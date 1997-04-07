La Chaveña imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Chaveña

review star

No reviews yet

1519 34th St Unit B

Lubbock, TX 79411

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Enchilada Plate
Flauta Plate

Entrees

Albondigas (Meatballs) Plate

Albondigas (Meatballs) Plate

$7.99

3 Meatballs with a kick served wiith rice, beans, 2 tortillas

Burrito Plate

$8.99

2 Burritos filled with lettuce and tomato served with rice and beans

Carne con Papas (Meat and Potato) Plate

Carne con Papas (Meat and Potato) Plate

$7.99

Served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas

Chile Colorado Plate

Chile Colorado Plate

$8.99

Served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas

Cheese Quesadilla Plate

Cheese Quesadilla Plate

$8.99
Enchilada Plate

Enchilada Plate

$7.99

3 Enchiladas served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas

Flauta Plate

Flauta Plate

$8.99

4 Flautas served with rice, beans, and a side of salsa and sour cream.

Mole Plate

$9.99

Served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas

Relleno Plate

Relleno Plate

$10.50

2 Rellenos served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$7.99

3 tacos topped with cilantro, onion, and served with rice and beans

Tostada Plate

$8.99

3 Tostadas topped with beans, lettuce, tomatos, and cheese and your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Fajita Plate

Chicken Fajita Plate

$12.99
Combo Fajita Plate

Combo Fajita Plate

$13.99

Steak Fajita Plate

$13.99

Served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas

Lunch Smothered Burrito

$7.99

1 Burrito Smothered in Red Sauce and Queso w/ Beans and Rice

Torta w/ Fries

$9.99

Enchiladas Montadas

$10.50

Burger Entrees

BYO Burger

$7.50

La Chavena Burger

$10.99

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled ham, grilled weenie, bacon, swiss, all on top of quarter pound beef patty. W/ side of fries

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.00

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$3.50

Picadillo Burrito

$4.00

Barbacoa Burrito

$5.00

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$5.00

Burrito with lettuce and tomato and sour cream on the side

Steak Fajita Burrito

$6.00

Burrito with lettuce and tomato and sour cream on the side

Asada Burrito

$6.00

Burrito with lettuce and tomato and sour cream on the side

Tacos

Comes with onions, cilantro, lime, and salsa

Beef Taco

$1.50

Chicken Taco

$1.50
Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$2.00

Tacos come topped with cilantro, onion, and a side of salsa and lime.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$2.00

Asada Taco

$2.50

Shrimp Taco

$2.50

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Original Nachos

Original Nachos

$8.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$10.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Fajita Steak Nachos

Fajita Steak Nachos

$12.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Asada Nachos

$12.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Barbacoa Nachos

$11.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Al Pastor Nachos

$11.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and cheese, and meat of your choice. Jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Fajita Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Beef Quesadilla

$8.00

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$9.00

Asada Quesadilla

$10.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.00
Pizzadilla (Feeds 2)

Pizzadilla (Feeds 2)

$13.99

2 tortillas dipped in red Chile sauce and layered with cheese, pork, cilantro, onion, and more cheese! Stacked on each other and cut in to 4 finished with our homemade green salsa

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$9.00

Shredded fajita chicken with sauteed onions and bell peppers

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak fajita with sauteed onions and bell peppers

Loaded Fries

Topped with cilantro, onion, and shredded cheese. Sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa on the side.

Original Loaded Fries

$8.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and shredded cheese. Sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa on the side.

Beef Fries

$10.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and shredded cheese. Sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa on the side.

Al Pastor Fries

$11.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and shredded cheese. Sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa on the side.

Barbacoa Fries

$11.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and shredded cheese. Sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa on the side.

Asada Fries

$12.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and shredded cheese. Sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa on the side.

Fajita Steak Fries

Fajita Steak Fries

$12.00

Topped with queso, cilantro, onion, and shredded cheese. Sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa on the side.

Fajita Chicken Fries

$11.00

Tostadas

Chicken Tostada

$1.75

Beef Tostada

$1.75

Barbacoa Tostada

$2.25

Al Pastor Tostada

$2.25

Asada Tostada

$2.75

Bean Tostada

$1.50

Flautas

Picadillo Flauta

$1.50

Chicken Flauta

$1.50

Pozole

16oz Bowl

$7.99

32oz Bowl

$13.99

Salads

Fresh Salad

$7.99

Grill Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grill Steak Salad

$12.99

Dessert

Four Sopapillas

Four Sopapillas

$3.50

One Sopapilla

$1.50

Sides

Side Beans

$2.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Side Chips and Queso

$4.00

Side Chips and Guac

$4.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Large Chips and Queso

$6.00

Large Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Large Chips and Guac

$6.50

2 Flour Tortillas

$1.25

4 Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Add Ons

Guacamole

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Jalapeños

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

4 oz Queso

$1.50

6 oz Queso

$3.00

4 oz Salsa

$0.99

6 oz Salsa

$2.00

2oz salsa

$0.75

6oz Queso Blanco

$4.50

4oz Queso Blanco

$3.00

Queso Diabla

$4.50

Enchiladas/Rellenos

1 Beef Relleno

$4.00

1 Cheese Relleno

$4.00

1 Red Cheese Enchilada

$2.50

1 Red Beef Enchilada

$2.50

1 Red Chicken Enchilada

$2.50

1 Green Chicken Enchilada

$2.50

1 Green Beef Enchilada

$2.50

1 Green Cheese Enchilada

$2.50

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50

355 ML Glass bottle imported from Mexico

Sprite

$2.50

Glass bottle imported from Mexico

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Plastic bottle

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Plastic bottle

Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Glass bottle imported from Mexico

Root Beer

$2.50
Limonada Fresca

Limonada Fresca

$3.00

32oz Made fresh daily

Topo Chico

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Sugar packets included

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50

Red Powerade

$2.50

Grape Powerade

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Water

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Family Meals

Enchilada Platter

Enchilada Platter

$29.99

12 Enchiladas, 16oz Rice, 16oz Beans, 4 Tortillas (Feeds 4)

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$26.99

12 Tacos Chicken or Beef, 16oz Rice, 16oz Beans, 4 tortillas (Feeds 4)

Nacho Platter

$35.99

Chips, Queso, Chicken or Beef, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro, and Onions all on side. Sour cream, Jalapenos, and Salsa will also be included. (Feeds 6-8)

Burrito Platter

$32.99

12 Burritos Bean and Cheese or Picadillo, 16oz Beans, 16oz Rice, 4 Tortillas (Feeds 4)

Flauta Platter

$28.99

12 Flautas Chicken or Picadillo, 16oz Rice, 16oz Beans, 4 tortillas

Pound of Barbacoa

$10.50

Pound of Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Comes with tortillas only

Pound of Steak Fajita

$18.99

Comes with tortillas only

Family Sides

16oz Rice (Feeds 4)

$4.50

16oz Beans

$4.50

32oz Rice (Feeds 8)

$9.00

32oz Beans

$9.00

12 Flour Tortillas

$4.00

12 Corn Tortillas

$3.50

Box of Fries

$3.00

Special Meals

Fideo Plate

$6.99

Fideo with Meat

$5.50

Bowl of Fideo

$3.99

Carne Guisada Plate

$8.99

Elote Cup

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Small Mexican restaurant serving traditional dishes for all to enjoy!

Location

1519 34th St Unit B, Lubbock, TX 79411

Directions

La Chaveña image

