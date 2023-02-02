Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lacey's Take Away 1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Big Bites

Meatloaf (4 servings)

$30.00

A protein-rich, hearty classic! Ground beef, bacon, tomato, mustard, onion, garlic, parmesan, spices herbs, egg, breadcrumbs

Short Ribs (2 servings)

$26.00

Chicken Parm (2 servings)

$26.00

Chicken Parm (4 servings)

$44.00

Chicken Piccatta (2 servings)

$26.00

Falafel (3ea)

$10.50

Farro with Roasted Vegetables and Burrata (2 servings)

$32.00

A yummy veggie packed favorite of ours! Farro, with roasted broccoli, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted zucchini, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with fresh herbs and gooey burrata!

Lasagna (2-4 ppl)

$25.00

Moroccan Meatballs (2 servings)

$12.00

Pulled Pork 32 oz

$22.00

Quinoa Bolognese (16 oz)

$14.00

*A wonderful hearty Bolognese, you don't and won't miss the meat, and packed full of veggies. Quinoa, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, mushrooms, kale, spinach, marinara sauce, red wine, olive oil, fresh herbs

Grits (16oz)

$6.00

Shrimp & Gravy (2ppl/10 shrimp)

$16.00

Pulled Pork MacnCheese

$12.00

Pulled Pork Shepherds Pie

$14.00

Meatball Pasta Bake

$12.00

Truffle Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Farro Veggie No burrata

$25.00

Burrata side (2 balls)

$10.00

Moroccan Meatballs w Green Curry Farro

$13.00

Vegetarian Green Curry Farro

$9.00

Quinoa Pasta Bake

$15.00

Coffees

16 oz Coffee

$2.85

16 oz Latte

$4.60

16oz Cappucino

$4.01

20 oz Coffee

$3.10

Almond Milk add on

$0.40

Americano/Doppio (2 shots of espresso)

$2.25

Cappuccino 20 oz

$4.46

Chai Tea Latte 20oz

$5.25

Coffee 16 oz

$2.85

Cubano 16 oz

$4.00

Dirty Chai 16oz

$5.25

Dirty Chai Lattte 20 oz

$5.65

Latte 20oz

$5.45

Lavender honey syrup add on

$0.60

Matcha Green Tea Latte 20 oz

$5.50

Matcha syrup add on

$0.60

Vanilla bean syrup add on

$0.60

Dips

Black Bean (8OZ)

$6.00

I dip you dip we dip! Our favorite healthy combo with our black bean dip, is with our raw red pepper dippers, as a low carb snack. Also great with tortilla chips, in tacos and burritos, or even in a fun omelette. Black beans, garlic, olive oil, cilantro, lime, spices

Black Eyed Pea

$6.00

Chili & Lime Edamame (4.25oz)

$6.00

Edamame Dip (8oz)

$10.00

Plain Greek Yogurt (8oz)

$3.50

House-made Boursin cheese (8oz)

$11.00

Don't leave Lacey's without this! Our house made boursin is not one to miss. Great for charcuteries, in salads, and a perfect dip. It's also a secret in many of her dishes.

Hummus

$6.00

Pimiento Cheese (8oz)

$8.00

Whipped Ricotta (8oz)

$9.00

White Bean (8oz)

$6.00

I dip you dip we dip. Great with anything really! Don't forget to add some of our house made pita chips or crostini, or some of our already prepped raw veggies for dipping! Cannellini beans, onions, garlic, olive oil, parm, lemon, fresh herbs

Olive Tapenade (8oz)

$10.00

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.25

Ginger LimeADE

$5.00

House-Made Sweet Teas

Try one of our House-Made flavors of Sweet Teas.

Mocktail Mix

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Try one of our tasty House-made Fresh Squeezed Lemonades!

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Wellness Elixir

Early bites

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.00

Chai Overnight Oats

$4.75

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Egg bites – Shallot & House-made Boursin

$6.00

Please order me. Our farm fresh eggs sauteed with shallots, fresh herbs, and our house made boursin cheese! Comes with 2 delicious Egg Bites!

Egg White Bites – Spinach & Feta

$6.00

Healthy, low fat, low cal Egg white bites, with sauteed spinach and feta cheese!

Fresh Strawberry Yogurt

$4.50

Tried and true, kids love it too! And made with real fresh strawberries! Yogurt, strawberries, agave

Hard Boiled Eggs (2 eggs)

$2.50

2 Hardboiled Eggs served with Raw Spinach

Honey Lavender Yogurt

$4.50

Lavender & Honey is always a lovely combo! Yogurt, local honey, lavender, lemon

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Lemon Creme Yogurt

$4.50

Our luscious lemon infused yogurt. Be sure and add any of our fun toppings! Yogurt, agave, lemon

Matcha Green Tea Overnight Oats

$4.75

Oatmeal + Toppings

$1.75

Start the day off right with our healthy Gluten Free Oatmeal and your choice of toppings!

Plain Greek Yogurt

$3.50

Plain Overnight Oats

$3.99

Our overnight oats made with Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla and your choice of toppings!

Blueberry Protein Balls

$8.00

A great healthy snack on the go, made with almond butter, chia seeds, nuts and fun flavors

Vanilla Bean Yogurt

$4.50

Subtly sweet with a classic vanilla flavor, and made with real Tahitian Vanilla Beans. We love to see the tiny specs of vanilla! Yogurt, vanilla bean, agave

Superfood Protein Balls

$8.00

Fruit compote, banana

$0.50

Other toppings - Goji, Flax, Matcha, Bee Polle, Cacao

$0.75

Gluten Free Banana Muffin

$4.00

Proteins

Blackened Salmon

$11.00

Blackened Shrimp (6 piece)

$8.00

Egg Salad

$7.00

We use half the yolk and half the mayo in our egg salad! Eggs, mayo, dijon, dill, capers

Falafel (3 piece)

$10.50

Lacey's Chicken Salad (8oz)

$8.00

Our delicious No Mayo chicken Salad! Chicken, whole grain mustard, dijon, celery, dill, red onion, lemon

Marky's Meatballs

$11.00

Ground beef, ground pork, breadcrumb, egg, tomato sauce, onion, garlic, herbs and spices

Moroccan Meatballs

$13.00

OG Chicken Salad

$7.00

Classic OG Chicken Salad Chicken, mayo, dijon, red onion, dill, lemon, celery

Positano Herbed Bean Salad

A great option for vegetarians and non vegetarians, made with chickpeas, white canellini beans, fresh herbs and topped with lemon zest!

Pulled Pork (32oz)

$22.00

Rotisserie Chicken (6oz)

$7.00

Shrimp (6 pieces)

$8.00

Salads

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted beets with mixed greens, Boursin cheese, red onion, cranberries toasted pistachios with our house made citrus vinaigrette.

Burrata Ensalada

$16.00

Burrata, arugula, tomato, pesto, topped with pistachio & pinenuts. Served with our House-Made Lemon Vinaigrette. Red wine vinegar, garlic, lemon, dijon, olive oil

Mexicali Caesar Salad

$15.00

A twist on a California Caesar! Romaine, kale, cotija cheese, parmesan cheese, pepitas. House-Made Caesar dressing: Garlic, anchovy, mayo, olive oil, parmesan *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS

Classic Cobb

$12.00

Mixed Greens, romaine, tomato, egg, blue cheese, red onion. Dressing: Chive mustard vinaigrette- chives, dijon, olive oil

Just Mixed Greens

$4.50

Just a simple mixed green salad *Contains only local mixed greens

Modern Mediterranean

$14.00

A solid go-to for Lacey! Mixed greens, marinated mozzarella, halloumi cheese, almonds, farro, tomato, parsley. Served with our House-Made pesto oil. Basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan, olive oil, lemon. *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS

Superfood Quinoa

$17.00

Superfood "Crunchie" Quinoa Salad A power house packed salad! Kale, spinach, farro, roasted corn, cotija cheese, parmesan cheese, black beans, cilantro, tomato, red onion, Crunchie quinoa, succotash. Served with our House-made Green Goddess dressing: Mayo, sour cream, fresh herbs, anchovy, vinegar

Sides

Beets with Thyme & Lemon (16oz)

$12.00

Roasted beets, olive oil, thyme, lemon Simple yet delicious and packed with Vitamins A, C, K & B2. High in fiber, iron, zinc, copper, folate and magnesium. These gems are anti-inflammatory and keep your liver healthy.

Black Forbidden Rice

One of our favs! Contains more protein, fiber, and iron than regular rice, not to mention the color! Black rice, parsley, butter, spices

Blue Cheese Cole slaw (16oz)

$10.00

Boursin Mashed Potatoes (16oz)

$10.00

Potatoes, boursin cheese, sour cream, milk, garlic, butter

Broccoli Salad w Bacon (16oz)

$14.00

Broccoli, cheese, mayo, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, cranberries, bacon, sugar *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS

Brussel Sprouts (16oz)

$12.00

Chili and Lime Edamame (4OZ)

$7.00

A heatlhy snack on the go! Soy beans, soy sauce, garlic, chili flake, lime *Contains soy

Cole Slaw

$8.00

Bacon Collards (16oz)

$8.00

Classic Collards!

Grits (16oz)

$10.00

Grits, chicken stock, garlic, onion, green pepper, mixed cheese, heavy cream, spices

Mac & Cheese (32oz)

$16.00

Positano Herbed Bean Salad

$4.00

Chickpeas, cannellini beans, olive oil, fresh herbs, lemon

Pre-cut Raw Vegetables

Grab some raw veggies and one of our house made hummus dips for a great snack! Carrots, Celery, Red Pepper, Jicama

"Elote" corn (16oz)

$15.00

"Elote" Street Corn (4oz)

$8.00

Roasted corn, butter, mayo, cotija cheese, spices and herbs, citrus

Roasted Broccoli (16oz)

$14.00

Broccoli, olive oil, garlic, butter, chili flake, spices

Roasted Rosemary Sweet Potatoes (16oz)

$9.00

Sweet potatoes, rosemary, olive oil, butter

Vegetable Farro (8oz)

$10.00

A great and favorite of our vegetarian sides! Farro, roasted zucchini, broccoli, brussel sprouts, mushrooms, olive oil, parsley

Vegetarian Collards (16oz)

$7.00

You won't miss the meat in our amazing vegetarian collards! Collard greens, vegetable stock, garlic, apple cider vinegar, spices, butter

Chili N Lime Edamame (4.25 oz)

$6.00

Falafel (3 piece)

$10.50

Boursin Mashed (32 oz)

$18.00

Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)

$10.00

Mashed Potato (32oz)

$19.00

Vegetarian Green Curry Farro

$9.00

Collards (w bacon)

$8.00

Collards (vegetarian)

$7.00

Baguette

$3.00

Snacks/Misc

Charcuterie

Banana

$0.75

Fruits, Vegetables

Pita Chips

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Local Vendor

Pre-Cut Veggies

Protein Balls

$8.00

Half avocado

$0.75

whole avocado

$1.25

Marinated MOZZ (4oz)

$3.75

Baguette

$3.00

Soups

Albondigas

$18.00

*A traditional cozy Mexican tomato-based meatball soup! Beef, chicken broth, tomato, potato, garlic, onion, veggies, herbs & spices

Chicken Noodle

$16.00

Chili

$16.00

Our classic Chili, that can be enjoyed year long! Ground beef, kidney beans, tomato, beer, onion garlic, beef stock, herbs and spices

Kale, Mushroom & Orzo

$17.00

Sweets

Brownies

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

2- piece Lemon Bars

$5.00

Pie

Cobbler

Rice Krispie Treats

$2.50

Tres Leches

Healthy Breads

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$6.00

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.00

Big Mama Lemon Bar

$12.00

Gluten Free Banana Muffin

$4.00

Rice Krispie Treat

$2.50

Brownie

$5.50

Wraps and Sammies

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Burrata Caprese on House-Made Foccacia

$15.00

No words really necessary here. Please pick me. Our House-Made Foccacia is everything. Burrata, boursin cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, pesto oil, on our house-made Foccacia! *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS

OG Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

Egg Salad

$6.00

PB & J Pinwheel

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pulled Pork, bbq sauce, blue cheese cole slaw, green onion creme

Red

Bishops Peak Pinot Noir

$36.00

EZYTGR Pinot Noir

$29.00

The Fableist Cabernet

$32.00

The Paring Red Blend

$36.00

Trig Point Cabernet

$39.00

White

Adami Prosecco

$19.00

Eric Louis Chardonnay

$29.00

Failla Chardonnay

$45.00

Hunky Dory Sauv Blanc

$25.00

La Garenne Sancerre

$36.00

Palazzi Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Pavette Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$27.00

San Pietro Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Stillman Street

$26.00

Talley Chardonnay

$39.00

Terra Alpina Dolomiti Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Veuve Ambal Cremante

$32.00

Rose

Domaine La Colombe Rose

$29.00

Gassac Guilhem Rose

$24.00

Protocolo

$19.00

Raventos Cava Sparkling Rose

$25.00

Local

Edmunds Oast Bound By Time

$15.00

Munkle Pilsner

$16.00

Revelry Poke the Bear

$16.00

Westbrook White Thai

$16.00

Coast Kolsch

$16.00

Other Beer

Maine Lunch

$11.00

Shirts

xs

$25.00

small

$25.00

med

$25.00

large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Hats

Blue mesh back

$29.00

Soft White

$29.00

White mesh back

$29.00

Coffee

espresso whole bean

$16.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

HEALTHY CUISINE MADE PERFECTLY PORTABLE

Location

1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kanji Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
orange starNo Reviews
411 Hibben St Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
The Crazy Mason - Mt Pleasant - 1909 US-17 Suite-P
orange starNo Reviews
1909 US-17Suite-P Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Community Table -
orange starNo Reviews
148 Civitas St Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Toast All Day
orange starNo Reviews
835 Coleman Boulevard Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
735 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Vicious Biscuit - Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 482
409 W Coleman Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kid Cashew
orange star4.5 • 83
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mount Pleasant
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston