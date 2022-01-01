Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lacquered Restaurant 3632 E Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

3632 E Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried JUMBO Chicken Tender
Half Fried Chicken
Sticky Toffee Pudding: WHIPPED CREAM L

Fried Chicken

Half Fried Chicken

Half Fried Chicken

$16.99

Simply the BEST Fried Chicken in Long Beach. Bone in, Half Chicken (5 pcs, the breast spilt into 2 pcs) Choice of ONE dipping Sauce and Choice of dressing on coleslaw: honey mustard or spicy peanut.

Fried JUMBO Chicken Tender

Fried JUMBO Chicken Tender

$3.50

100% Original Recipe from the marinade, breading to the seasonings after frying.

COLD Fried Chicken

$2.50

Appetizers

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$7.99

BEST FRIES EVERRRRR!!!

Canadian Poutine: GRAVY

Canadian Poutine: GRAVY

$10.99

Hand Cut Fries, Chicken Gravy and LOADS of mozzarella cheese and Scallions on top! For to go orders, gravy is always on the side for crispy fries!

Chili Cheese Fries (Vegan Cheese): CHILI CUP

Chili Cheese Fries (Vegan Cheese): CHILI CUP

$10.99Out of stock

Hand Cut Fries, Vegan Lentil 3 bean Chili and Vegan Cheese. There's an option to choose REAL Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheese instead of vegan Cheese too.

Vietnamese Spring Rolls: PNUT L

Vietnamese Spring Rolls: PNUT L

$7.99

Choose your protein. Served with jicama, asian herbs, pickled carrot & daikon, cucumber, jalapeño and peanut sauce on the side. Gluten Free, Dairy Free and Vegan Option

Pork & Shrimp Eggrolls: SNS L

Pork & Shrimp Eggrolls: SNS L

$11.99

7 hand rolled Pork & Shrimp Crispy Fried Eggrolls served with Sweet and Sour

Fried Tofu & Dip (Gluten Free & Vegan)

Fried Tofu & Dip (Gluten Free & Vegan)

$8.99

Gluten free, fried tofu with choice of a vegan dip

Nacho Taco

Nacho Taco

$4.50

Two Tortillas sandwiched with Queso Blanco, ranch salad, pickled jalapeño, tomato, fire sauce and one fried chicken tender

Snack Pack

Snack Pack

$7.99

2 chicken strips, fries and one dip

HALF french fry

HALF french fry

$4.00
Chicken Crack with L Fire SZ

Chicken Crack with L Fire SZ

$7.99Out of stock

Battered and fried chicken skins!!!

Salads

Super Taco Salad: RANCH L, Fire S

Super Taco Salad: RANCH L, Fire S

$12.99

Tortilla Shell, Romaine, Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot and Celery served with ranch and fire sauce on the side

Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad: Ranch L, FIRE S

$12.99

Fried Chicken Tender over bed of romaine, celery, carrot, tomato and cucumber served with ranch and fire sauce on the side

Vietnamese Grilled Chicken Salad: SNS L, Lime

Vietnamese Grilled Chicken Salad: SNS L, Lime

$13.99

Shaved Cabbage mix served with pickled carrot & daikon, jicama, asian herbs, cucumber, and grilled chicken. Sweet and Sour sauce on the side

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Homemade dressing, grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, cucumber, radish and blackened croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Spicy Peanut Coleslaw (Gluten Free & Vegan)

$5.99+

Traditional Honey Mustard Coleslaw (Gluten Free)

$5.99+

Black Pepper Vinaigrette Salad (Gluten Free & Vegan)

$5.99+

Summer Tomato & Cucumber Salad with Sheep's Milk Cheese

$14.00

Pickled Beets, radish and black pepper vinaigrette

Fig & Brie Salad

Fig & Brie Salad

$15.99Out of stock

An Ode to Farmer's Market Summer Bounty. Romaine & Sprouts, Figs, Brie, Summer Tomato, Balsamic Gelee, Black Pepper Vin. Toasted Hazelnuts and grilled crostini

Superfood salad with sheep milk cheese

$10.99

Vegan Mediterranean salad

$10.99

Sandwiches, Wraps and Bowls

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99
Fried Tofu Sandwich

Fried Tofu Sandwich

$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Salad with Carrot and Celery, Cheddar Cheese all in a grilled tortilla. Very BIG wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Tenders, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Romaine Mix with Radish, Tomato and Cucumbers

Mac-Ritto

Mac-Ritto

$13.50Out of stock

Our "El Blanco" Mac & Cheese, braised greens and crispy fried chicken and then a little more mozzarella all wrapped in a grilled tortilla. Chef's recommendation is adding buffalo sauce on the side!

Garlic Noods-Ritto: SNS S

Garlic Noods-Ritto: SNS S

$12.99

Our Signature Garlic Noodles with the Ginger Lemongrass Sesame Bean Sprout Salad, Butter, Parmesan Cheese, Grated Mozzarella cheese and Mixed Farmers Market Vegetables. Sweet and Sour on the side

Rice Bowl Vietnamese Style : SNS L

Rice Bowl Vietnamese Style : SNS L

$13.99
Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$13.99

Build Your Own Garlic Noodles

$7.99+

Build Your Own Mac & Cheese

$7.99+

Meats/ Seafood

Grilled Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$3.25
Butter Cajun Shrimp

Butter Cajun Shrimp

$17.50

1 Pound of Shrimp with Butter cajun flavor with tomatoes, garlic and parsley

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

$17.50

1 Pound of shrimp cooked with Garlic, Butter, Tomatoes, Parsley Lemon and Black pepper

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$7.99

Best Fries in Town. Gluten Free, Vegan and Non GMO

Mac & Cheese "El Blanco"

Mac & Cheese "El Blanco"

$7.99+

3 white cheese mac with crispy bits on top

Signature Garlic Noodles

Signature Garlic Noodles

$7.99+

with Butter and Parmesan in the noodles, its topped with a lemongrass oil, ginger, scallion, sesame beansprout salad

Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$7.99+

from the Farmer's Market... in season vegetables, some blanched, some grilled all sautéed in vegan butter & Garlic & parsley. Vegan, GF, Dairy Free

Braised Greens

Braised Greens

$7.99+Out of stock

Southern Style Braised Greens with onion, garlic, buffalo sauce and tomatoes. Vegan, Gluten Free and Dairy Free

Three Bean Lentil Chili

$5.99+Out of stock

Vegan, Gluten Free and Dairy Free

Pickle & Jam Aisle

Pickled Eggs

$6.00

Mixed Pickled Garden Vegetables

$5.00

Asian Pickles

$5.00Out of stock

Pickled Beets

$5.00

Pickled Sausages

$8.99

Guava Jam (Quart)

$15.00

Canned in Quart Mason jars

Strawberry Sauce (pint)

$9.99

Canned Chili Satay (Quart)

$25.00

Desserts and Homemade Chips

Sticky Toffee Pudding: WHIPPED CREAM L

Sticky Toffee Pudding: WHIPPED CREAM L

$9.99
Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$5.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

2-pack

Thumbprint Cookies

Thumbprint Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

3-pack of assorted flavors

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.99Out of stock
Crack Cookie

Crack Cookie

$4.99Out of stock

Triple Chocolate, Toffee Bits, Butter Salted Pretzel

Traditional chocolate and ricotta MINI cannoli

Traditional chocolate and ricotta MINI cannoli

$2.75
Housemade CHIPS!!! Very Flavorful and tasty!

Housemade CHIPS!!! Very Flavorful and tasty!

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$4.50

shortbread crust, cream cheese layer and zingy lemon curd on top!

Gluten Free Peach Cobbler

Gluten Free Peach Cobbler

$9.99Out of stock

Tres leches cake with whipped cream and strawberries

$9.99

Lemon bars

$4.99

Dips

Herb Ranch

$1.00+

BBQ Sauce

$1.00+

Honey Mustard

$1.00+

Garlic Sauce

$1.00+

Soy Lacquer

$1.00+

Peanut Sauce

$1.00+

Diana's Sweet & Sour

$1.00+

Tomato Catsup

$1.00+

Garlic Buffalo Sauce

$1.00+

Fire Sauce

$1.00+

Chicken Gravy

$2.00+

Queso Blanco

$2.00+

Chili Satay XXX

$1.50

Yellow Squash Relish

$1.00+

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Passion Fruit Tropical Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Drink of the Day: Cantaloupe Agua Fresca

$4.50Out of stock

Thailand Coconut

$6.00

Hand Shucked so you can enjoy the coconut water and meat!

Soda Can

$1.50

Fiji Water

$2.00

Rootbeer Glass Bottle

$2.50

Cherry Lime-Aid

$4.50

Mint and Watermelon Drink

$4.50Out of stock

Tropical Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Tropical tea with hints of pineapple make this drink tasty and refreshing

Add ons

Grilled Chicken Tender

$2.99

Fried Chicken Tender

$3.25

Add on Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Fried Tofu

$4.00

Grilled Pork Belly

$8.50

1/2 pound shrimp

$8.75

Avocado

$3.00

One Egg

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.75

Cup of Rice

$4.00
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$2.00Out of stock

TO GO utensils

Doggo Treats

Pig Ear

$3.50

Dog Wellness Meat Aspic

$5.50

AntiFlamatory Dog Biscuits (4pcs)

$6.00

Specials

Fish & Chips: 2 L Tartare & Lemon

Fish & Chips: 2 L Tartare & Lemon

$22.00
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.99
Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.99
Crispy Salmon Rice Bowl: Serrano & caramel

Crispy Salmon Rice Bowl: Serrano & caramel

$19.99
Blackened Salmon & Butter Pasta

Blackened Salmon & Butter Pasta

$19.99
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.99
Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich on Homemade Foccacia

$14.99Out of stock

Beef Meatball Tuscan Soup

$5.99+Out of stock

Broccolini, tomato, great northern bean, cheese, beef meatball with garlic crostini

Cous Cous Salad

$4.50Out of stock

tart cherry, parsley, almonds, cherry tomatoes

Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken with Cous Cous Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Angus Beef Slider with Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Tuna Melt with Cheddar Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Avocado in the Tuna Mix so there's less mayo and pickled jalapeños too

Turkey Enchiladas

Turkey Enchiladas

$11.99Out of stock

Healthy Turkey Enchiladas with a hidden serving of riced cauliflower in the mix! Cotija, Monterey and mozzarella cheese, jalapeños tomato and green onion on top! Green sauce is made from cactus pear, cilantro and avocado!

Mixed Seafood Pasta

Mixed Seafood Pasta

$21.99Out of stock

Clams, shrimp, salmon with leek and tarragon butter sauce

Truffled beef & mushroom hot sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Truffled beef & mushroom hot sandwich With beef jus on the side

Appetizer: Grilled flatbread with hummus

$8.50Out of stock
Ultimate chicken sandwich

Ultimate chicken sandwich

$16.99

Grilled chicken tenders in grilled flatbread, honey mustard coleslaw, mozzarella, honey mustard drizzle, hand cut fries and gravy on the side for dipping

Veggie potstickers with dumpling sauce 6 pcs

$8.50Out of stock

6 pieces per order. Vegan

Beef & Kimchi dumplings

$9.99Out of stock

6 PCs or order comes with dumping sauce on the side

Popcorn chicken

$9.99

Orange chicken ricebowl

$14.00

CATERING ORDERS. 48 hours ahead notice needed!

20 pieces of fried Chicken STRIPS (smaller than our JUMBO tenders)

$35.00

Strips are easier to snack and share at parties! 20 pieces

Bone-in Fried Chicken (Whole Chicken= 10 pcs)

$32.00

Simply the BEST fried chicken in town!!! Whole Chicken is 10 pieces!!

Crispy Fried Eggrolls (Pork & Shrimp) served with Sweet & Sour Sauce (30 pieces)

$50.00

30 pcs of hand rolled egg rolls filled with pork and shrimp and served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Garlic Noodles (half pan)

$40.00

Half Pan of Signature Garlic Noodles

Mac & Cheese (El Blanco) (Half Pan)

$45.00

Half Pan size of our Mac & Cheese

Farmer's Market Vegetables (Half Pan)

$45.00

Vegan, Gluten Free veggies from the market! Half Pan size

Scalloped Potatoes (half pan)

$45.00

Half pan size of cheesy garlic-y potatoes!

Ranch Salad (half pan)

$30.00

Carrot, Celery, Cucumber, Tomato and homemade Ranch. Half pan Size

Ceasar Salad (Half Pan)

$35.00

Contains raw egg, parmesan and blackened croutons. half pan size

Taco Salad (half pan)

$35.00

Peanut Coleslaw (half Pan)

$30.00

vegan & gluten free

Mustard Coleslaw (half pan)

$30.00

vegetarian and gluten free

Black Pepper Vinaigrette Salad (Half pan)

$35.00

vegan and gluten free

Vegetable Crudite (half pan)

$35.00

comes with ranch and hummus

Fresh Fruit Platter with honey greek yogurt

$50.00

Small Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 dozen)

$12.00

Small Chocolate Cannolis (1 dozen)

$30.00

Chocolate covered Strawberries (1 dozen)

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chef owned and operated focusing on fine techniques on humble food. Simply the Best Fried Chicken in town! Taste all the Delicious-ness

Location

3632 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Portfolio Fit
orange starNo Reviews
4101 East Olympic Plaza Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Taco Shore - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5316 1/2 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
orange star4.6 • 349
3411 East Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Panxa Cocina
orange starNo Reviews
3937 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Belmont brewing Co - 25 39TH PL
orange starNo Reviews
25 39TH PL Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Colossus - Long Beach
orange star5.0 • 24
4716 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston