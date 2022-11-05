Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Collina

299 Reviews

$$

747 C Street Southeast

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bucatini & Meatballs
Lamb Bolognese
Cacio e Pepe

Antipasti

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Grilled Broccolini, tossed with lemon and pecorino

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.00

arugula, pecorino, olive oil & lemon gf|sf|df**|veg

Roasted Kolhrabi

$15.00
Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$13.00

dry aged NY strip beef carpaccio, thinly sliced with peppercorns, arugula and pecorino gf | sf

Salmon Crudo

Salmon Crudo

$14.00

house cured ora king salmon, radish, dill, serrano pepper gf | sf | df

Arancini

Arancini

$11.00

3 fried risotto balls, parmesan, pecorino, provolone, peas. served with our house made n'duja sauce. sf|veg**

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

3 pork + beef meatballs in marinara with pecorino cheese & basil

Burrata & Fennel

Burrata & Fennel

$20.00

cow's milk cheese and cream with aged balsamic, salt, olive oil. Seasonal pairing is fennel and pears. gf | sf | veg

Salumi Plate

$13.00

Salumi Plate featuring sliced soppressata & jamon

Garlicky Bread

Garlicky Bread

$6.00

Roasted garlic, parmesan & pecorino cheese, parsley, & buffalo butter on rustic bread. 4 pieces.

More Crostini!

$3.00

Primi

Spaghettini & Clams

Spaghettini & Clams

$24.00

little necks, roasted garlic collatura (anchovy) sauce

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

butter, black peppercorn, parmesan, pecorino.

Bucatini & Meatballs

$22.00

Bucatini & Marinara

$16.00

classic house made spaghetti with our house tomato sauce.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$21.00

Seasonal wild mushroom. Sheep's milk ricotta cheese filling, handmade ravioli. 10-12 pieces of ravioli (apx 1inch squares) per order. Brown butter crumble and sage.

Lamb Bolognese

$21.00

spicy lamb ragu, sheep's milk ricotta, mint.

Secondi & La Tavola

Rotisserie Chicken Picatta

Rotisserie Chicken Picatta

$28.00

rotisserie chicken breast sliced, over sauteed broccolini and topped with our capper, lemon picatta saucegf|sf

Salmon Puttanesca

Salmon Puttanesca

$26.00

spice rubbed Ora King Salmon, 4 oz. with tomato puttanesca (capers, castelvetrano olives) gf|df|sf

Cauliflower alla Romesco

Cauliflower alla Romesco

$18.00Out of stock

Romesco roasted cauliflower, on top of a vegan cashew 'cheese' and topped with a grilled scallion gremolata.

Famiglia Meal! Cacio e Pepe

$58.00

we''ll take care of Pasta Night! Meal includes our family-sized Cacio e Pepe + a side of Garlicky Bread & Arugula Salad. Feeds 2-4 guests.

Famiglia Meal! Bucatini & Meatballs

$58.00

we''ll take care of Pasta Night! Meal includes our family-sized Spaghettini & Meatballs + a side of Garlicky Bread & Simple Salad. Feeds 2-4 guests. Meatballs contain gluten, dairy, & soy.

Steak Florentine

Steak Florentine

$123.00

dry aged Roseda Farms 2.2 pound porterhouse steak with olive oil & sea salt.gf|sf

Dolci

hazelnut praline, lemon, olive oil & salt
Chocolate Torta Tenerina

Chocolate Torta Tenerina

$11.00

Flourless chocolate torte topped with hazelnuts, praline sauce, and powdered sugar. gf | sf | veg

Zeppoli Doughnuts

Zeppoli Doughnuts

$12.00

5 yeast doughnuts coated with cinnamon sugar over semi sweet chocolate. gf | nf | veg

Tiramisu

$11.00

Bambini Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.00

plain fusili with choice of butter, olive oil, or tomato sauce.

Chicken Parmies

Chicken Parmies

$8.00

5 chicken parmies...so good they will eat them all. steamed broccolini heads and 1/2 peeled citrus to make sure they eat their fruits and veggies

Arancini Bambini

Arancini Bambini

$8.00

two fried risotto balls, tomato sauce. what kids does not love a rice ball. Broccolini and 1/2 a citrus served with it!

Bambini Dunkers

$5.00

Bambini Sorbet PLAIN

$5.00

Chef Rochelle's Ice Cream Shoppe-Up

Chef Rochelle's been busy churning up decadent, delicious ice creams so we can eat our feelings. Grab a "pint plus", or three! All flavors are special editions and are served in 26oz "pint plus" biodegradable containers. Get 'em while they're cold!

Choose 3 Flavors!

$40.00

Mix and match our pint pluses or just order all the Rainbow Sherbet!!

Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream

Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream

$14.00

Cinnamon Ice Cream swirled with brown sugar toffee infused with Mexican cinnamon. Chef Marilyn makes our cinnamon rolls from scratch and created this special Ice Cream Shoppe-Up flavor just for you! Allergens: gluten, dairy, eggs, cinnamon, citrus.

Rainbow Sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet

$14.00

Rainbow swirl of peach, mint and raspberry sherbet . Allergen-dairy, egg

Berries and Cream Tart

Berries and Cream Tart

$14.00

Vanilla bean ice cream swirled with berry preserves made from strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries from Karma Farms and Earth n Eats Farm, tart shell crumble folded in. allergens: dairy, gluten, eggs

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$14.00

Strawberry banana ice cream churned to perfection, simple and delicious! allergens-dairy

I Got Ube! Ice Cream

I Got Ube! Ice Cream

$14.00

Purple yam (Ube) ice cream that is simply addictive! Allergen-dairy

Vanilla Peach Cobbler

Vanilla Peach Cobbler

$14.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream swirled with peach jam made from Karma Farm Peaches and Cobbler Crumbles. Allergens: Dairy, Stonefruit, Gluten, Eggs

Café au Lait Ice Cream

Café au Lait Ice Cream

$14.00

Coffee Ice Cream.... don't worry, its decaf, i.e. it's late night treat friendly Allergens: Dairy

Vino Alla Casa

1L Carafe of Vino!

$55.00

Bevande

Negroni Carafe

$55.00

Molinari Sambuca

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Give a gift card to La Collina, The Duck & The Peach, & The Wells! Cards are redeemable at all our restaurants.

Website

Location

747 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
orange star4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Hawk n Dove
orange star3.7 • 1,332
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Le Bon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,117
210 2ND ST SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Eat Brgz
orange starNo Reviews
250 7th St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana - Capitol Hill
orange starNo Reviews
327 7th st SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bistro Cacao
orange star4.5 • 5,304
316 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Bistro Cacao
orange star4.5 • 5,304
316 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sushi Hachi - Washington DC
orange star4.7 • 2,530
735 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Le Bon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,117
210 2ND ST SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,021
423 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
orange star4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Ophelia's Fish House
orange star4.2 • 229
501 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston