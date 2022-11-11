Lake Anne Coffee House imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Lake Anne Coffee House

review star

No reviews yet

1612 Washington Plaza N

Reston, VA 20190

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Almond Joy Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Daily Drip

Café Au Lait

$2.50+

Daily Drip with steamed milk

French Press

$4.75+

Clever

$3.50

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

Double shot

Americano

$2.25+

Hot water with double shot espresso

Cortado

$2.75

Double shot espresso with four ounces steamed milk... AKA mini latte

Cubano

$2.50

Double shot espresso pulled with raw sugar

Macchiato

$2.75

Traditional. Double shot espresso with foam.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Double shot espresso with frothy milk

Latte

$3.50+

Double espresso with steamed milk, slight foam

Breve

$3.50+

Double shot espresso, similar to a latte, but with steamed half & half.

Mocha

$3.75+

Double shot espresso, house made chocolate syrup, steamed milk

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75+

Double shot espresso, house made chocolate syrup, half almond and half coconut milk latte

Flat White

$4.25

Double shot espresso, steamed milk, no foam

Bees Knees Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Brown Sugar Breve

$4.25

Spro Cream

$3.75

Spro Soda

$4.75

Spro Tonic

$4.75

Hot Guy

$5.00

Cold Brew

One size (16oz) only

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Cold brew coffee concentrate with water and ice.

Cold Brew Latté

$4.00

Cold brew coffee concentrate, milk and ice

Iced Mocha

$4.50

BYO Growler fill

$17.00

32 ounce cold brew coffee concentrate. Make your own cold coffee drinks at home!

Iced Breve

$4.50

Hot Shot Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea & Lemonade

One size (16oz) only

Iced Earl Grey

$2.75

16 ounce.

Peach Iced Tea

$2.75

16 ounce.

Hibiscus

$2.75Out of stock

16 ounce.

Strawberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Traditional Lemonade

$2.75

16 ounce.

Seasonal Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

16 ounce.

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

16 ounce. Half Earl Grey tea & half lemonade

Peachy Palmer

$2.75

16 ounce. Half Hibiscus tea & half lemonade

Strawberry Palmer

$2.75

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$2.75

Breakfast Blend

$2.75

Darjeeling

$2.75

Black & Blue

$2.75

China Green

$2.75

Passion & Envy

$2.75

Chamomile

$2.75

Peppermint

$2.75Out of stock

Strictly Strawberry

$2.75

Marrakech Chai Looseleaf

$3.25

Cha Cha Chai Looseleaf

$3.25

Tea Lattes

Matcha Latte 8oz

$4.00

Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte 12 oz

$4.75

Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.50

Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte 20oz

$6.25

Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Matcha Iced Latte

$4.75

16 ounce. Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Chai Latte 8oz

$3.75

Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.50

Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk

Chai Latte 20oz

$6.00

Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk

Chai Iced

$4.50

Half Chai tea mix, half milk

London Fog 12oz

$3.25

Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup

London Fog 16oz

$3.75

Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup

London Fog 20oz

$4.25

Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup

Iced London Fog

$4.25

Half Earl Grey tea, half milk, vanilla syrup

Golden Milk 8oz

$3.25Out of stock

Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper

Golden Milk 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper

Golden Milk 16oz

$4.75Out of stock

Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper

Cold Bev

Aquafina

$1.50

Fiji Water

$2.75Out of stock

Apple Juice Box

$1.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Perrier

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.00

San Pell Blood Orange

$2.25

San Pell Limon

$2.25Out of stock

Ice Water

Steamer/Hot Chocolate

Steamer 8oz

$2.25

Steamed milk + flavor shots

Steamer 12oz

$3.25

Steamed milk + flavor shots

Steamer 16oz

$4.25

Steamed milk + flavor shots

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.75

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$5.75

Chaider 8oz

$3.75

Chaider 12oz

$5.25

Chaider 16oz

$6.75

Chaider 20oz

$8.25

Apple Cider 8oz

$2.75

Apple Cider 12oz

$3.75

Apple Cider 16oz

$4.75

Apple Cider 20oz

$5.75

Iced Cider Apple

$4.00

Beans

12 oz Single Origin

$19.00

12 oz Blend

$16.00

Juice

OJ

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Pastries

Choc Croissant

$3.25

Croissant

$3.25

Muffin, Blueberry

$4.50

Muffn, Pumpkin & Choc Chip

$4.50

Muffin, Lemon Ricotta

$4.50

Pretzel Cin

$5.00Out of stock

Pretzel Everything

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Pretzel

$5.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Croissant filled with almond spread, topped with almond spread and toasted almonds.

Eves Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Macaroon

$3.50

Wine by the Bottle

Chat. Famaey Blanc

$30.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Gauchezco Torrontes 2017, white rose petals and honey notes, balanced acidity and freshness

Otu Sauv Blanc

$46.00

Blenheim Chard

$54.00

Immich Anker Riesling

$38.00

HH White Bottle

$20.00

Rieflé Riesling

$70.00

Villebois Sancerre

$65.00

Ancient Oak Chard

$60.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$54.00

Altos Las Hormigas Malbec

$38.00

Hobo Cab

$46.00

Ze Becco Montepulciano

$30.00

El Sierra 2018, Spanish red blend, 80% Tempranillo, 20% Cabernet Sauvingnon, clean fruit and jammy aromas

La Retro Red Blend

$58.00

HH Red Bottle

$20.00

Stolpman GDG

$65.00

DuMol Pinot Noir

$185.00

L'École Merlot

$50.00

Izadi Rioja

$45.00

Early Mountain Young Wine

$45.00

Glunz Zinfandel

$54.00

Vineyard 29 Cru Cabernet

$155.00

Tempranillo 2017, lifted acidity, floral aromatics, hints of anise, bramble berries, and chocolate

Big Table Farm Pinot

$95.00

Division Pinot Noir

$42.00

Renegade Cab

$38.00

House Bubbly

$30.00

Scarpetta Brut Rosé

$42.00

Borsao Rosé

$30.00

Canard Duchene Brut

$40.00

Thienot Brut

$85.00

HH Rosé Bottle

$20.00

HH Bubbly

$20.00

Beer

Alewerks Coffeehouse Stout

$7.00

Anxo District Dry Cider

$9.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.50

Champion Shower Beer

$6.00

12oz can, 5.6% ABV

Tucher Hefe

$6.50

12oz bottle, 5% ABV

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.50

12oz bottle, 9.5% ABV

Utica Club

$5.00

Brusge Zot

$9.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$6.50

Clausthaler NA

$5.00

Avery Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Ornery Kolsch

$8.00

Mocktails

Wild G&T

$7.00

MIXED DRINKS TO-GO

BLOODY MARY MIX

$25.00

One quart of our home made Bloody Mary mix (alcohol not included). Serves 4.

MIMOSA KIT (ORANGE)

$30.00

One bottle of our house sparkling wine and one bottle of orange juice. Serves 6.

MIMOSA KIT (GRAPEFRUIT)

$30.00

One bottle of our house sparkling wine and one bottle of grapefruit juice. Serves 6.

Domaine D'Eole Cuvee Lea *SALE*

$65.00Out of stock

Soft tannins and acidity, subtle vanilla notes and cherry

Retail Closeout Wine

Church Creek Chard

$25.00

Weather Pinot Noir

$25.00

Zenato Ripasso

$30.00

Teutonic Riesling

$15.00

Bridge Lane Bubbles

$14.00

Frico Frizzante

$14.00

Frico Lambrusco

$14.00

Gordys Bloody Mix

$14.00

Retail

Growler

$10.75

Gift Card $10

$10.00

Gift Card $20

$20.00

Gift Card $30

$30.00

Gift Card $40

$40.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Orange Marmalade

$4.00

Ketchup

$10.00

Salsa

$8.00

Gordys Bloody Mix

$14.00

Wine Dinners

Ancient Peaks Wine Dinner

Ancient Peaks Wine Dinner

$95.00

Meet the wine maker!! 5 course dinner from Chef Meagan paired with Spanish wines from Carlos Serres winery in Rioja, Spain. Please list allergies. Substitutions will try to accommodated, but not guaranteed. 25% cancelation fee.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious food from our culinary genius Chef Meagan; the finest wines and cocktails courtesy of sommelier Andy; and any coffee concoction you can dream about. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1612 Washington Plaza N, Reston, VA 20190

Directions

Gallery
Lake Anne Coffee House image

