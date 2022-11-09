Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Comida

review star

No reviews yet

954 Mangrove Avenue

Chico, CA 95926

Order Again

Dinner Combo

#1 Dinner

$11.65

Two items with rice, beans, & salad. Some items may have an additional cost.

#2 Dinner

$8.80

One item with rice, beans, & salad. Some items may have an additional cost.

#3 Dinner

$7.35

One item with choice of rice or beans. Some items may have an additional cost.

A La Carte

Taco

$2.60

Tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or pork.

Texas Taco

$4.80

For the "Bigger Appetite". Served on a "Big" grilled flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or pork.

Tostada

$7.99

Corn tortilla smothered in beans, lettuce, cheese and your choice of any of our freshly made dressings. Add beef, chicken, or pork.

Quesadilla

$3.50

Small Quesadilla

$2.50

Burrito

$4.80

Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese, enchilada sauce and your choice of beef, chicken, or pork.

Super Burrito

$6.99

Our regular burrito smothered in our freshly made enchilada sauce and sprinkled with cheese.

Loaded Burrito

$7.99

An extra-large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, whole beans, rice, lettuce, cheese tomatoes, and sour cream.

Enchilada

$4.55

Cheese, beef, chicken, or pork rolled in a corn tortilla and covered with our freshly made enchilada sauce and cheese.

Tamale

$6.41

Shredded beef or pork tamale covered in enchilada sauce and sprinkled with cheese.

Chile Relleno

$4.55

Mild green chili stuffed with cheese, surrounded with egg and covered with enchilada sauce and cheese

Nick's Nachos

$7.41

Plain Nachos

$3.40

Taco Burger

$3.50

Beef, cheese, lettuce and enchilada sauce on a hamburger bun.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$1.00

Large Salad

$1.30

with cheese

Taco Salad

$6.99

Bed of lettuce topped with beef, chicken, pork, cheese and your choice of any of our freshly made dressings

Fiesta Salad

$9.99

Served in a fresh fried flour tortilla shell filled with beef, chicken, or pork, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of our freshly made dressing.

Sides

Bag Chips

$1.84

Rice

$1.99+

Beans

$1.99+

Whole or mashed beans

Rice and Bean Bowl

$1.99

Bowl Cheese

$2.50

Bowl Beef

$2.50

Bowl Chicken

$2.50

Bowl Spicy Shredded Pork

$2.50

Bowl Tomato

$0.50

Bowl Lettuce

$0.89

Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Flour Tortilla

$0.40

Fiesta Shell

$1.89

Taco Shells (Dozen)

$3.35

Dips & Dressings

Nacho Cheese Dip

$3.49+

Bean Dip

$3.49+

Bean & Nacho Cheese Dip

$3.49

Bean Dip with Shredded Cheese

$3.75

Enchilada Sauce

$0.50+

Salsa

$1.88+

Guacamole

$3.00+

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.50+

Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

House Dressing

$0.50+

French Dressing

$0.50+

Low Cal Italian Dressing

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50+

Chili Items

Chili Bowl

$4.50

Chili Burrito

$6.99

Our regular burrito smothered in chili

Chili Burger

$6.99

Chile Verde

Chile Verde Bowl

$7.99

Chile Verde Tostada

$9.95

Chile Verde Burrito

$8.95

Chile Verde Burrito Dinner

$10.80

Chile Verde Dinner

$9.35

Kids Menu

Paige Burrito

$3.50

8" flour tortilla filled with bean, cheese, enchilada sauce, and your choice of beef, chicken, or pork.

Paige Super Burrito

$4.50

Our Paige Burrito smothered in our freshly made enchilada sauce and covered with cheese.

Child's plate

$3.85

Small portions of beef, chicken, or pork with rice and beans.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

La Comida prepares Mexican style food served quickly in a family friendly atmosphere. Everything we serve is made from scratch from our own unique recipes. The beef spicing and enchilada sauce spicing come from a secret recipe made exclusively for La Comida. Great Food, Great Customers, Great Service!

Website

Location

954 Mangrove Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

Directions

