Laci's Tapas Bar

304 Hawley Ave

Syracuse, NY 13203

Popular Items

Arancini
Mac N Cheese Eggrolls
Shrimp & Grits

Carnivorous

Lamb Chop Lollipops

$17.00

Char grilled served with apple mint chutney

Beef Wellington

$18.00

Shredded beef, blue cheese, mashed potatoes baked in puff pastry with horseradish aioli

Chef's Short Rib

$15.00

Slow roasted beef short rib served with whipped roasted garlic asiago potatoes and chef's signature sauce

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$12.00

stuffed with chorizo and cream cheese wrapped in bacon and baked

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$9.00

sweet dates wrapped in bacon and baked

Curry Chicken Tacos

$10.00

curry chicken with peach salsa, goat cheese and ginger aioli in flour tortilla

Chicken Riggies

$15.00

riggies made with choice of spicy blush sauce or lacis luscious sauce

Sea

Thai Chili Shrimp

$13.00

tempura battered. fried tossed in sweet & spicy thai chili sauce with herb aioli

Sesame Ahi Tuna

$15.00

sesame crusted & seared rare sliced thin served with asian coleslaw. citrus herb aioli & soy ginger glaze

PS Salmon

$16.00

4oz Atlantic salmon pan seared topped with maple beurre blan and candied pecans

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Blackened cod with southwest aioli & red cabbage

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Shrimp, bacon,scallions, cheddar cheese, butter & grits

Herbivorous

Arancini

$10.00

mozzarella & parmesan cream risotto balls deep fried served with parmesan cream & marinara sauce

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Char grilled topped with melted bleu cheese and balsamic glaze

Button Mushrooms

$8.00

sauteed with garlic

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

seasonal veggies oven roasted

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

roasted topped with sliced almonds

Pisto

$7.00

Spanish vegetable stew with eggplant, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, garlic and crushed tomatoes

Mac N Cheese Eggrolls

$10.00

baked with smoked paprtika aioli

Chic Peas

$8.00

Oven roasted chic peas with goat cheese

Sliders

BBQ Pork

$13.00

Soy BBQ pork with a sweet asian slaw

Black Bean

$13.00

Black bean & rice patty with salsa rosa & guacamole

Whiskey Bleu Cheese

$15.00

Beef sliders with whiskey caramelized onions & bleu cheese

Spanish

$15.00

Beef sliders with garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, tri colored peppers & caramelized onions

Flatbreads

Apple & Brie

$13.00

Brie, apple, caramelized onion & mozzarella cheese with raspberry jam

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

House brined pulled chicken, bacon, ranch & mozzarella cheese

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh basil, mozzarella & tomato with light marinara & balsamic drizzle

Soups & Salads

Grilled Caesar

$10.00

Grilled romaine, parmesan cheese, bananna peppers, croutons & caesar dressing

Beet & Burrata

$12.00

Marinated red and golden beets with cream buratta cheese, balsamic drizzled topped with crumbled pistachios

Lacis Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, bleu cheese, dried cranberries & toasted almonds with house made balsamic vinaigrette

Soup of The Day

$6.00

chefs daily inspuiration

Dessert

Coconut Sushi

$8.00

Lemon Ricotta

$8.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Red by the Bottle

Lapi's Luna Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Mon Frere Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

One True Zin Primitivo BTL

$40.00

Entresuelos Tempranillo BTL

$40.00

Honoro Merlot BTL

$38.00

1895 Malbec BTL

$30.00

Antigal Uno Malbec BTL

$44.00

Carpineto Chianti BTL

$46.00

Chloe Red Blend BTL

$34.00

Antinori Toscana BTL

$40.00

Mondavi Merlot BTL

$30.00

Mondavi Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Imagery Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Tribute Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Campo Viejo Red Blend BTL

$30.00

Earthquake Zinfandel BTL

$54.00

Stag's Leap Artemis BTL

$99.00

Brunello Di Montalcino BTL

$109.00

Orin Swift Machete BTL

$89.00

Caymus Cabernet BTL

$119.00

White by the Bottle

Mondavi Chardonnay BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Raeburn Chardonnay BTL

$44.00

Seaglass Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Sunday Funday Sauv Blanc BTL

$32.00

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$30.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Schmitt Riesling BTL

$34.00

Bex Riesling BTL

$30.00

Fritz Willi Riesling BTL

$46.00

Villa Rosa Moscato BTL

$34.00

Mar De Frades Albarino BTL

$40.00

Cakebread Chardonnay BTL

$59.00

Rosé by the Bottle

Fleur de Prairie BTL

$44.00

Ame Du Vin BTL

$46.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$54.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Freixenet Prosecco BTL

$42.00

Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut BTL

$48.00

Moet & Chandon BTL

$79.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$89.00

Bottled Beer

1911 Cider BTL

$6.00

Athletic N/A IPA BTL

$6.00

Bud BTL

$4.00

Bud Lt BTL

$4.00

Guinness BTL

$7.00

High Noons BTL

$5.00

Minkey Boodle Sour BTL

$7.00

Sip of Sunshine BTL

$8.00

Stella BTL

$5.00

Syracuse Pale Ale BTL

$6.00

Ultra BTL

$4.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.00

N/A Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Americano

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Classic Cuban

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Espresso Single

$3.00

Espresso DBL

$5.00

Forgetten Culture

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

OJ

$3.00

Peaceful Dove

$5.00

Royal Mule

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lacis offers a unique comfortable atmosphere with delicious tapas foods and a great bar selection to pair with it. looking for somewhere to celebrate a special occasion or just get together with friends & family Lacis is the place for you. We look forward to seeing you, Eat Small Live Large!!

304 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203

