Lacey's Take Away 1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Big Bites
Meatloaf (4 servings)
A protein-rich, hearty classic! Ground beef, bacon, tomato, mustard, onion, garlic, parmesan, spices herbs, egg, breadcrumbs
Short Ribs (2 servings)
Chicken Parm (2 servings)
Chicken Parm (4 servings)
Chicken Piccatta (2 servings)
Falafel (3ea)
Farro with Roasted Vegetables and Burrata (2 servings)
A yummy veggie packed favorite of ours! Farro, with roasted broccoli, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted zucchini, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with fresh herbs and gooey burrata!
Lasagna (2-4 ppl)
Moroccan Meatballs (2 servings)
Pulled Pork 32 oz
Quinoa Bolognese (16 oz)
*A wonderful hearty Bolognese, you don't and won't miss the meat, and packed full of veggies. Quinoa, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, mushrooms, kale, spinach, marinara sauce, red wine, olive oil, fresh herbs
Grits (16oz)
Shrimp & Gravy (2ppl/10 shrimp)
Pulled Pork MacnCheese
Pulled Pork Shepherds Pie
Meatball Pasta Bake
Truffle Mac N Cheese
Farro Veggie No burrata
Burrata side (2 balls)
Moroccan Meatballs w Green Curry Farro
Vegetarian Green Curry Farro
Quinoa Pasta Bake
Coffees
16 oz Coffee
16 oz Latte
16oz Cappucino
20 oz Coffee
Almond Milk add on
Americano/Doppio (2 shots of espresso)
Cappuccino 20 oz
Chai Tea Latte 20oz
Coffee 16 oz
Cubano 16 oz
Dirty Chai 16oz
Dirty Chai Lattte 20 oz
Latte 20oz
Lavender honey syrup add on
Matcha Green Tea Latte 20 oz
Matcha syrup add on
Vanilla bean syrup add on
Dips
Black Bean (8OZ)
I dip you dip we dip! Our favorite healthy combo with our black bean dip, is with our raw red pepper dippers, as a low carb snack. Also great with tortilla chips, in tacos and burritos, or even in a fun omelette. Black beans, garlic, olive oil, cilantro, lime, spices
Black Eyed Pea
Chili & Lime Edamame (4.25oz)
Edamame Dip (8oz)
Plain Greek Yogurt (8oz)
House-made Boursin cheese (8oz)
Don't leave Lacey's without this! Our house made boursin is not one to miss. Great for charcuteries, in salads, and a perfect dip. It's also a secret in many of her dishes.
Hummus
Pimiento Cheese (8oz)
Whipped Ricotta (8oz)
White Bean (8oz)
I dip you dip we dip. Great with anything really! Don't forget to add some of our house made pita chips or crostini, or some of our already prepped raw veggies for dipping! Cannellini beans, onions, garlic, olive oil, parm, lemon, fresh herbs
Olive Tapenade (8oz)
Drinks
Early bites
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Chai Overnight Oats
Coffee Cake Muffin
Egg bites – Shallot & House-made Boursin
Please order me. Our farm fresh eggs sauteed with shallots, fresh herbs, and our house made boursin cheese! Comes with 2 delicious Egg Bites!
Egg White Bites – Spinach & Feta
Healthy, low fat, low cal Egg white bites, with sauteed spinach and feta cheese!
Fresh Strawberry Yogurt
Tried and true, kids love it too! And made with real fresh strawberries! Yogurt, strawberries, agave
Hard Boiled Eggs (2 eggs)
2 Hardboiled Eggs served with Raw Spinach
Honey Lavender Yogurt
Lavender & Honey is always a lovely combo! Yogurt, local honey, lavender, lemon
Lemon Blueberry Muffin
Lemon Creme Yogurt
Our luscious lemon infused yogurt. Be sure and add any of our fun toppings! Yogurt, agave, lemon
Matcha Green Tea Overnight Oats
Oatmeal + Toppings
Start the day off right with our healthy Gluten Free Oatmeal and your choice of toppings!
Plain Greek Yogurt
Plain Overnight Oats
Our overnight oats made with Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla and your choice of toppings!
Blueberry Protein Balls
A great healthy snack on the go, made with almond butter, chia seeds, nuts and fun flavors
Vanilla Bean Yogurt
Subtly sweet with a classic vanilla flavor, and made with real Tahitian Vanilla Beans. We love to see the tiny specs of vanilla! Yogurt, vanilla bean, agave
Superfood Protein Balls
Fruit compote, banana
Other toppings - Goji, Flax, Matcha, Bee Polle, Cacao
Gluten Free Banana Muffin
Proteins
Blackened Salmon
Blackened Shrimp (6 piece)
Egg Salad
We use half the yolk and half the mayo in our egg salad! Eggs, mayo, dijon, dill, capers
Falafel (3 piece)
Lacey's Chicken Salad (8oz)
Our delicious No Mayo chicken Salad! Chicken, whole grain mustard, dijon, celery, dill, red onion, lemon
Marky's Meatballs
Ground beef, ground pork, breadcrumb, egg, tomato sauce, onion, garlic, herbs and spices
Moroccan Meatballs
OG Chicken Salad
Classic OG Chicken Salad Chicken, mayo, dijon, red onion, dill, lemon, celery
Positano Herbed Bean Salad
A great option for vegetarians and non vegetarians, made with chickpeas, white canellini beans, fresh herbs and topped with lemon zest!
Pulled Pork (32oz)
Rotisserie Chicken (6oz)
Shrimp (6 pieces)
Salads
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted beets with mixed greens, Boursin cheese, red onion, cranberries toasted pistachios with our house made citrus vinaigrette.
Burrata Ensalada
Burrata, arugula, tomato, pesto, topped with pistachio & pinenuts. Served with our House-Made Lemon Vinaigrette. Red wine vinegar, garlic, lemon, dijon, olive oil
Mexicali Caesar Salad
A twist on a California Caesar! Romaine, kale, cotija cheese, parmesan cheese, pepitas. House-Made Caesar dressing: Garlic, anchovy, mayo, olive oil, parmesan *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS
Classic Cobb
Mixed Greens, romaine, tomato, egg, blue cheese, red onion. Dressing: Chive mustard vinaigrette- chives, dijon, olive oil
Just Mixed Greens
Just a simple mixed green salad *Contains only local mixed greens
Modern Mediterranean
A solid go-to for Lacey! Mixed greens, marinated mozzarella, halloumi cheese, almonds, farro, tomato, parsley. Served with our House-Made pesto oil. Basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan, olive oil, lemon. *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS
Superfood Quinoa
Superfood "Crunchie" Quinoa Salad A power house packed salad! Kale, spinach, farro, roasted corn, cotija cheese, parmesan cheese, black beans, cilantro, tomato, red onion, Crunchie quinoa, succotash. Served with our House-made Green Goddess dressing: Mayo, sour cream, fresh herbs, anchovy, vinegar
Sides
Beets with Thyme & Lemon (16oz)
Roasted beets, olive oil, thyme, lemon Simple yet delicious and packed with Vitamins A, C, K & B2. High in fiber, iron, zinc, copper, folate and magnesium. These gems are anti-inflammatory and keep your liver healthy.
Black Forbidden Rice
One of our favs! Contains more protein, fiber, and iron than regular rice, not to mention the color! Black rice, parsley, butter, spices
Blue Cheese Cole slaw (16oz)
Boursin Mashed Potatoes (16oz)
Potatoes, boursin cheese, sour cream, milk, garlic, butter
Broccoli Salad w Bacon (16oz)
Broccoli, cheese, mayo, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, cranberries, bacon, sugar *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS
Brussel Sprouts (16oz)
Chili and Lime Edamame (4OZ)
A heatlhy snack on the go! Soy beans, soy sauce, garlic, chili flake, lime *Contains soy
Cole Slaw
Bacon Collards (16oz)
Classic Collards!
Grits (16oz)
Grits, chicken stock, garlic, onion, green pepper, mixed cheese, heavy cream, spices
Mac & Cheese (32oz)
Positano Herbed Bean Salad
Chickpeas, cannellini beans, olive oil, fresh herbs, lemon
Pre-cut Raw Vegetables
Grab some raw veggies and one of our house made hummus dips for a great snack! Carrots, Celery, Red Pepper, Jicama
"Elote" corn (16oz)
"Elote" Street Corn (4oz)
Roasted corn, butter, mayo, cotija cheese, spices and herbs, citrus
Roasted Broccoli (16oz)
Broccoli, olive oil, garlic, butter, chili flake, spices
Roasted Rosemary Sweet Potatoes (16oz)
Sweet potatoes, rosemary, olive oil, butter
Vegetable Farro (8oz)
A great and favorite of our vegetarian sides! Farro, roasted zucchini, broccoli, brussel sprouts, mushrooms, olive oil, parsley
Vegetarian Collards (16oz)
You won't miss the meat in our amazing vegetarian collards! Collard greens, vegetable stock, garlic, apple cider vinegar, spices, butter
Chili N Lime Edamame (4.25 oz)
Falafel (3 piece)
Boursin Mashed (32 oz)
Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)
Mashed Potato (32oz)
Vegetarian Green Curry Farro
Collards (w bacon)
Collards (vegetarian)
Baguette
Snacks/Misc
Soups
Albondigas
*A traditional cozy Mexican tomato-based meatball soup! Beef, chicken broth, tomato, potato, garlic, onion, veggies, herbs & spices
Chicken Noodle
Chili
Our classic Chili, that can be enjoyed year long! Ground beef, kidney beans, tomato, beer, onion garlic, beef stock, herbs and spices
Kale, Mushroom & Orzo
Sweets
Brownies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
2- piece Lemon Bars
Pie
Cobbler
Rice Krispie Treats
Tres Leches
Healthy Breads
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Oatmeal Creme Pie
Lemon Blueberry Muffin
Coffee Cake Muffin
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Big Mama Lemon Bar
Gluten Free Banana Muffin
Rice Krispie Treat
Brownie
Wraps and Sammies
Buffalo Chicken
Burrata Caprese on House-Made Foccacia
No words really necessary here. Please pick me. Our House-Made Foccacia is everything. Burrata, boursin cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, pesto oil, on our house-made Foccacia! *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS
OG Chicken Salad Wrap
Egg Salad
PB & J Pinwheel
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork, bbq sauce, blue cheese cole slaw, green onion creme
Red
White
Adami Prosecco
Eric Louis Chardonnay
Failla Chardonnay
Hunky Dory Sauv Blanc
La Garenne Sancerre
Palazzi Pinot Grigio
Pavette Sauvignon Blanc
Rombauer Chardonnay
San Pietro Pinot Grigio
Stillman Street
Talley Chardonnay
Terra Alpina Dolomiti Pinot Grigio
Veuve Ambal Cremante
Rose
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
HEALTHY CUISINE MADE PERFECTLY PORTABLE
1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464