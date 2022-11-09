La Comida
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info
La Comida prepares Mexican style food served quickly in a family friendly atmosphere. Everything we serve is made from scratch from our own unique recipes. The beef spicing and enchilada sauce spicing come from a secret recipe made exclusively for La Comida. Great Food, Great Customers, Great Service!
Location
954 Mangrove Avenue, Chico, CA 95926
