LaDonna's Grill and Catering
524 South Dawson Street
Meeker, OK 74855
Appetizers
Bacon Deviled Eggs
Deviled Eggs Topped with Bacon served on a bed of Black Bean Salsa
Cheese Curds
Battered and Deep Fried Cheese
Chips And Salsa
Hand Dipped Onion Rings
Fresh Fried Onion Rings
Loaded Fries
Fresh Cut Fries, Melted Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Chives
Loaded Potato Slices
Sliced Baked Potatoes, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Chives
Loaded Wedges
Potato Wedged Battered and Deep Fried, Topped with Melted Shredded Cheese, Bacon, and Chives
Pickle O's
Pickle Slices breaded in a spicy batter and deep fried.
Pretzels And Cheese
3 Large Bavarian Pretzels served with Beer Cheese
Quesadillas
Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers
Queso Chips And Salsa
Seasoned Monterey Jack Queso, Tortilla Chips, Salsa
Queso with Taco Meat
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Spinach, Artichokes, Cheese. Topped with Chopped Tomatoes. Served with Tortilla Chips
Starter Combo
Hot Spinach Dip and Chips, Chicken Strips, Fried Pickle O's, Onion Rings
The Gringo
Fresh Cut Fries, Seasoned Beef, Queso, Fresh Jalapeno and Cilantro
The Texan
Fresh Cut Fries, Smoked Pork, Beer Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onion Strings
Salads
Asian Salad
Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onions, Mandarin Oranges, Sauteed Almonds, Grilled Chicken, Crispy Lo Mein Noodles
BBQ Ranch Salad
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Shaved Ham, Shaved Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg
Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion
Cranberry Pecan
Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Feta Cheese, Sauteed Almonds and Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Grilled Chicken served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Kale Salad
Derby Style Cobb
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion
Santa Fe
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Sauteed Onions Bell Peppers and Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, and a drizzle of BBQ Sauce
Starter Cranberry Salad
Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Mandarin Oranges, Feta Cheese, Sauteed Pecans and Almonds served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
The Italian
Mixed Greens, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Ham, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese
The Jane
Mixed Greens, Seasoned Chicken, Avocado, Green Onions, Sauteed Almonds
Tossed Green Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber
Tossed Salad Supreme
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Egg
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/3 Pound Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion, Mayo, American Cheese, Bacon, Sesame Seed Bun
Cheese Burger
1/3 Pound Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion, Mayo, American Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun
Chili Cheese Burger
1/3 Pound Burger Smothered in Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Mustard, Sesame Bun
Chop Steak Burger
10 oz Chopped Sirloin, Topped with Sautee Bell Peppers and Onions, Smothered in Cheese,, Sesame Bun
Jalapeno Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 Pound Burger, Sautéed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun
Old Fashion Burger
1/3 Pound Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion, Mustard, Sesame Seed Bun
Onion Burger
1/3 Pound Burger, Smothered Onion, American Cheese, Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun
Pickle O Burger
1/3 Pound Burger, Sautee Jalapenos, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Smothered In House Jalapeno Sauce, Sesame Bun
The Brew
1/3 Pound Burger, Beer Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, Texas Toast
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough Toast
BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Mayo, Sourdough Toast
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough Bread
Classic Club
Double Decker, Bacon, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Mayo, White Toast This is a WARM Sandwich
Club Melt
Shaved Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Strawberry Jam, Texas Toast
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Deep Fried Tenderized Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Toasted Bun
Grilled Cheese Supreme
Grinder
Hot Ham And Cheese
Grilled Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Toasted Hoagie
Not Your Ordinary Fish Sandwich
Blackened Grilled Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Remoulade Sauce, Toasted Hoagie
Prime Rib Dip
Sliced Prime Rib, Sautee Onions, Horseradish Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Hoagie Bun, Au Jus for Dipping
The Cuban
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, Chipotle Mayo, Toasted Hoagie
The Ricky Ricardo
Pulled Pork, Shaved Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough Bread
Whole Pig Pork
Pasta
Alfredo
Fresh Homemade Alfredo Sauce
Cajun Jambalaya
Shrimp, Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tossed with Spicy Cajun Sauce, Breadstick
Chicken Bacon Pasta
Grilled Chicken Penne Noodles, Bacon, Spinach, Tomatoes, Garlic Cream Sauce and a Breadstick
Chicken Parmesan
Two Italian Breaded Chicken layered over spaghetti noodles, Tossed with homemade marinara sauce.
Chipotle Alfredo
Spicy Alfredo
Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Spaghetti
Seasoned Marinara and Mozzarella tossed with Spaghetti Noodles, Breadstick
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles and Meat Sauce, Breadstick
The Meat Trio
Pepperoni, Seasoned Beef, Italian Sausage, Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese, Breadstick
New Orleans
Home Cookin
Bacon Wrapped Chop Sirloin
Ground Sirloin wrapped with Bacon, Topped With Steak Seasoning, Sautee Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheddar Cheese
Beans And Cornbread
Slow Simmered Pinto Beans and Ham. Jalapeno or Regular Cornbread Fried Potatoes.
Beef Liver And Onions
2 Slices Lightly Breaded Livers Grilled to Perfection. Sauteed Onions
Broccoli Cheddar Chicken
Baked Chicken Breast topped with Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese and Ritz Crumbs
Chicken And Biscuits
Two Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Baked Biscuits, Smothered In Country White Gravy.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Marinated and Battered Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Smothered in White Gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
Tenderized and Hand Battered Steak Deep Fried and smothered in White Gravy
Chicken Livers
Seasoned Battered and Deep Fried
Chicken Strips
Marinated Chicken Strips, Choice of Fried Or Grilled
Cowboy Stir Fry
Fried Potatoes, Corn, Onions, Bell Peppers, Smoked Sausage
Grilled Chicken Breast
Hamburger Steak
Ground Sirloin Topped With Sauteed Onions and Brown Gravy
Meatloaf
Beef, Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, And Seasonings. Can be topped with Sweet and Tangy Sauce or Brown Gravy
Nashville Hot Chicken
Two Fried Chicken Breasts soaked in a Nashville Hot Style Hot Sauce on top of Texas Toast
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Parmesan and Italian Herb Crust served on top of a fresh bed of Spinach.
Pork Chops
Boneless Pork Chops choice of Grilled, Charbroiled, Fried
Smothered Chicken
Two Grilled Breasts topped with Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers and melted shredded cheese. Drizzle of BBQ sauce.
Smothered Steak
Grilled hand breaded steak, sauteed onions and brown gravy
Veggie Plate
Choice of 4 Sides
Steaks
Prime Rib
Slow Roasted Prime Rib sliced to perfection. Served with Au Jus, homemade horseradish sauce and choice of two sides.
12 oz Ribeye
8 oz Sirloin
Mushroom Topped Sirloin
8oz Sirloin topped with Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions and Melted Swiss Cheese
The Renegade
8oz Center Cut Sirloin Seasoned with our Steakhouse Seasoning. Topped with Garlic and Herb Butter and homemade French Fried Onion Strings.
12 oz Ribeye Steak Tips
Sautee Bell Peppers, Onions and Ribeye cut into tips with steak seasoning.
Combo Platters
Fish And Shrimp
2 Pcs of Fried Fish, Full Order Popcorn Shrimp and Hushpuppies
Cajun Platter
Blackened Grilled Fish Chicken and Skewered Shrimp. Served with remoulade sauce and a bed of rice pilaf.
Shrimp Platter
Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Shrimp Scampi and Hush Puppies
Steak And Shrimp
Choice of 12 oz Ribeye or 8 oz Sirloin, Jumbo Fried or Grilled Shrimp
Seafood And Fish
Blackened Grilled Fish
Blackened Seasoned And Grilled. Served on a bed of rice pilaf.
Jumbo Shrimp
Deep Fried in Panko Bread Crumbs Batter
Shrimp Scampi
8 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Baked In Garlic Butter
Lemon Butter Baked Fish
Baked In Lemon Butter. Served on a bed of rice pilaf.
Popcorn Shrimp
Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp. Topped with a choice of Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Original.
Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp
10 Seasoned Shrimp cooked on a open flame topped with garlic butter. Served on a bed of rice pilaf.
Southern Fried Fish
Hand Breaded and Deep Fried Fish. Cajun Seasoning, Lemon Pepper or Original.
South Of The Border
Burrito Bowl
Spanish Rice, Roasted Corn, Bell Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Sauce
Fiesta Burrito
Choice of Pork Carnitas, Ground Beef Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream , Queso, Pico. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Queso Lime Chicken
Charbroiled Chicken, Spanish Rice, Avocado, Queso, Pico, Lime, Served with Mexican Potatoes.
Chimichanga
Large Tortilla, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Deep Fried, Topped with Queso and Pico. Served with Refried Beans and Spanish Rice
Soft Chicken Fajita Tacos
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sautee Onions and Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
The Fernando
Mexican Rice, Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms Bell Peppers and Onions smothered in queso. Served with flour tortillas
Taco Salad
Freshly Fried Taco Bowl, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Refried Beans
Soft Ground Beef Tacos
Four Soft Ground Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Served with Spanish Rice And Refried Beans.
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Salsa
Fish Tacos
Blackened Grilled Or Fried Fish, Cabbage, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, Pico. Served with Mexican Potatoes and Spanish Rice
Pollo Rancho
Grilled Chicken, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Smothered with queso and cheddar. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Extras
12 Rolls
2 Fish Tacos
2 Rolls
4oz Chicken
Baked Potato
Basket Of Fries
Boiled Egg
Chicken Livers Only
Cornbread
Danfoss Chips & Salsa
Dressing
Hamburger Patty
Hushpuppies
Individual Sides
Mac And Cheese
Refried beans
Salsa
Spanish Rice
Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetable of the Day
Single Biscuit
Rice Pilaf
Breadstick
Side of queso
Bowl of Chili
Kids Meals
Kid Burger
Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hamburger Patty
Kid Cheese Pizza
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Kid Cheesebuger
Kid Corndog
Kid Grill Cheese
Kid Mac And Cheese
Kid Spaghetti
Spaghetti Noodles, Spaghetti Sauce, Mozzarella, Breadstick
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Alfredo
Desserts
Banana Cream Pie
Blackberry Cobbler
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Cream Pie
Coca Cola Cake
Coconut Cream Pie
Fresh Fruit
Ice Cream Sundae
Key Lime
Lemon Meringue Pie
Oreo Pie
Peach Cobbler
Peanut Butter Pie
Scoop of Ice Cream
Whole Cheesecake
Whole Cobbler
Whole Cream Pie
Whole Key Lime Pie
Whole Oreo Pie
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Brownie
Brownie Fudge Sundae
Cheesecake Turtle
Chocolate Over load Torte
Cheesecake Pumpkin
Whole Pumpkin Pie
Whole Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Loaf
Specials
2pc Fried Chicken
All u can eat fish
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Brisket
Brisket stuffed d potato
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Style Chicken
Cabbage Rolls
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Chicken Bacon Pizza
Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Choppped Pork Chop Sandwich
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Cowboy stew
Farmer platter
Fish And Chips
Fried pork chop sand
Ham and New Potatoes
Honey ckn
Hot Beef
Indian Taco
Manicotti
Pasta Tour
Patty Melt
Pepperoni Pizza
Pimento Cheese Sliders
Pork Cutlets
Pulled Pork
Reuben Sandwich
Roast beef sliders
Southernized Chicken
Street Tacos Only
Street Tacos w sides
Stuffed Peppers
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Taco Pizza
Taco Tuesday
Veggie Pizza
Fish Refill
FF Refill
Goulash
Stew
French Onion Casserole
Cheese Ravoili
Ckn spaghetti
Ckn Soup
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy some fresh quality home cooked meals!
524 South Dawson Street, Meeker, OK 74855