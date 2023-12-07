La Chingona 2 2940 SW Avalon Way
2940 Southwest Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Menu
Tacos Callejeros
- Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)$6.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)$6.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Cabeza (Beef Cheek)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)$4.99
- Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Borrego (Lamb)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)$7.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)$6.49
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Big Boss Chilaquiles
- Big Boss Red Chilaquiles$13.99
Fresh tortilla chips sautéed with red salsa and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onion, poblano peppers' one egg any style
- Big Boss Green Chilaquiles$13.99
Fresh tortilla chips sautéed with green salsa and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onion, poblano peppers' one egg any style
Burritos
- Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)$13.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Cabeza Burrito (beef cheek)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Borrego Burrito (lamb)$13.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Fish burrito$14.99
- SHRIMP burrito$14.99
- Campechano Burrito$13.99
- Rice,beans, cheese burrito$9.99
- Que me vez Burrito$13.99
- Bean and cheese burrito$7.99
- Rice and beans burrito$8.99
- Relleno Burrito$13.99
- Cantina Burrito$13.99
Quesadilla
- Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)$13.49
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Cabeza Quesadilla (beef cheek)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Borrego Quesadilla (lamb)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Lengua Quesadilla (beef Tongue)$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Fish Quesadilla$14.99
- Camaron Quesadilla$14.99
- Que me vez Quesadilla$14.69
- Campechana Quesadilla$14.69
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Pozole & Taquitos
Tortas
- Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)$14.49
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)$12.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Cabeza (beef cheek)$15.49
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)$15.49
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Borrego (lamb)$15.49
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)$13.99
- Torta Camaron$15.99
- Torta Fish$15.99
- Torta Que me vez$14.49
- Torta Campechana$14.49
Wet Burrito
- Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Cabeza Wet Burrito (beef cheek)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Borrego Wet Burrito (lamb)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Fish Wet Burrito$15.99
- Shrimp Wet Burrrito$15.99
- Campechano Wet Burrito$15.49
- Que me Vez Wet Burrito$15.49
Salads
- Salad Asada Grilled Steak$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Carnitas Fried Pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese$15.49
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Cabeza Beef Cheek$15.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)