Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Casita Peruvian 104 Dogwood Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

104 Dogwood Avenue

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZER

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$12.99+
PAPAS A LA HUANCAINA

PAPAS A LA HUANCAINA

$8.99
SALCHIPAPAS

SALCHIPAPAS

$9.99

Traditional street food. Fried sausage slices and french fries topped with different sauces, house mayo, huancaina, olive cream and ketchup.

CHOCLO CON QUESO

CHOCLO CON QUESO

$9.99

Peruvian style giant corn with fresh cheese and spicy or not spicy sauce

CEVICHE w/ CHICHARRON

CEVICHE w/ CHICHARRON

$20.99
EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$4.00Out of stock

Lomo saltado filled empanadas ( turnovers). very popular in Latin America

BUTIFARRAS

BUTIFARRAS

$9.99Out of stock

Pork sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, cebolla criolla, and Peruvian sauce , spicy or not spicy

TAMALES

TAMALES

$6.99

ENTREES

ARROZ CHAUFA BEEF

ARROZ CHAUFA BEEF

$13.99

Peruvian fried rice! sesame oil, green onion, egg, peas & carrot and choice of meat

ARROZ CHAUFA CHICKEN

ARROZ CHAUFA CHICKEN

$12.99

ARROZ CHAUFA MIX

$16.99

TALLARIN HUANCAINA BEEF

$15.99

Lingunie pasta tossed in yellow pepper cheese cream huancaina sauce with your choice of wok flambé Beef, chicken or veggie.

TALLARIN HUANCAINA CHICKEN

TALLARIN HUANCAINA CHICKEN

$13.99

TALLARIN HUANCAINA MIX

$17.99

TALLARIN HUANCAINA SURF & TURF

$19.99

LOMO CHICKEN

$12.99

Stir fry (wok flambé) chicken breast cubes with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, french fries and white rice. gluten free available.

LOMO FRIES LOADED

$12.99

French fries with lomo saltado and different sauces.

LOMO MIX

$16.99

Stir fry of both (wok flambé) chicken breast cubes and beef tenderloin with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, french fries and white rice.

LOMO SALTADO

$14.99

Stir fry (wok flambé) beef tenderloin with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, french fries and white rice. Gluten free available

LOMO SURF & TURF

$18.99

Stir fry (wok flambé) beef tenderloin and shrimp with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, french fries and white rice. Gluten free avialable.

TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

$19.99Out of stock

rib eye, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes

TALLARIN SALTADO BEEF

$13.99

Stir fry noodles (linguine) combined with onions, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and your choice of wok flambé (Chicken, beef, mix or veggie)

TALLARIN SALTADO CHICKEN

$11.99

TALLARIN SALTADO MIX

$15.99

TALLARIN SALTADO SURF & TURF

$16.99

TALLARIN SALTADO VEGGIE

$12.99

VERDE BEEF

$15.99
VERDE CHICKEN

VERDE CHICKEN

$13.99

VERDE MIX

$17.99

VERDE SURF & TURF

$18.99

POBRE BEEF

$16.99

POBRE CHICKEN

$14.99

POBRE MIX

$15.99

POBRE VEGGIE

$12.99
AJI DE GALLINA

AJI DE GALLINA

$12.99Out of stock

Is shredded chicken wrapped in a smooth Peruvian yellow pepper creamy sauce with cheese served with boiled potatoes and white rice, and garnished with black olives and hard-boiled eg

LOMO FRIES CHICKEN

$11.99

CARAPULCRA PORK AND CHICKEN

$14.99

SPECIALS

AJI DE GALLINA

$12.99

shredded chicken (like pulled pork) that is mixed in a creamy ají amarillo sauce that's been thickened with bread, evaporated milk, walnuts, and parmesan cheese. (ask for availability

ARROZ CHAUFA IMPERIAL

ARROZ CHAUFA IMPERIAL

$22.99

Peruvian fried rice! shrimp, egg and deep fried seafood

JALEA DE MARISCOS/DEEP FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

JALEA DE MARISCOS/DEEP FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$24.99Out of stock

Peruvian chuño and panko breaded chunks of fish, calamri and shrimp served with potatoes and criolla sauce.

POLLADA

POLLADA

$13.99Out of stock

Pollada delicious "pollo a la brasa" pollada party style baked chicken served with fries and salad

CAUSA LIMEÑA FRIED FISH

$11.99Out of stock

CAUSA SHRIMP OR CHICKEN

$12.99Out of stock

CHICKEN WING 12 PIECES

$15.99

Wings 6pc

$8.99

PORK CHOPS

$14.99

PICANTE DE MARISCOS

$16.99Out of stock

RIBEY STEAK WITH TWO SIDES

$20.99

TALLARIN HUANCAINA WITH RIBEYE SALTADO

$24.99

TALLARIN VERDE WITH RIBEYE SALTADO

$24.99

Fuente de ceviche

$100.00

PESCADO SUDADO

$17.99

SECO DE RES RICE AND BEANS

$15.99

SIDES

RICE

$2.29

FRIED EGG

$1.50

PLANTAIN

$1.50

BEANS

$1.99

BEEF

$6.99

CHICKEN

$5.99

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.29

CANCHA

$2.00

AJI Rojo O Verde

$1.50

SHRIMP

$5.99

CHICHARRON

$6.99

Huancaina sauce

$1.99

DESSERTS

ALFAJORES

ALFAJORES

$10.00+

Pastries that melt-in-your-mouth cookies filled with creamy dulce de leche caramel.

MAZAMORRA MORADA

$4.99

Purple corn pudding (traditional dessert), cinnamon

ARROZ CON LECHE

$3.99

Rice pudding, cinnamon, raisins

SUSPIRO A LA LIMEÑA

$5.99Out of stock

Creamy, caramel like pudding (dulce de leche) meringue and sprinkled with a touch of cinnamon.

KEY LIME PIE

$4.99Out of stock

Peruvian style key lime pie

HELADO DE LUCUMA

$5.99Out of stock

Peruvian style key lime pie

CHOCOTEJAS

CHOCOTEJAS

$2.00Out of stock

SWEET MACHOS

$6.99

Fried plantain with condensed milk. Powdered sugar and sprinkles

3 LECHES CAKE

$4.99

SODAS

COCA COLA

$1.99

COCA COLA GLASS BOTTLE

$2.99

coca cola sweetened with sugar cane

COFFEE

$3.99
COLOMBIANA

COLOMBIANA

$2.50

DIET COKE or Coke Zero

$1.99

FANTA

$1.99

FANTA PIÑA

$1.99

GUARANA

$2.50
INCA KOLA 2 Lt

INCA KOLA 2 Lt

$6.99

Inca Kola golden carbonated beverage soda 5L

INCA KOLA CAN

INCA KOLA CAN

$2.50

Inca Kola golden carbonated beverage soda can 12 FL oz. 355mL

POSTOBON

$2.50

SPRITE

$1.99

SPRITE GLASS BOTTLE

$2.99

WATER

$1.99

TOPO CHICO

$2.99

FANTA GLASS BOTTLE

$2.99

SIDRAL

$2.50

AGUA FRESCA ANY FLAVOR

$1.99

INCA KOLA GLASS BOTTLE

$2.50

MALTA INDIA

$2.99

JUICES

APPLE or ORANGE JUICE

$2.59

CHICHA MORADA

$3.50

CHICHA MORADA JARRA

$8.99

MANGO

$2.99

MANGO JARRA

$8.99

MARACUYA/PASSION FRUIT

$3.50

PASSION FRUIT JARRA

$8.99

PIÑA

$2.99

PIÑA JARRA`

$8.99Out of stock

SWEET TEA

$2.49

TAMARINDO

$2.99

TAMARINDO JARRA

$8.99

TUMMI YUMMI

$1.39

UNSWEET TEA

$2.49

WATER

$1.99

COFFEE

$3.99

PERUVIAN PRODUCTS

ACEITUNA DE BOTIJA

$6.99

Peruvian olives 12oz

ADEREZO PARA ANTICUCHOS

$7.99

Anticucho (cow's heart) seasoning 16oz

AJI AMARILLO FROZEN

$6.99

whole yellow pepper frozen 1Lb

AJI AMARILLO PASTE

$4.99

yellow pepper paste 8oz 227g

AJI LIMO FROZEN

$6.99

AJI MIRASOL

$3.50Out of stock

Dried yellow pepper 1.6 oz (45g)

AJI PANCA

$4.99

Panca pepper paste 8oz 227g

CHOCLO DESGRANADO FROZEN. Or Entero

$6.99

CUA CUA

$8.99

Chocolate Wafers (whole bag 9 units)

DOÑA PEPA

$5.99

Cookies covered with chocolate and rainbow sprinkles

HUANCAINA

$6.50

Yello hot chilli cheese sauce 400g

MAIZ CHULPI

$4.99

Chulpi corn 15 oz (425g)

MAIZ MORADO

$4.99

Purple corn 15 oz (425g)

MOROCHAS

$9.00

Cookies covered with chocolate flavored coating

MOTE PELADO

$5.00

Peeled giant corn 15 oz (425g)

OLLUCO. Lata

OLLUCO. Lata

$5.99

WHOLE ULLUCUS

PALLARES

$4.00Out of stock

Lima beans 15 oz (425g)

PANETON BELMONT

$12.99Out of stock

Cake with raisins and candied fruit

PANETON GLORIA

$12.99Out of stock

Cake with raisins and candied fruit

PAPA SECA

$5.99Out of stock

Dried yellow potatoe 15 oz (425g)

SIYAU - KIKKO\ SALSA DE SOYA

$5.99

Peruvian soy sauce Kiko 500mL

SOL DEL CUZCO

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate flavor for hot chocolate 90g 3.2oz

SUBLIME

$2.00

Chocolate and peanut 30g

TARI CREMA DE AJI

TARI CREMA DE AJI

$6.99

YELLOW HOT CHILLI SAUCE

UCHUCUTA

$6.50

Red hot rocoto chili sauce (A la Cena)400g

TURRON SAN JOSE

TURRON SAN JOSE

$12.99

LLAMAS

$25.00

DON GRINGO COFFE

$12.99Out of stock

CHOCLO ENTERO (2 PICES)

$6.99

OLLUCO PICADO FROZEN

$5.99

ROCOTO ( FROZEN )

$6.99

CHICHA DE JORA

$6.99

GALLETAS FIELD VAINILLA

$4.99

DOÑA PEPA

$5.99

TO GO BOXES

LRG CONTAINER TO GO

$0.50

S CONTAINER TO GO

$0.25

CEVICHE CONTAINER TO GO

$0.75

SOUP CONTAINER TO GO

$0.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Authentic Peruvian food made from scratch and with lots of love!

Location

104 Dogwood Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
La Casita Peruvian image

Similar restaurants in your area

All Things Chocolate & More
orange star4.8 • 1,164
10471 Ford Ave suite D Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
Jukebox Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3741 us 17 Ste 500 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Ocean Hwy, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
Riverboat Pizza Company
orange star4.4 • 768
5975 Ogeechee Rd Savannah, GA 31419
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Georgetown
orange star4.1 • 1,728
1190 king george blvd savannah, GA 31419
View restaurantnext
3 Tops BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
5796 Ogeechee Road Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond Hill

All Things Chocolate & More
orange star4.8 • 1,164
10471 Ford Ave suite D Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond Hill
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston