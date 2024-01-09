Restaurant info

The authentic taste with fresh high quality ingredients with bit of Mexican culture and flavor In every bite! Please ensure you are ordering food from the correct location. Orders placed to incorrect stores are non- refundable. If you arrive at the wrong location, you will be asked to wait in line to reorder and repay. Thank you for understanding. Provecho! Con ingredientes frescos y de calidad, hacemos qué nuestros Tacos sean auténticos y chingones!