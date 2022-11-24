Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana Capitol Hill

review star

No reviews yet

327 7th st SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

La Milanese
Margherita D.O.P.
La Margherita della Casina

I Nostri Fritti

La Casina Specialties
Supplì Romani di Carne

Supplì Romani di Carne

$8.00

Fried risotto balls filled with our house-made ragú (meat-sauce) and a heart of fresh mozzarella. (2pcs.)

Olive Ripiene

Olive Ripiene

$8.00

Green Italian olives stuffed with mortadella, sausage and Grana Padano. Breaded and deep fried.

Chips della Casa

Chips della Casa

$4.50

Handcrafted fresh potatoes chips topped with Pecorino Romano & black pepper.

Le Nuvolette Arrabbiate

Le Nuvolette Arrabbiate

$8.00

Bites of deep fried Pinsa served with La Casina homemade arrabbiata sauce for dipping. (Pomodoro sauce, chili pepper, garlic, oregano.) -4pcs.

Le Nuvolette Marinare

$8.00

Bites of deep fried Pinsa stuffed with anchovies and fresh mozzarella Fior di Latte. -4pcs. --For even more flavor, add arrabbiata sauce for dipping.

La Classica - Lunch

La Autentica
La Margherita della Casina

La Margherita della Casina

$12.90

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella Fior di Latte, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper & fresh basil.

La Bufalina

La Bufalina

$15.90

Prosciutto San Daniele, mozzarella di Bufala, homemade pesto*, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh basil. ---*(contains pine nuts & cashews).

La Garum

La Garum

$12.90

Pomodoro sauce, anchovies, tuscan's olives, black pepper, extra virgin olive oil and fresh oregano.

La Milanese

La Milanese

$14.90

Pomodoro sauce, pepperoni & salame Milano, mozzarella Fior di Latte, crushed red-pepper & extra virgin olive oil.

La Vegetariana

La Vegetariana

$13.90

Zucchini, Italian eggplant, thinly sliced rainbow potatoes, fresh tomato Datterino, capers, basil leaves & black pepper. Drizzled with homemade pesto. --- (contains pine nuts & cashews)

La Leggera di Bresaola

La Leggera di Bresaola

$14.90

Italian bresaola (air-dried beef), arugula, black pepper, fresh basil and Grana Padano shavings. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and fresh lime.

La Romana - Lunch

Ricette Romane
L’ Amatrice

L’ Amatrice

$14.90

Pomodoro sauce, guanciale (pork-cheek), pecorino romano, black pepper & chili-infused extra virgin olive oil.

La Carbonara

La Carbonara

$14.90

Guanciale (cured pork-cheek), egg*, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino Romano & black pepper.---*(consuming raw or undercooked egg may increase your risk of food-borne illness.)

La Cacio e Pepe

La Cacio e Pepe

$14.90

Cacio Romano cheese, mozzarella Fior di Latte, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper.

La Gricia

La Gricia

$13.90

Guanciale (cured pork-cheek), pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper.

La Porchetta

La Porchetta

$14.90

Porchetta Romana, (seasoned pork belly), truffle-infused extra virgin olive oil, pecorino romano, black pepper, black lava salt & fresh rosemary.

La Mortadella

La Mortadella

$14.90

Mortadella sausage, soft and creamy Italian stracchino cheese & fresh rosemary, pistachio bits & black pepper. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. --- contains pork.

La Gallia

La Gallia

$14.90

Prosciutto cotto Italiano (Italian ham), stracciatella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh thyme.

Le Speciali Casina - Lunch

Le Ricette della Casina
Margherita D.O.P.

Margherita D.O.P.

$15.90

San Marzano pomodoro sauce, mozzarella di Bufala, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, Grana Padano shavings and fresh basil.

Ottavo Colle

Ottavo Colle

$15.90

Lardo di Colonnata, (topside-pork fat cured in marble) thinly sliced rainbow potato, pecorino romano, truffle-infused olive oil, fresh rosemary, pink salt & black pepper.

Vesuvio

Vesuvio

$15.90

San Marzano pomodoro sauce, mozzarella di Bufala, anchovies, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, black lava salt and fresh basil.

Mediterranea

Mediterranea

$15.90

Pomodoro Datterino sauce (yellow), olive Toscane, red onions alla Tropea, roasted tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, fresh basil & oregano.

White House

White House

$24.90

A double layer filled with gorgonzola & cacio romano cheese, mozzarella di Bufala, pecorino romano, sun-dried tomatoes, pink salt & black pepper. Garnished with fresh rosemary & thyme.

Speciale Chef

$22.90

A chef's selection of the best local market ingredients of each season. Selected daily.

La Classica

Traditional Recipes
La Margherita della Casina

La Margherita della Casina

$15.90

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella Fior di Latte, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh basil.

La Bufalina

La Bufalina

$18.90

Prosciutto San Daniele, mozzarella di Bufala, homemade pesto*, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh basil. ---*(contains pine nuts & cashews).

La Garum

La Garum

$15.90

Pomodoro sauce, anchovies, tuscan's olives, black pepper, extra virgin olive oil and fresh oregano.

La Milanese

La Milanese

$17.90

Pomodoro sauce, pepperoni & salame Milano, mozzarella Fior di Latte, crushed red-pepper & extra virgin olive oil.

La Vegetariana

La Vegetariana

$16.90

Zucchini, Italian eggplant, thinly sliced rainbow potatoes, fresh tomato Datterino, capers, basil leaves & black pepper. Drizzled with homemade pesto.---(contains pine nuts & cashews)

La Leggera di Bresaola

La Leggera di Bresaola

$17.90

Italian bresaola (air-dried beef), arugula, black pepper, fresh basil and Grana Padano shavings. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and fresh lime.

Il Mercato

Il Mercato

$17.90

Farm fresh zucchini, squash, stracchino cheese, fresh thyme and black pepper. Finished with extra virgin olive oil & drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar.

La Romana

The authentic Roman Recipes
L’ Amatrice

L’ Amatrice

$17.90

Pomodoro sauce, guanciale (pork-cheek), pecorino romano, chili-infused extra virgin olive oil & black pepper.

La Carbonara

La Carbonara

$17.90

Guanciale (cured pork-cheek), egg*, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino Romano and black pepper.---*(consuming raw or undercooked egg may increase your risk of food-borne illness.)

La Cacio e Pepe

La Cacio e Pepe

$17.90

Cacio Romano cheese, mozzarella Fior di Latte, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper.

La Gricia

La Gricia

$15.90

Guanciale (cured pork-cheek), pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper.

La Porchetta

La Porchetta

$16.90

Porchetta Romana, (seasoned pork belly), truffle-infused extra virgin olive oil, pecorino romano, black pepper, black lava salt & fresh rosemary.

La Mortadella

La Mortadella

$16.90

Mortadella, soft and creamy Italian stracchino cheese. Topped with fresh rosemary, pistachio bits & black pepper. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. --- contains pork.

La Gallia

La Gallia

$16.90

Prosciutto cotto Italiano (Italian ham), stracciatella cheese, extra virgin oil, black pepper and fresh thyme.

Le Speciali Casina

The specials from La Casina
Margherita D.O.P.

Margherita D.O.P.

$19.90

San Marzano pomodoro sauce, mozzarella di Bufala, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, Grana Padano shavings and fresh basil.

Mediterranea

Mediterranea

$19.90

Pomodoro Datterino sauce (yellow), olive Toscane, red onions alla Tropea, roasted tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, fresh basil & oregano.

Vesuvio

Vesuvio

$19.90

San Marzano pomodoro sauce, mozzarella di Bufala, anchovies, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, black lava salt & fresh basil.

Ottavo Colle

Ottavo Colle

$19.90

Lardo di Colonnata, (topside-pork fat cured in marble) thinly sliced rainbow potato, pecorino romano, truffle infused olive oil, fresh rosemary, pink salt and black pepper.

Montesacro

Montesacro

$21.90

Lamb sausage, mozzarella di Bufala, homemade potato purée, artichokes, chili-infused extra virgin olive oil & fresh rosemary.

Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill

$19.90

Farm-fresh gourmet mushrooms blend with porcini, guanciale (cured pork-cheek), stracchino cheese, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper & fresh parsley.

White House

White House

$24.90

A double layer filled with gorgonzola & cacio romano cheese, mozzarella di Bufala, pecorino romano, sun-dried tomatoes, pink salt & black pepper. Garnished with fresh rosemary & thyme.

Speciale Chef

$22.90

A chef's selection of the best local market ingredients of each season. Selected daily.

Pinsa Dolce

La Casina Desserts
Le Nuvolette con Nutella

Le Nuvolette con Nutella

$9.00

Little clouds of fried Pinsa smothered in Nutella® and dusted with powdered sugar. (4pcs.)

La Gianduia

La Gianduia

$9.50

A sweet full size Pinsa with Nutella®. Dusted with powdered sugar. Perfect for sharing.

Tiramisù/Specialties

Traditional Italian desserts
Sbriciolata al Cioccolato

Sbriciolata al Cioccolato

$9.00

Crisp puff pastry with Italian Chantilly cream & dark chocolate.

Sbriciolata alla Fragola

Sbriciolata alla Fragola

$9.00

Crisp puff pastry with Italian Chantilly cream & fresh strawberries.

Tiramisù al Caffè

Tiramisù al Caffè

$4.50

A traditional Italian dessert made with a sweet creamy mascarpone mix and Ladyfingers dipped in coffee. --(contains eggs).

Tiramisù alla Fragola

Tiramisù alla Fragola

$4.50

Strawberry Tiramisù. A sweet mascarpone mix with ladyfingers and fresh strawberries. ---(contains eggs)

Tiramisù al Pistacchio

Tiramisù al Pistacchio

$4.50

A creamy mascarpone mix with pistachios and Ladyfingers. ---(contains eggs)

Tartufini al Cocco

Tartufini al Cocco

$4.50

A sweet mascarpone treat covered in coconut, with a heart of hazelnut cream. (4pcs.)

Tartufini al Cioccolato

Tartufini al Cioccolato

$4.50

Mascarpone truffle with a creamy hazelnut center and dusted with cocoa powder and coffee. (4 pieces)

Cannoli della casa

Cannoli della casa

$8.00

Using the traditional recipe, with a ricotta filling and chocolate drop, this legendary Italian dessert is deliciously sweet and creamy. (2 pcs.)

Kids / Bambino Pinsa

Bambino Margherita w/drink

$10.90

Pomodoro sauce and fresh mozzarella. Comes with a drink.

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.00
San Pellegrino - Italian Flavors

San Pellegrino - Italian Flavors

$3.00

The most popular Italian sparkling beverage with a history dating back to 1932. It is best served cold without ice. Pick your flavor.

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.50

Made using cane sugar.

Coke Diet - Glass bottle

Coke Diet - Glass bottle

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00
Black Tea - Unsweetened

Black Tea - Unsweetened

$4.50

Pure Leaf black tea is brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color. 16.9fl.oz

San Pellegrino Ginger Beer

San Pellegrino Ginger Beer

$4.00

A bitter sweet flavor in this sparkling ginger drink.

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.00

Made with the finest, Australian grown ginger and sugar cane. Craft brewed from a genuine family recipe. Flip it before you pop one open.

Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - PET

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - PET

$3.00

Sparkling natural mineral water

Acqua Panna Spring Water - PET

Acqua Panna Spring Water - PET

$3.00+

Spring water from the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany.

Kids Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

100% premium apple juice from U.S. grown fresh apples. Not from concentrate. - Glass bottle.

Horizon Whole Milk

Horizon Whole Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Baked to perfection in our wood-fired oven, our Pinsa is topped with the highest quality ingredients selected daily from local farmers and Italian importers. Despite its crispy exterior, it is super soft on the inside and melts in your mouth, a real treat for the senses. Everything is homemade, nothing is frozen or prepackaged. Buon appetito!

Website

Location

327 7th st SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hawk n Dove
orange star3.7 • 1,332
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
della barba pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1382 East Capitol Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Mozzeria DC
orange starNo Reviews
1300 H St NE STE A Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Atlas Brew Works Half Street - Curbside Pickup Orders
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Half Street SE suite 120 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - DC
orange star4.3 • 1,953
301 Water St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Fiola
orange star4.4 • 1,593
601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (431 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (121 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston