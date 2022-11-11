Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pub on 1

review star

No reviews yet

1 Overlook Parkway

North Providence, RI 02904

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Arnold Parmer

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Soda refill

Little bottle water

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ice coffee

$3.00

specialty iced coffee

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Happy Hour

Titos HH

$6.00

Titos martinis

$7.00

$4 Mango BL Seltzers

$4.00

$4 Black Cherry BL Seltzers

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Estrella

$3.00

$3 Modelo

$3.00

Pitchers

White sangria pitcher

$26.00

Red sangria pitcher

$26.00

Regular Margarita pitcher

$28.00

Strawberry margarita pitcher

$28.00

Watermelon margarita pitcher

$22.00

Soda pitcher

$28.00

Peach Sangria

$25.00

Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Dark Espresso Martini

$12.00

Light Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Green tea shot

$6.00

jager bombs

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Peanut Butter Martini

$12.00

Apple tini

$12.00

White wine Spritz

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Margarita

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Pear Martini

$12.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Long island

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Drink Menu

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Bourbon on 9

$11.00

Paloma Marg

$12.00

Let is Fly Mai Tai

$9.00

Pub Spritzer

$12.00

Rose Sangria

$12.00

Pineapple Mojito

$11.00

Cold Brew Tini

$11.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$9.00

Eagle Margarita

$12.00

John Daly

$8.00

Drink specials

Grand Apple Cider

$10.00

Titos Transfusion

$8.00

John Daly

$8.00

Knob creek maple old fashioned

$10.00

Cranberry Mule w ketel

$10.00

Pear Sangria

$10.00

Peach Sangria

$10.00

Strawberry Rose Lemonade

$10.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Wed Margarita pitcher

$28.00

Hot chocolattini

$10.00

Whiskey flight

$15.00

Montepulciano bottle

$32.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Smashing pumpkin

$8.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

7$shot

$7.00

6$shot

$6.00

Vampire Kiss

$8.00

5$shot

$5.00

Brunch drinks

Bloody mary

$5.00

Mimosas

$5.00

Appetizers

PF Fried Calamari

PF Eggplant Tower

PF Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

PF Bruschetta

Soup Salad

PF Caesar Salad

PF New England Clam Chowder

PF Soup of the day

PF Mixed Greens

Entree

PF Chicken Parmesan

$24.99

PF Pesto Rigatoni with Chicken

$24.99

PF Baked Scrod

$24.99

PF Shrimp Florentine

$24.99

PFvChicken Picatta

$24.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

