La Dolce Vita Cafe 152 129th Ave W

La Dolce Vita Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

152 129th Ave W

Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Iced Coffee Drinks

Reg Iced Latte

$5.00

Reg Iced Americano

$4.50

Reg Iced White Mocha

$5.25

Reg Iced Mocha

$5.25

Reg Iced Coffee

$3.25

Lg Iced Latte

$5.50

Lg Iced Americano

$5.00

Lg Iced White Mocha

$6.00

Lg Iced Mocha

$6.00

Lg Iced Coffee

$3.75

Reg Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Reg Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Reg Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Lg Iced Chai Tea

$6.00

Almond Milk

$0.75

Lg Iced Green Tea

$3.25

Lg Iced Black Tea

$3.25

Lg Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Reg Iced Chai Tea

$5.50

Oat Milk

$0.75

Extra Shot

$1.45

Cup With Ice

$0.47

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Soy Milk

$0.75

Breve

$0.60

Smoothies

Reg Mango

$6.00

Lg. Mango

$6.50

Reg. Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Lg. Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Reg. Peach

$6.00

Lg. Peach

$6.50

Reg. Piña Colada

$6.00

Lg. Pina colada

$6.50

Reg. Strawberry

$6.00

Lg. Strawberry

$6.50

Reg. Wildberry

$6.00

Lg. Wildberry

$6.50

Frappé

Reg caramel Frappe

$6.00

Lg caramel Frappe

$6.50

Reg Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Lg Mocha Frappe

$6.50

Reg Coffee Frappe

$6.00

Lg Coffee Frappe

$6.50

Reg cookies & cream

$6.00

Lg cookies & cream

$6.50

Reg chocolate decadence

$6.00

Lg chocolate decadence

$6.50

Re white chocolate symphony

$6.00

Lg whit chocolate symphony

$6.50

Bottle Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Perrier

$2.75

Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Arizona

$2.50

Nesquik

$2.75

Yoohoo

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Orangina

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Gold Peak

$2.75

Sm Hot Coffee

$2.00

Rg Hot Coffee

$2.50

Lg Hot Coffee

$3.00

Rg Lattee

$5.00

Lg Lattee

$5.50

Flavors

$1.00

Milk

$0.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Choose from a croissant, bagel or toast.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Turkey, Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel With Butter

$3.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.75

No Egg

No Bread

Lunch Sandwiches

Italian sub

$8.00+

Ham salami provolone cheese lettuce tomato's onions

blt sub

$8.00+

Bacon lettuce tomato's mayo

American sub

$8.00+

Ham American cheese Lettuce tomato's onions

Roast beef sub

$8.00+

Roast beef provolone cheese lettuce tomato's onions

Tuna sub

$8.00+

Tuna fish mixed in Mayo with carrots and celery lettuce tomato's onions

Turkey sub

$8.00+

Turkey American cheese lettuce tomato's onions mayo

Croissants

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Spinach and feta

$4.00

Sweet cheese

$4.00

Plain croissant Toasted

$2.75

Muffins

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Cheesecake Swirl Muffin

$3.50

Sm Cannoli

$2.75

Lg Cannoli

$4.50

Macaron

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Warmed Up

Tiramisu

$5.00

Danish

Cherry Danish

$3.00

Apple Danish

$3.00

Cheese Danish

$3.00

Scones

Cinnamon scone

$3.50

Blueberry scone

$3.50

Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Small House Salad

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Baby Spinach Salad

$12.00

La Dolce Vita Salad

$12.00

Antipasto

$12.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Fruit Salad

$20.00

Snacks

Ring Pop

$1.50

Air Heads

$0.75

Kinder Joy

$2.50

Cereal Bar

$1.00

Kind Bar

$2.00

Biscotti

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Milano

$1.00

Starburst

$2.00

Lifesavers

$2.50

Sour Punch

$0.50

Sour Patch Kids

$1.50

Grandmas Cookies

$1.50

Ritz

$1.00

Trident

$2.00

Pistachios

$2.00

Slim Jim

$0.50

Crackers

$0.75

Skittles

$1.50

Hot

Sm Hot Americano

$3.00

Sm Hot Mocha

$4.75

Sm Hot White Mocha

$4.75

Sm Hot Chai

$5.00

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Reg Hot Americano

$3.70

Reg Hot Mocha

$5.25

Reg Hot White Mocha

$5.25

Reg Hot Chai

$5.50

Reg Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Lg Hot Americano

$4.40

Lg Hot Mocha

$5.75

Lg Hot White Mocha

$5.75

Lg Hot Chai

$6.00

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Sm Latte

$4.50

Sm cappuccino

$4.50

Sm Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Sm Hot Tea

$2.45

Sm Hot Coffee

$2.00

Reg Latte

$5.00

Reg Cappuccino

$5.00

Reg Caramel Macchiato Hot

$6.00

Reg Hot Tea

$2.75

Reg Hot Coffee

$2.50

Lg Latte

$5.50

Lg Cappuccino

$5.50

Lg Hot Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Lg Hot Tea

$3.15

Lg Hot Coffee

$3.00

Almond

$0.75

Soy Milk

$0.75

Oat Milk

$0.75

Sm Cafe Con Leche

$4.50

Reg Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Lg Cafe Con Leche

$5.50

Extra Shot

$1.45

Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

Single Shot Espresso

$2.50

Specialty Lattes

Specials

$5.50+

House Coffee

1/2 lbs

$7.50

1 lbs

$15.00

Other Coffee

1/2 lbs

$8.00

1 lbs

$16.00

Iced

Reg Iced Salted PB Latte

$6.00

Lg Iced Salted PB Latte

$6.50

Reg Iced Cinn French Toast

$6.00

Reg Iced Coconut Cream Pie Latte

$6.00

Reg Italian Soda (RedBull)

$6.75

Reg Caramel Apple Chai

$5.50

Lg Caramel Apple Chai

$6.00

Lg Iced Cinn French Toast Latte

$6.50

Reg Italian Soda (Sparkling Water)

$5.75

Lg Iced Coconut Cream Pie Latte

$6.50

Reg Iced Pumpkin Patch Latte

$6.00

Lg Iced Pumpkin Patch Latte

$6.50

Lg Italian Soda (RedBull)

$7.75

Lg Italian Soda (Sparkling Water)

$6.75

Reg Iced Sunrise Macchiato

$6.50

Reg Iced Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai

$6.95

Lg Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai

$7.45

Reg Iced Toffee Nut Mocha

$6.25

Lg Iced Toffee Nut Mocha

$6.75

Reg Iced FV Berry Latte

$6.00

Reg Iced Macadamia Nut Mocha

$6.25

Lg Iced Macadamia Nut Mocha

$6.75

Lg Iced FV Berry Latte

$6.50

Lg Iced Sunset Macchiato

$7.50

Reg Iced Tuxedo Latte

$6.00

Lg Iced Tuxedo Latte

$6.50

Hot

Sm Salted PB Latte

$5.50

Reg Salted PB Latte

$6.00

Lg Salted PB Latte

$6.50

Sm Toffee Nut Mocha

$5.75

Reg Toffee Nut Mocha

$6.25

Sm Caramel Apple Chai

$4.50

Reg Caramel Apple Chai

$5.50

Lg Caramel Apple Chai

$6.00

Lg Toffee Nut Mocha

$6.75

Sm Coconut Cream Pie Latte

$5.50

Reg Coconut Cream Pie Latte

$6.00

Lg Coconut Cream Pie Latte

$6.50

Sm Cinn French Toast Latte

$5.50

Reg Cinnamon French Toast Latte

$6.00

Lg Cinn French Toast

$6.50

Sm Macadamia Nut Mocha

$5.75

Reg Macadamia Nut Mocha

$6.25

Lg Macadamia Nut Mocha

$6.75

Sm Sunset Macchiato

$6.00

Reg Sunset Macchiato

$6.50

Lg Sunset Macchiato

$7.50

Extras

Extra Shot

$1.45

Almond Milk

$0.75

Breve

$0.60

Oat Milk

$0.75

Soy Milk

$0.75

Whipped Cream

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

152 129th Ave W, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

