La Cocina Mesa
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Order authentic Mexican cuisine made from scratch from the recipes of our chefs, cooks, and bakers own families.
Location
6981 El Camino Real, #101, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Gallery
