Ladino
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Mediterranean in the historic Pearl featuring fresh pita from our wood-burning oven and other regional specialities
Location
200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215
