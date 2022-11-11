Laci's Tapas Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lacis offers a unique comfortable atmosphere with delicious tapas foods and a great bar selection to pair with it. looking for somewhere to celebrate a special occasion or just get together with friends & family Lacis is the place for you. We look forward to seeing you, Eat Small Live Large!!
Location
304 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203
Gallery
