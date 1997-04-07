Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Chaveña
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Small Mexican restaurant serving traditional dishes for all to enjoy!
Location
1519 34th St Unit B, Lubbock, TX 79411
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Seby's Restaurant - 1250 South 9th St
No Reviews
1250 South 9th St Slaton, TX 79364
View restaurant
The Spot Market & Cafe - 102 North Main Street
3.9 • 16
102 North Main Street New Home, TX 79381
View restaurant