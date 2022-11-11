Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Lake Anne Coffee House
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Delicious food from our culinary genius Chef Meagan; the finest wines and cocktails courtesy of sommelier Andy; and any coffee concoction you can dream about. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1612 Washington Plaza N, Reston, VA 20190
Gallery
