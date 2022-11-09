Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Lacey's Kitchen and Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

632 2nd St

Kenyon, MN 55946

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Arancini

$12.00

Italian rice, mozzarella cheese and crushed tomato rolled in a ball and coated with bread crumbs. Served with warm marinara

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Lightly breaded shrimp tossed with our Bang Bang Sauce and set on a bed of baby baby spinach and arugula

Bonfire Fries

$7.00

Seasoned with smoked sea salt.

Lemon Pepper-Sumac Fries

$7.00

with animal sauce for dipping

Fries

$6.00

Salt and Vinegar Fries

$7.00

Crispy fries seasoned with Salt and Vinegar seasoning.

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Crispy fries seasoned with Truffle Salt.

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Pepper Jack Dip

$9.00

A creamy mix of pepper jack and monterey jack cheeses with a hint of tomato and green chili. Served with tortilla chips, pita chips, or kettle chips.

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

Served with chipotle mayo.

Salads

Gyro Salad

$14.00

Greek inspired mixed greens with seared gyro meat, pita chips, kalamata olives, cucumber and crumbled feta cheese. Served with a cucumber tzatziki dressing.

House Salad - side

$4.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, croutons, and choice of dressing

Classic Wedge

$9.00

Traditional wedge salad with crumbled blue cheese, tomato, crumbled bacon and choice of dressing.

House Salad - large

$10.00

A larger version of our side salad with mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and choice of dressing. Add crispy or grilled chicken, steak or petite salmon $6.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Kettle chips included (unless noted.) French fries, Cup of soup or Cole Slaw $1 Seasonal Vegetable, Specialty Fries, Sweet Potato Tots, Side Salad, Mashed $2 Bowl of Soup, Onion Rings $3 - Wedge Salad $5

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three soft flour tortillas stuffed with crispy tilapia, cilantro-lime slaw, watermelon radish, and chipotle mayo. Does not include side.

Animal Style Burger

$14.00

Double mustard seasoned patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Secret Sauce.

Cali Burger

$10.00

Quarter pound burger cooked to order and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Double Cali Burger

$13.00

add a second patty

Triple Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Beef patty topped with bacon jam, bacon infused cheddar, and two slices of smoked bacon on a toasted bun.

Double Triple Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

add a second patty

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

Fresh chicken salad with cranberries and grapes on a flaky croissant roll.

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Toasted hoagie with pepperoni, meatballs, marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Meatloaf Commercial

$13.00

Steve’s special recipe meatloaf with Texas toast, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Does not include side.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

Crispy chicken breast tossed with spicy Nashville hot sauce, coleslaw and pickles

Reuben

$14.00

Lean corned beef with sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on toasted rye

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Thinly sliced marinated steak with horseradish sauce, lettuce, and crispy onions on a toasted hoagie.

Pasta & More

Bolognese

$17.00

Classic Italian sauce made with ground beef and pork. Slow cooked with onions, carrots, celery, parmesan & tomatoes Finished with rich mascarpone cheese. and tossed with fettuccine.

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

White cheddar mac & cheese with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken and blue cheese topping.

Jambalaya

$18.00

Andouille Sausage, chicken and shrimp tossed with a Cajun style jambalaya sauce with tomatoes, roasted peppers and onion. Served with white rice. Choose mild, spicy or really spicy.

Pasta Della Nonna

$18.00

Rotini pasta tossed with a blue cheese-rosemary cream sauce, grilled chicken and red onion.

Beef Tips Wellington

$16.00

Sauteed beef tips, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, and demi-glace. Topped with chimichurri and served in a puff pastry shell

Kids/Seniors

Kettle Chips, Cole Slaw, Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, Seasonal Vegetable, Cup of Soup, Sweet Potato Tots, French Fries

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread and American Cheese.

Kid Burger

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Petite Salmon

$12.00

4oz salmon filet with herb butter

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Senior/Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Petite chicken strip basket with your choice of side.

Senior/kids Meatloaf

$12.00

Steak Bites

$12.00

Seared steak bites

Soup

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.00

Apple Ala Mode

$7.00

Brownie

$9.00

A caramel, chocolate and toasted pecan brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and brownie brittle.

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Served with raspberry coulis and whipped cream

Pumpkin Pie

$5.50

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.50

Jones premium root beer in a crushed root beer barrel candy rimmed frozen mug with rich vanilla ice cream.

Scoop of Vanilla

$3.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$6.00

Straw-Rhub Ala Mode

$7.00

Toasted Pound Cake with Strawberries

$7.00Out of stock

and whipped cream

Ala Carte Sides

Cheesy Hash

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Bonfire Fries

$7.00

Seasoned with smoked sea salt.

Plain Fries

$6.00

Salt and Vinegar Fries

$7.00

Lemon Pepper-Sumac Fries

$7.00

with animal sauce for dipping

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mediterranean Blend

$5.00

Mediterranean blend of wheat berry, white bean, spinach & roasted tomato

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cocoa

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Alpine Mist/mellow yellow

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk 12oz

$2.75

Milk 20oz

$4.00

Orange Soda

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Entrees

Salmon

$23.00

8oz seared Atlantic salmon filet topped with herb butter.

Sirloin

$26.00

Sauteed beef tips, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, puff pastry & chimichurri. No Side

Parmesan Chicken

$21.00

Crispy Parmesan crusted chicken with a lemon caper butter sauce. Served with two sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American Cuisine and Craft Cocktails

Location

632 2nd St, Kenyon, MN 55946

Directions

Gallery
Lacey's Kitchen and Cocktails image
Lacey's Kitchen and Cocktails image
Lacey's Kitchen and Cocktails image

Similar restaurants in your area

Redemption - MN
orange star3.9 • 10
31 3rd St NE Faribault, MN 55021
View restaurantnext
Hubbell House - 502 North Main St; PO Box 98
orange starNo Reviews
502 North Main St; PO Box 98 Mantorville, MN 55955
View restaurantnext
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Byron
orange starNo Reviews
501 Frontage Road Northeast Byron, MN 55920
View restaurantnext
Events by Saker Sports Bar And Grill
orange star4.2 • 195
401 8th St SE Kasson, MN 55944
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Kenyon
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston