlets with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Meatball Parmesan
$10.50

Meatball. provolone and grated cheese.

HoneyBee Steak Tips
$18.50

Steak tips, swiss cheese, lettuce. tomatoes, bacon & honey mustard.

HoneyBee Chicken
$12.50

Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and honey mustard.

Western Steak Tip
$18.50

Steak Tips, american cheese, bacon & BBQ

Western Chicken
$13.50

Grilled chicken, american cheese, bacon & BBQ

Hawaiian Steak Tip
$17.50

Steak Tips with pinapple chunks and teriyaki.

Hawaiian Chicken
$11.50

Grilled chicken with pinapple chunks and teriyaki.

Sandwich Suggestions

Chicken DiParma
$15.00

Our homemade chicken cutlets with prosciutto,red roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil & olive oil, Served on a Large sub roll.

Chicken Bacon Ranch
$13.50

Our homemade chicken cutlets smothered in ranch on a bed of lettuce with tomato & bacon. Served on a Large sub roll.

Roast Beef Zing
$13.50

Boars Head roast beef with Monterey Jack Jalapeno cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ sauce. Oven toasted and served on a Large sub roll.

Deluxe Club Sub
$13.50

Boars Head deluxe boiled ham and oven roasted turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, bacon & mayonnaise served on a Large sub roll.

Ultimate Chicken Breast
$12.50

Fresh grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, creamy pepperconr dressing & bacon. Served on a braided roll.

Hot Panini

Tuscan Chicken
$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and herb mayonnaise.

Italian Press
$12.00

Prosciutto and provolone with sliced tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, oil and balsamic.

Rosemary Chicken
$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with Boars Head rosemary sundried tomato ham, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone cheese.

Honey Cup
$12.00

Boars Head honey ham with Swiss cheese, pickles and honey mustard.

Turkey Melt
$12.00

Boars Head cracked peppermill turkey with creamy Muenster cheese, bacon, tomato and mayonnaise.

Italian Veggie
$9.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and fresh basil. Drizzeled with olive oil and balsamic.

Eggplant Mellanzano
$11.00

Fresh grilled eggplant cutlets with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic.

Grilled Reuben
$12.00

Boars Head corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing grilled on marble rye.

Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$8.00

Wraps

Roast Beef Wrap
$13.50

Boars Head roast beef with Swiss, lettuce, tomato and Boars Head spicy Mustard.

Honey Turkey Wrap
$13.00

Boars Head honey turkey and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and Boars Head honey Mustard.

Steak Tip Kabob
$18.50

With lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, red onions and Greek dressing

Chicken Kabob
$13.00

With lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, red onions and Greek dressing

Asian Style Steak Tips
$18.50

Marinated sirloin steak tips with grilled onions, peppers and rice in teriyaki sauce.

Asian Style Chicken Wrap
$13.00

Chicken Breast with grilled onions, peppers and rice in teriyaki sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00

Buffalo chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing.

Salsalito Turkey Wrap
$13.50

With Jalapeno cheese, grilled peppers & onions.

Cracked Peppermill Turkey Wrap
$13.50

With Swiss cheese, coleslaw & 1000 Island dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.00

With romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Steak Tip Caesar Wrap
$18.50

With romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Caesar Wrap
$8.50

With romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Salads

Garden Salad
$9.50

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots.

Garden Salad with Chicken
$14.50

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Served with Grilled Chicken Breasts.

Garden Salad with Steak Tips
$18.50

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Served with our own Marinated Steak tips.

Greek Salad
$11.00

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Plus, Feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncini.

Greek Salad with Chicken
$16.00

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Plus, Feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncini. Served with Grilled chioken breast.

Greek Salad with Steak Tips
$20.00

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Plus, Feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncini. Served with our own Marinated Steak TIps.

Caesar Salad
$9.00

A bowl of romaine topped with croutons & parmesan.

Caesar Salad with Chicken
$14.00

A bowl of romaine topped with croutons & parmesan. Served with Grilled chicken breast.

Caesar Salad with Steak Tips
$18.50

A bowl of romaine topped with croutons & parmesan. Served with our own Marinated Steak Tips.

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.50

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Served with Grilled buffalo chicken tenderloins.

Chef Salad
$13.50

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Served with rolled Baked ham, turkey and swiss.

Antipasto Salad
$16.00

A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shreded carrots. Topped with prosciutto, sopressata, dry capicola and provolone roled up, with marinated mushrooms and roasted red peppers.

Extra Dressing
$0.50
Extra Pita Bread
$0.50
Add Steak Tips
$9.00
Add Chicken Cutlet
$5.00
Add Grilled Chicken
$5.00

Dinners

Steak Tips Dinner
$22.00

Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Chicken Dinner
$15.00

Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner
$16.00

Served with a side of meatballs.

Baked Haddock Dinner
$19.00

Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Lasagna Dinner
$16.00

Served with a side of meatballs.

Stuffed Shells Dinner
$13.00

Served with a side of meatballs.

Side Items

8oz. Tuna Salad
$5.00

Homemade Tuna salad.

8oz. Chicken Salad
$5.00

Homemade Chicken Salad.

8oz. Seafood Salad
$3.00

Homemade Seafood salad

8oz. Rice Pilaf
$3.50

Homemade rice pilaf.

8oz. Caprese
$4.00

Homemade Cherry tomato and Fresh mozzarella balls with basil & Olive oil

8oz. Coleslaw
$3.00

Homemade shreded cabbage, celery seeds and slaw dressing.

8oz. Roasted Potatoes
$3.50

Homemade Red Roasted potatoes.

8oz. Roasted Vegetables
$4.00

Homemade Zucchini, summer squash, red bell peppers and carrots.

8oz. Potato Salad
$2.50

White potato salad.

8oz. Red Bliss Potato Salad
$3.00

Red skin potato salad.

8oz. American Potato Salad
$3.00

White potato salad with eggs & relish

8oz. Steakhouse Potato Salad
$3.00

Red skin potato salad with bacon, cheddar.

8oz. Tri-color Pasta Salad
$3.00

Tri-color pasta on italian dressing and peppers.

8oz. Elbow Macaroni Pasta Salad
$2.50
8oz. Cheese Torteline
$4.00
8oz. Marinated Mushrooms
$6.00

Marinated on Garlic and Herbs.

Cold Cuts

Baked Ham
$13.49

1Lb.

Honey Ham
$12.49

1Lb.

Pepper Ham
$12.49

1Lb.

Rosemary Ham
$12.49

1Lb.

Deluxe Boiled Ham
$12.49

1Lb.

Imported Boiled Ham
$9.49

1Lb.

Low Sodium Boiled Ham
$12.49

1Lb.

Oven Roasted Turkey
$14.99

1Lb.

Our Own Roasted Turkey
$13.49

1Lb.

Honey Turkey
$14.99

1Lb.

Salsalito Turkey
$14.99

1Lb.

Cracked Pepper Turkey
$14.99

1Lb.

Roasted Chicken
$13.99

1Lb.

Buffalo Chicken
$13.99

1Lb.

Chipotle Chicken
$13.99

1Lb.

BBQ Chicken
$13.99

1Lb.

Firesmith Chicken
$13.99

1Lb.

In House Roast Beef
$15.99

1Lb.

Boars Head Deluxe Roast Beef
$15.99

1Lb.

Corned Beef
$15.99

1Lb.

German Bologna
$8.49

1Lb.

Small German Bologna
$8.49

1Lb.

Black Pastrami
$15.99

1Lb.

Genoa Salami
$12.99

1Lb.

Sweet Sopressata
$15.99

1Lb.

Hot Sopressata
$15.99

1Lb.

Sweet Capicola
$11.99

1Lb.

Hot Capicola
$11.99

1Lb.

Dry Capicola
$14.99

1Lb.

Imported Prosciutto
$22.99

1Lb.

Domestic Prosciutto
$15.99

1Lb.

Imported Mortadella
$12.99

1Lb.

Domestic Mortadella
$9.99

1Lb.

Pepperoni
$11.49

1Lb.

Pancetta
$14.99

1Lb.

LIverwust
$8.99

1Lb.

Land O' Lakes American Cheese
$7.99

1Lb.

Boars Head American Cheese
$7.99

1Lb.

Mild Provolone
$10.99

1Lb.

Sharp Provolone
$11.49

1Lb.

Imported Swiss
$10.99

1Lb.

Baby Swiss
$11.99

1Lb.

Alpine Lacey Swiss
$10.99

1Lb.

Vermont Cheddar
$11.49

1Lb.

Muenster
$10.99

1Lb.

Mozzarella
$9.99

1Lb.

Jack Jalapeno Cheese
$10.49

1Lb.

3 Colby Jack Cheese
$10.99

1Lb.

Salad Case

Eggplant Parm Square Lb

Priced by LB

Lasagna Square Lb

Priced by LB

Riceball (Arancini) Each
$4.50

Ground Beef, peas, mozzarella, marinara, rice, parmesan and romano.

Stuffed Shells Each
$2.50

Stuffed with Ricotta

Chicken Cutlets Lb

Priced by LB

Italian Chicken Cutlets Lb

Priced by LB

Stuffed Pepper (Rice & Ground Beef) Lb

Priced by LB

Green Sicilian Olives Lb

Priced by LB

Kalamata Olives Lb

Priced by LB

Mixed Mediteranian Olives Lb

Priced by LB

Long Stem Artichokes Lb

Priced by LB

Sweety Pepperdews Lb

Priced by LB

Hot Stuffed Cherry Peppers Lb

Priced by LB

Stuffed Finger Peppers Lb

Priced by LB

8oz Marinara
$1.50

Meatless Homemade Marinara Sauce

16oz Marinara
$2.79

Meatless Homemade Marinara Sauce

32oz Marinara
$5.49

Meatless Homemade Marinara Sauce

Whole Pickle Each
$1.50

Dill Pickle

1oz Meatball
$0.99
2oz Meatball
$1.50

Sides

Sides
Cooked Steak Tips
$25.49
Raw Steak Tips
$19.99
Grilled Chicken
$12.99
Raw Chicken
$9.99

Bakery

Pastries

Cannoli
$3.99
Chocolate Shell Cannoli
$4.49
Eclair
$4.49
Strawberry Boat
$4.99
Cream Puff
$4.49
Carrot Cake Slice
$4.99
Lobster Tail
$7.49
Tiramisu
$5.49
Oreo Mousse Dome
$5.49
Mini Riccota Pie
$4.99
Savoy
$4.99
Chocolate Mousse Slice
$4.99
Boston Cream Whoopie Pie
$5.49
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$5.49
Chocolate Cream Pie Tart
$5.49
Tea Cake
$5.49
Crumb Tarts
$5.49
Lemon Mousse Slice
$4.99
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
$5.49
Fruit Tart
$5.49
Mini Pecan Pie
$5.49
Sfogiatella
$4.99
Paragini
$4.50
Cheesecake Slice
$5.49
Ricotta Zeppoli
$5.49
Cherry Zeppoli
$4.99
Whipped Cream Zeppoli
$4.99
Blueberry/Almond Tart
$4.50
Key Lime Pie Tart
$5.49
Bread Pudding
$9.99
Cupcake
$2.25
Holiday Cupcake
$2.75
Half Moon
$2.75
Holiday Half Moon
$3.50
Whoopie Pie
$2.99
Lemon Square
$2.75
Apple Turnover
$2.99
Blueberry Turnover
$2.99
Rasberry Turnover
$2.99
Rasp Coconut Crumb
$2.99
Apple Dumpling
$4.50
7 Layer Bar
$2.99
Apple Twist Stick
$2.75
Blueberry Twist Stick
$2.75
Rasberry Twist Stick
$2.75
Walnut Brownie
$2.75
Frosted Brownie
$2.75
Mocha Cakes
$2.99
Danish
$2.75
Nut Stick
$2.75
Cinnamon Roll
$2.99
M&M Cookie
$1.99
Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$1.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.99
Mini Lemon Meringue
$3.50
Muffins
$2.75
Brambles
$1.75
LG Sugar Cookies
$1.99
Ginger Bread Men
$2.50
Chocolate Chip Log
$3.50
1 dozen Mini-Pastry
$22.00
Tray for Pastry
$3.00
1/2 doz Mini-Pastry
$11.00
Egg/Bunny
$3.50

Cookies per LB

Assorted Cookies
$10.99
Almond Biscotti
$13.99
Anise Biscotti
$9.99
Butter Cookies
$9.99
Champagne Cookies
$10.99
Chocolate Chip Champagne
$10.99
Chocolate Dip Cookies
$10.99
Crescent Cookies
$9.99
Seeded Cookies
$9.99
Walnut Cookies
$10.99
Raspberry Bowtie
$11.99
Raspberry Sandwich Cookies
$10.99
Macaroons
$13.99
Pistachio Cookies
$15.99
Rainbow Marzipan Cookies
$12.99
Rugula
$11.99
Holiday Cookies
$10.99
Jordan Almonds
$10.99
Sesame Seeds
$4.99
Ricotta
$5.00
Frosting
$3.99

Pies

Apple Pie Low
$20.00
Blueberry Pie
$20.00
Ricotta Pie Full size
$20.00
Chocolate chip Ricotta Pie
$21.00
Lemon Meringue Pie
$20.00
Custard Pie
$20.00
Pecan Pie
$22.00
Pumpkin Pie
$20.00
Squash Pie
$20.00
Key Lime Pie
$20.00
Banana Cream Pie
$20.00
Chocolate Cream Pie
$20.00

Breads

Scali Sliced
$4.50
French Bread
$3.99
Round Bread
$4.50
Vienna
$4.50
Twist Roll (12)
$5.50
Long Roll (12)
$5.50
Large Sub Roll Each
$1.00
Figure 8 Deli Roll Each
$1.00
Dinner Rolls
$4.50
Finger Rolls
$4.50
Portuguese Rolls (6)
$3.99
Piantadosi French Rolls
$4.50
Half Dozen Rolls
$3.25

Cakes

8'" w/Frosting
$30.00
Gold w/Chocolate Frosting
$34.00
6" unicorn
$30.00
8" Italian w/Frosting
$36.00
8" Fruit Tart
$26.00
8" Boston Cream
$28.00
8" Choc. Dessert
$34.00
8" B/C Drip
$38.00
8" Choc Drip Cake
$34.00
8" Carrot Cake
$34.00
Rum Log
$26.00
8" Red Velvet
$34.00
8" Choc Mousse
$34.00
8" Lemon Mousse
$34.00
8" Oreo Mousse
$34.00
8" Strawberry Mousse
$34.00
Tie-Dye Cake
$34.00
Peanut Butter Drip
$38.00
8" Straw Shortcake
$34.00
8" Choc Shortcake
$36.00
6" Holiday Extra
$28.00
8" Holiday Extra
$34.00
8" Beach Scene
$38.00
8" Holiday Drip
$36.00
8" Ice Cream Cake
$38.00
10" Ice Cream Cake
$50.00
8" Cheesecake
$36.00
6" Cheesecake
$24.00
8" Rosette Drip
$38.00
6" Rosette Cake
$28.00
8" Watermelon
$36.00
Flower Basket
$45.00

Catering

Appetizer

Antipasto Salad SM
$55.00

An assortment of imported peppers, olives, mushrooms, Italian tuna and Italian cold cuts and cheese; arrenged on a bed of lettuce. Served with Italian Dressing on side

Antipasto Salad MD
$80.00

An assortment of imported peppers, olives, mushrooms, Italian tuna and Italian cold cuts and cheese; arrenged on a bed of lettuce. Served with Italian Dressing on side

Antipasto Salad LG
$110.00

An assortment of imported peppers, olives, mushrooms, Italian tuna and Italian cold cuts and cheese; arrenged on a bed of lettuce. Served with Italian Dressing on side

Greek Salad SM
$50.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, corrots, feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini. Served with Greek Dressing on side.

Greek Salad MD
$70.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, corrots, feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini. Served with Greek Dressing on side.

Greek Salad LG
$85.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, corrots, feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini. Served with Greek Dressing on side.

Tossed Salad SM
$40.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, peppers and carrots. Served with Italian Dressing on side.

Tossed Salad MD
$55.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, peppers and carrots. Served with Italian Dressing on side.

Tossed Salad LG
$75.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, peppers and carrots. Served with Italian Dressing on side.

Caesar Salad SM
$40.00

Fresh Cut romaine lettuce and home-made croutons. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing on side.

Caesar Salad MD
$55.00

Fresh Cut romaine lettuce and home-made croutons. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing on side.

Caesar Salad LG
$75.00

Fresh Cut romaine lettuce and home-made croutons. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing on side.

Cheese and Cracker Tray SM
$48.00

Assorted imported & domestic cheese; Swiss, muenster, cheddar and Jack jalapeno. Garnished with pepperoni served with a variety of crackers.

Cheese and Cracker Tray MD
$70.00

Assorted imported & domestic cheese; Swiss, muenster, cheddar and Jack jalapeno. Garnished with pepperoni served with a variety of crackers

Cheese and Cracker Tray LG
$95.00

Assorted imported & domestic cheese; Swiss, muenster, cheddar and Jack jalapeno. Garnished with pepperoni served with a variety of crackers

SM Vegetable Platter & Dip
$45.00

Assorted fresh cut vegetable including: broccoli, grape tomatoes, carrots, celery and cucumbers. Served with Ranch Dressing.

MD Vegetable Platter & Dip
$65.00

Assorted fresh cut vegetable including: broccoli, grape tomatoes, carrots, celery and cucumbers. Served with Ranch Dressing.

LG Vegetable Platter & Dip
$80.00

Assorted fresh cut vegetable including: broccoli, grape tomatoes, carrots, celery and cucumbers. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Calzone Tray SM
$50.00

Choose any assortment of our sausage peppers & onions, spinach, eggplant, chicken or meatball Parmesan. Served on an oven safe platter with marinara sauce for dipping.

Calzone Tray MD
$60.00

Choose any assortment of our sausage peppers & onions, spinach, eggplant, chicken or meatball Parmesan. Served on an oven safe platter with marinara sauce for dipping.

Calzone Tray LG
$70.00

Choose any assortment of our sausage peppers & onions, spinach, eggplant, chicken or meatball Parmesan. Served on an oven safe platter with marinara sauce for dipping.

Chicken Fingers Half Tray
$55.00

Served with sweet & sour and barbecue sauces for dipping.

Chicken Fingers Full Tray
$95.00

Served with sweet & sour and barbecue sauces for dipping.

Buffalo Fingers Half Tray
$60.00

Served with ranch and bleu cheese dressing for dipping.

Buffalo Fingers Full Tray
$100.00

Served with ranch and bleu cheese dressing for dipping.

Sicilian Pizza Half Tray
$25.00

Sicilian style thick pan pizza.

Sicilian Pizza Full Tray
$44.00

Sicilian style thick pan pizza.

SM Caprese Tomato Tray
$40.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese slices layered between slices of vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. Sprinkled with cracked black pepper and extra virgin olive oil.

MD Caprese Tomato Tray
$55.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese slices layered between slices of vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. Sprinkled with cracked black pepper and extra virgin olive oil.

LG Caprese Tomato Tray
$75.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese slices layered between slices of vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. Sprinkled with cracked black pepper and extra virgin olive oil.

Relish Tray SM
$35.00

Assorted pickles, peppers, mushrooms, olives and garnishes.

Relish Tray MD
$50.00

Assorted pickles, peppers, mushrooms, olives and garnishes.

Relish Tray LG
$70.00

Assorted pickles, peppers, mushrooms, olives and garnishes.

Sandwich Platters

BYO Sandwich
$8.50

Choose from any of our topshelf imported or Boars Head Brand cold cuts to design your own personal party platter. We use only the finest cold cuts, including our full line of "Boars Head" provisions.

Deli Salad
$2.00

Choose any of our side of salad

SM Finger Sandwich Tray
$80.00

Choose from; Tuna salad, Chicken salad, Seafood salad or assorted cold cuts. Served on a tray garnished with potato salad

MD Finger Sandwich Tray
$120.00

Choose from; Tuna salad, Chicken salad, Seafood salad or assorted cold cuts. Served on a tray garnished with potato salad

LG Finger Sandwich Tray
$150.00

Choose from; Tuna salad, Chicken salad, Seafood salad or assorted cold cuts. Served on a tray garnished with potato salad

Pre-made Sandwich Platters Figure 8
$9.50

Pre-made sandwiches, topped with leaf lettuce and tomato, on a variety of bread.

Pre-made Sandwich Platters Wrap
$10.50

Pre-made sandwiches, topped with leaf lettuce and tomato, on a variety of bread.

Hot Foods

Chicken Brocolli Ziti Half Tray
$65.00

Topped with homemade Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Brocolli Ziti Full Tray
$110.00

Topped with homemade Alfredo sauce.

Meat Lasagna Half Tray
$70.00

Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, ground beef, mozzarella and romano, marinara sauce.

Meat Lasagna Full Tray
$120.00

Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, ground beef, mozzarella and romano, marinara sauce.

Roasted Vegetables Lasagna Half Tray
$70.00

Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, roasted vegetables, mozzarella and romano, marinara sauce.

Roasted Vegetables Lasagna Full Tray
$120.00

Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, roasted vegetables, mozzarella and romano, marinara sauce.

Cheese Lasagna Half Tray
$70.00

Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, mozzarella, romano, marinara Sauce

Cheese Lasagna Full Tray
$120.00

Layers of homemade pasta sheets, rich ricotta, mozzarella, romano, marinara Sauce

Three Cheese Baked Ziti Half Tray
$55.00

A mixture of ziti,ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and romano cheese layered with marinara sauce

Three Cheese Baked Ziti Full Tray
$100.00

A mixture of ziti,ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and romano cheese layered with marinara sauce

Stuffed Shells Half Tray
$55.00

Ricotta stuffed shells baked in our homemade marinara sauce

Stuffed Shells Full Tray
$100.00

Ricotta stuffed shells baked in our homemade marinara sauce

Meatballs in Sauce Half Tray
$55.00

Topped with homemade Marinara Sauce

Meatballs in Sauce Full Tray
$100.00

Topped with homemade Marinara Sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Half Tray
$70.00

Fresh sliced eggplant layered with marinara sauce, romano and mozzarella.

Eggplant Parmesan Full Tray
$120.00

Fresh sliced eggplant layered with marinara sauce, romano and mozzarella.

Chicken Parmesan SM Tray
$60.00

Tender pieces of baked chicken layered with marinara sauce and mozzarella chesse.

Chicken Parmesan MD Tray
$95.00

Tender pieces of baked chicken layered with marinara sauce and mozzarella chesse.

Chicken Parmesan LG Tray
$140.00

Tender pieces of baked chicken layered with marinara sauce and mozzarella chesse.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Half Tray
$60.00

Sweet Italian sausage straight from our butcher roasted with peppers, onions, garlic and herbs.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Full Tray
$105.00

Sweet Italian sausage straight from our butcher roasted with peppers, onions, garlic and herbs.

Bowtie Pasta Primavera Half Tray
$60.00

With roasted spring vegetables in a light cream sauce

Bowtie Pasta Primavera Full Tray
$105.00

With roasted spring vegetables in a light cream sauce

Chicken Cacciatore Half Tray
$65.00

Straight from our butcher mixed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara and a splash of red wine.

Chicken Cacciatore Full Tray
$110.00

Straight from our butcher mixed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara and a splash of red wine.

Sausage Cacciatore Half Tray
$65.00

Straight from our butcher mixed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara and a splash of red wine.

Sausage Cacciatore Full Tray
$110.00

Straight from our butcher mixed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara and a splash of red wine.

Sweet and Sour Chicken Wings Half Tray
$60.00

Baked in our sweet and sour sauce.

Sweet and Sour Chicken Wings Full Tray
$110.00

Baked in our sweet and sour sauce.

Sirloin Steak Tips Half Tray
$130.00
Sirloin Steak Tips Full Tray
$260.00
Half Tray Italian Marinated Chicken Breast
$80.00
Full Tray Italian Marinated Chicken Breast
$150.00

Side Items

Rice Pilaf Half Tray
$35.00
Rice Pilaf Full Tray
$60.00
Roasted Red Potatoes Half Tray
$40.00
Roasted Red Potatoes Full Tray
$70.00
Roasted Vegetables Half Tray
$45.00

Zucchini, summer squash, red bell peppers and carrots.

Roasted Vegetables Full Tray
$75.00

Zucchini, summer squash, red bell peppers and carrots.

Garlic Bread
$11.99

LaCascia's homemade bread seasoned with garlic, butter and herbs.

Garlic Bread with Cheese
$14.99

LaCascia's homemade bread seasoned with garlic, butter and herbs. Added Mozzarella on top.

Ziti with Basil Marinara Sauce Half Tray
$35.00

Topped with homemade marinara sauce.

Ziti with Basil Marinara Sauce Full Tray
$60.00

Topped with homemade marinara sauce.

Something Sweet

Mini pastries a doz.
$22.00

Cannolis, cream puffs, eclairs, chocolate mousse slices and cheesecakes.

Mini Whoopie Pies a doz.
$21.00

Tradicional chocolate cake with white frosting.

Cannoli Chip & Dip SM Tray
$25.00

A heaping tray of fresh cannoli chips surrounding a bowl of fresh made ricotta cheese dip.

Cannoli Chip & Dip LG Tray
$40.00

A heaping tray of fresh cannoli chips surrounding a bowl of fresh made ricotta cheese dip.

Brownies
$2.50
Gourmet Cookies
$1.99
Italian Cookies 1lb
$10.99
Fresh Fruit and Dip SM Tray
$45.00

Fresh cut strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew and pinapple with a ligh cream dip.

Fresh Fruit and Dip MD Tray
$60.00

Fresh cut strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew and pinapple with a ligh cream dip.

Fresh Fruit and Dip LG Tray
$90.00

Fresh cut strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew and pinapple with a ligh cream dip.

Mini Turnover SM Tray
$25.00

An assortment of fruit filled pie dough pastry including; Rasberry, Apple & Blueberry.

Mini Turnover LG Tray
$40.00

An assortment of fruit filled pie dough pastry including; Rasberry, Apple & Blueberry.

Cookie & Brownie SM Tray
$20.00

An assortment of gourmet cookies and fresh baked brownies.

Cookie & Brownie LG Tray
$30.00

An assortment of gourmet cookies and fresh baked brownies.

Delivery and Misc.

Delivery in Burlington
$20.00
Surrounding towns
$25.00
Warmers
$20.00
HOT!!!
COLD!!!