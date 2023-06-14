Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ladino

200 E Grayson St #100

San Antonio, TX 78215

Dips (served with pita)

Hummus

Hummus

$15.00

Marinated Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Tahini, Red Tatbila, Cilantro. *served with 1 pita

Tfaya

Tfaya

$12.00

Tahini, Caramelized Onions, Golden Raisins, Semillas *served with 1 pita

Spicy Feta

Spicy Feta

$10.00

Fresno Peppers, Aleppo, Garlic, Oregano *served with 1 pita

Taramasalata

Taramasalata

$13.00

Carp Roe Dip, Smoked Whitefish Caviar *served with 1 pita

Babaganoush

$11.00

Summer Squash, Green Tahini, Aleppo *served with 1 pita

Mezes (small plates)

Poached Leeks

Poached Leeks

$13.00

Braised Kale, Lemon, Dill

Kibbeh Nayeh

Kibbeh Nayeh

$18.00

Wagyu Beef Tartare, Bulgar, Aleppo, Radicchio, Walnut & Olive Relish

Shishbarak

Shishbarak

$18.00

Beef & Lamb Dumplings, Warm Yogurt Sauce, Smoked Chili

Roasted Cabbage

Roasted Cabbage

$16.00

Tahini, Fermented Tomato, Falafel Crumble

Ensalada Primavera

Ensalada Primavera

$17.00

Little Gem Lettuce Salad, Labneh Dressing, Cucumber, Green Onion, Pita Crumble

Cevapi

$17.00

Serbian Kofta, Garlic Kaymak Aioli, Grilled Onions, House Pickles

Mangal (entrees from the grill)

Mushroom Shawarma

Mushroom Shawarma

$25.00

Almond Salsa, Daikon, Onion Salad, Green Onion Toum

Saffron Chicken

Saffron Chicken

$29.00

Grilled Heirloom Carrots, Labneh, Fennel, Pistachio

Lamb Belly Ribs

Lamb Belly Ribs

$33.00

Greens, Fennel, Tzatziki, Saffron Vinaigrette

Wagyu Steak

$53.00

Persian Cucumber Zeytinyagli, Black Shallots, Puffed Rice * Steak is cooked to medium

Pishkado Asado

Pishkado Asado

$35.00

Fenugreek Rice, Summer Squash, Hawaij Soubise, Schug

Dessert

Almond Olive Oil Cake

$13.00

Served With Salted Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Modern Mediterranean in the historic Pearl featuring fresh pita from our wood-burning oven and other regional specialities

200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215

