La Cucina Rosalie

review star

No reviews yet

6 Merlot Dr

Highland, NY 12528

Order Again

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD
GARDEN SALAD
PROSCIUTTO MOZZ AND ARUGULA

APPS

Arancini

Arancini

$11.00

Traditional Sicilian rice balls with meat sauce filling, peas, raisins, and pignoli nuts.

Fried Artichokes

Fried Artichokes

$11.00

Calamari

$17.00

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Broccoli Rabe Frittata

$12.00

$30 per person

$30.00

Soups

Stracciatella

$7.00

Italian Wedding

$9.00

French onion

$8.00

Antipasta Platter

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Antipasta Platter

$18.00

The Kitchen Table

$36.00

Salads

GARDEN SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

BEET SALAD

$16.00

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Flatbreads

FIG & GOAT CHEESE

$16.00

TUSCAN

$16.00

BROCOLI RAABE & SAUSAGE

$16.00

MARGHERITA

$16.00

GRILLED PORTABELLO

$16.00

Cauliflower Margarita Pizza

$20.00

Pastas

BURRATTA RAVIOLI

$18.00

PENNA ALLA VODKA

$18.00

BUCATINI A LIMON

$16.00

LINGUINE W CLAMS

$22.00

RIGATONI W MEATBALLS AND SAUSAGE

$18.00

Bucatini w/Garlic oil

$16.00

Bucatini w/Garlic $ Pesto

$16.00

Entrees

BLACKEND SALMON

$22.00

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$19.00

CHICKEN MILANESE

$19.00

CHICKEN PARM

$19.00

Chicken Piccatta

$19.00

CIOPPINO

$32.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$18.00

GRILLED LEMON PEPPER CHIX

$19.00

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$22.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Meat loaf

$18.00

Parmesan Strip Steak

$32.00

Prime Rib

$29.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$22.00

Veal Francese

$26.00

Veal Parm

$26.00

King Cut Prime Rib

$39.99

WINGS

SINGLE WINGS

$15.00

DOUBLE WINGS

$28.00

WINGS & FRIES

$18.00

SANDWICHES

PHILLY CHHESESTEAK

$16.00

MEATBALL PARM

$15.00

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$16.00

PANNINIS

PROSCIUTTO MOZZ AND ARUGULA

$14.00

BLACKEND CHX PANINI

$16.00

FRIED CHX CUTLET PANINI

$16.00

BAKED EGGPLANT PANINI

$16.00

CALIFORNIA TURKEY PANINI

$16.00

ROASTED PORK AND BROCCOLI RAABE PANINI

$16.00

TURKEY PESTO

$16.00

Sides

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

BAKED POTATO

$8.00

VEGATABLE SIDE

$9.00

BROCCOLI RAABE

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE CEASER SALAD

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Desserts

TIRAMISU

$9.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

PISTACHIO PUDDING

$9.00

CANOLI

$8.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Kids

Tenders and fries

$10.00

Cheeseburger Fries (kids)

$11.00

Hamburger Fries (kids)

$10.00

Pasta (Kids)

$10.00

Holiday Specials

Thanksgiving Dinner Special

$39.95

Dinner Special

$17.95

Adult Breakfast with Santa

$24.95

Childs Breakfast with Santa UNDER 2

$15.95

Christmas Eve

$50.00

WINGS

WINGS

$15.00

SALADS

BEET SALAD

$14.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

BURGERS

Lou's Burger

$17.50

Lamb Burger

$17.50

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Jalapeno Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

California Burger

$16.00

American Cheese Burger

$14.50

Veggie Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

NOT BURGERS

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

CHICKEN PARM

$16.00

Grilled Blackened Chicken Sand

$16.00

FRENCH DIP

$16.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$16.00

Paninis

Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Arugula Panini

$16.00

Grilled Blacked Chicken Panini

$16.00

California Turkey Club Panini

$16.00

Grilled Eggplant Panini

$16.00

Turkey Pesto Panini

$16.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet Panini

$16.00

Sausage and Pepper Panini

$16.00

SIDES

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Side slaw

$6.00

SLIDERS

LOUS SLIDERS

$16.50

Lamb Sliders

$16.50

BBQ Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Beef Sliders

$15.00

Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.00

Kids Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.00

Daves Group Sandwich

Rst Beef

$9.00

Prosuito

$9.00

Meal Plan

1 Meal

5-7 Meals

7 + meals

APPS

ARANICI

$55.00+

BAKED CLAMS

$50.00+

Shrimp

$55.00+

BROCCOLI RABE

$50.00+

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$35.00+

Fruit Platter

$40.00+

PANINI

WRAP PLATTER

$30.00+

PANINI PLATER

$40.00+

SANDWICH PLATTER

$30.00+

ENTREES

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$70.00+

CHICKEN PARM

$70.00+

CHICKEN PICCATA

$70.00+

EGGPLANT PARM

$70.00+

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$70.00+

MEATBALLS

$60.00+

LINGUINE CLAM SAUCE

$80.00+

LASAGNA W MEAT

$80.00+

BAKED ZITI

$50.00+

PENNE VODKA W CHICKEN

$70.00+

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$70.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
