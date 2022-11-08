Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Doña

review star

No reviews yet

1852 Bacon Street

San Diego, CA 92107

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Margaritas

La Doña Margarita

La Doña Margarita

$10.00
Coconut Margarita

Coconut Margarita

$12.00
Cucumber Margarita

Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Mango

$11.00
Drop Top

Drop Top

$14.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00
Donkey Kick

Donkey Kick

$13.00
Classic Paloma

Classic Paloma

$12.00
Topo Skinny Margarita

Topo Skinny Margarita

$11.00
Topo Skinny Paloma

Topo Skinny Paloma

$11.00

Ube Colada

$11.00

Specialty Cocktails

A La Playa

A La Playa

$13.00
Carajillo

Carajillo

$13.00
Julio's Negroni

Julio's Negroni

$15.00
La Chancla

La Chancla

$15.00

Lng Island

$13.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$14.00

Oaxacan Shandy

$12.00
OB Parrot

OB Parrot

$13.00
Rancheros Remedy

Rancheros Remedy

$13.00
Siesta

Siesta

$14.00

Skrewchata

$12.00
Sotol Me What!!

Sotol Me What!!

$14.00

Tiki Lovers Slushee

$12.00Out of stock
Tulum Vibes

Tulum Vibes

$14.00Out of stock
Vaya Con Dios

Vaya Con Dios

$13.00

Mineral Water

Topo Chico Regular

$4.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$4.00

Drafts

Draft Burgeon Pilsner

$8.00

Draft Calidad

$7.00

Draft La Lupulosa

$8.00

Citrusy hops up front, noticeable malt character, followed by a smooth but obvious bitterness.

Draft Resident Chasing Citra

$8.00

Draft Stiegel Radler

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Btl Bohemia

$6.00

Btl Coors Banquet

$6.00

Btl Coors Light

$6.00

Btl Corona

$6.00

Btl Corona Familiar

$6.00Out of stock

Btl Corona Light

$6.00

Btl Modelo Especial

$6.00

Btl Modelo Negra

$7.00Out of stock

Btl Pacifico

$6.00

Btl Victoria

$6.00

Cans

Stone Buenaveza

$6.00

Two Roots N/A

$6.00

Ashland Seltzer

$7.00

Viva Huckleberry Seltzer

$8.00Out of stock

Viva Elderflower Seltezer

$8.00

Can Calidad Agua

$7.00

Micheladas

Classic Lime & Salt

$12.50

LD Clamato

$12.50Out of stock

Leyenda Sangrita

$12.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple

$4.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.50

Jarritos - Mandarin

$4.50

Jarritos - N\A Sangria Bottle

$5.00

Jarritos Pineapple Bottle

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull Sugar free

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktails

Mocktail Coco Hibiscus

$6.00

Mocktail Cucumber Mint refresher

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

Gallery
La Doña image

