LaDonna's Grill and Catering 524 South Dawson Street

No reviews yet

524 South Dawson Street

Meeker, OK 74855

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.89

Decaf Coffee

$1.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Dt Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Dt. Pepsi

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Hot Water

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Kid Drink

$2.29

Appetizers

Bacon Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Deviled Eggs Topped with Bacon served on a bed of Black Bean Salsa

Cheese Curds

$8.59

Battered and Deep Fried Cheese

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Hand Dipped Onion Rings

$2.99+

Fresh Fried Onion Rings

Loaded Fries

$2.89+

Fresh Cut Fries, Melted Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Chives

Loaded Potato Slices

$2.89+

Sliced Baked Potatoes, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Chives

Loaded Wedges

$4.99+

Potato Wedged Battered and Deep Fried, Topped with Melted Shredded Cheese, Bacon, and Chives

Pickle O's

$7.59+

Pickle Slices breaded in a spicy batter and deep fried.

Pretzels And Cheese

$9.99

3 Large Bavarian Pretzels served with Beer Cheese

Quesadillas

$8.99+

Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers

Queso Chips And Salsa

$8.99

Seasoned Monterey Jack Queso, Tortilla Chips, Salsa

Queso with Taco Meat

$9.99

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Spinach, Artichokes, Cheese. Topped with Chopped Tomatoes. Served with Tortilla Chips

Starter Combo

$18.99

Hot Spinach Dip and Chips, Chicken Strips, Fried Pickle O's, Onion Rings

The Gringo

$10.99

Fresh Cut Fries, Seasoned Beef, Queso, Fresh Jalapeno and Cilantro

The Texan

$10.99

Fresh Cut Fries, Smoked Pork, Beer Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onion Strings

Salads

Asian Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onions, Mandarin Oranges, Sauteed Almonds, Grilled Chicken, Crispy Lo Mein Noodles

BBQ Ranch Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Shaved Ham, Shaved Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion

Cranberry Pecan

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Feta Cheese, Sauteed Almonds and Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Grilled Chicken served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$2.29

Derby Style Cobb

$13.29+

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion

Santa Fe

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Sauteed Onions Bell Peppers and Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, and a drizzle of BBQ Sauce

Starter Cranberry Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Mandarin Oranges, Feta Cheese, Sauteed Pecans and Almonds served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

The Italian

$5.99

Mixed Greens, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Ham, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese

The Jane

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Seasoned Chicken, Avocado, Green Onions, Sauteed Almonds

Tossed Green Salad

$3.25

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber

Tossed Salad Supreme

$5.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Egg

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/3 Pound Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion, Mayo, American Cheese, Bacon, Sesame Seed Bun

Cheese Burger

$10.59

1/3 Pound Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion, Mayo, American Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun

Chili Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/3 Pound Burger Smothered in Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Mustard, Sesame Bun

Chop Steak Burger

$12.99

10 oz Chopped Sirloin, Topped with Sautee Bell Peppers and Onions, Smothered in Cheese,, Sesame Bun

Jalapeno Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.59

1/3 Pound Burger, Sautéed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun

Old Fashion Burger

$9.99

1/3 Pound Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion, Mustard, Sesame Seed Bun

Onion Burger

$9.29

1/3 Pound Burger, Smothered Onion, American Cheese, Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun

Pickle O Burger

$10.99

1/3 Pound Burger, Sautee Jalapenos, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Smothered In House Jalapeno Sauce, Sesame Bun

The Brew

$10.99

1/3 Pound Burger, Beer Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, Texas Toast

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough Toast

BLTA

$10.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Mayo, Sourdough Toast

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough Bread

Classic Club

$10.59

Double Decker, Bacon, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Mayo, White Toast This is a WARM Sandwich

Club Melt

$11.99

Shaved Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Strawberry Jam, Texas Toast

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Deep Fried Tenderized Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Toasted Bun

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$7.99

Grinder

$13.99

Hot Ham And Cheese

$10.59

Grilled Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Toasted Hoagie

Not Your Ordinary Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Blackened Grilled Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Remoulade Sauce, Toasted Hoagie

Prime Rib Dip

$14.99

Sliced Prime Rib, Sautee Onions, Horseradish Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Hoagie Bun, Au Jus for Dipping

The Cuban

$12.99

Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, Chipotle Mayo, Toasted Hoagie

The Ricky Ricardo

$12.99

Pulled Pork, Shaved Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$10.99

Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough Bread

Whole Pig Pork

$13.99

Pasta

Alfredo

$8.99+

Fresh Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Cajun Jambalaya

$16.99

Shrimp, Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tossed with Spicy Cajun Sauce, Breadstick

Chicken Bacon Pasta

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Penne Noodles, Bacon, Spinach, Tomatoes, Garlic Cream Sauce and a Breadstick

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Two Italian Breaded Chicken layered over spaghetti noodles, Tossed with homemade marinara sauce.

Chipotle Alfredo

$11.99

Spicy Alfredo

Creamy Mushroom Pasta

$10.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Seasoned Marinara and Mozzarella tossed with Spaghetti Noodles, Breadstick

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti Noodles and Meat Sauce, Breadstick

The Meat Trio

$13.99

Pepperoni, Seasoned Beef, Italian Sausage, Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese, Breadstick

New Orleans

$13.99

Home Cookin

Bacon Wrapped Chop Sirloin

$9.99+

Ground Sirloin wrapped with Bacon, Topped With Steak Seasoning, Sautee Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheddar Cheese

Beans And Cornbread

$7.99

Slow Simmered Pinto Beans and Ham. Jalapeno or Regular Cornbread Fried Potatoes.

Beef Liver And Onions

$10.99

2 Slices Lightly Breaded Livers Grilled to Perfection. Sauteed Onions

Broccoli Cheddar Chicken

$14.99

Baked Chicken Breast topped with Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese and Ritz Crumbs

Chicken And Biscuits

$14.99

Two Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Baked Biscuits, Smothered In Country White Gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99+

Marinated and Battered Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Smothered in White Gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99+

Tenderized and Hand Battered Steak Deep Fried and smothered in White Gravy

Chicken Livers

$10.99

Seasoned Battered and Deep Fried

Chicken Strips

$10.99+

Marinated Chicken Strips, Choice of Fried Or Grilled

Cowboy Stir Fry

$11.99

Fried Potatoes, Corn, Onions, Bell Peppers, Smoked Sausage

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99+

Hamburger Steak

$9.99+

Ground Sirloin Topped With Sauteed Onions and Brown Gravy

Meatloaf

$8.99+

Beef, Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, And Seasonings. Can be topped with Sweet and Tangy Sauce or Brown Gravy

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.99

Two Fried Chicken Breasts soaked in a Nashville Hot Style Hot Sauce on top of Texas Toast

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Parmesan and Italian Herb Crust served on top of a fresh bed of Spinach.

Pork Chops

$9.99+

Boneless Pork Chops choice of Grilled, Charbroiled, Fried

Smothered Chicken

$14.99

Two Grilled Breasts topped with Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers and melted shredded cheese. Drizzle of BBQ sauce.

Smothered Steak

$11.99

Grilled hand breaded steak, sauteed onions and brown gravy

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Choice of 4 Sides

Steaks

Prime Rib

$36.99+

Slow Roasted Prime Rib sliced to perfection. Served with Au Jus, homemade horseradish sauce and choice of two sides.

12 oz Ribeye

$23.99

8 oz Sirloin

$16.99

Mushroom Topped Sirloin

$19.99

8oz Sirloin topped with Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions and Melted Swiss Cheese

The Renegade

$17.99

8oz Center Cut Sirloin Seasoned with our Steakhouse Seasoning. Topped with Garlic and Herb Butter and homemade French Fried Onion Strings.

12 oz Ribeye Steak Tips

$24.99

Sautee Bell Peppers, Onions and Ribeye cut into tips with steak seasoning.

Combo Platters

Fish And Shrimp

$17.99

2 Pcs of Fried Fish, Full Order Popcorn Shrimp and Hushpuppies

Cajun Platter

$18.99

Blackened Grilled Fish Chicken and Skewered Shrimp. Served with remoulade sauce and a bed of rice pilaf.

Shrimp Platter

$22.99

Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Shrimp Scampi and Hush Puppies

Steak And Shrimp

$32.99+

Choice of 12 oz Ribeye or 8 oz Sirloin, Jumbo Fried or Grilled Shrimp

Seafood And Fish

Blackened Grilled Fish

$10.59+

Blackened Seasoned And Grilled. Served on a bed of rice pilaf.

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.99+

Deep Fried in Panko Bread Crumbs Batter

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

8 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Baked In Garlic Butter

Lemon Butter Baked Fish

$12.99+

Baked In Lemon Butter. Served on a bed of rice pilaf.

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99+

Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp. Topped with a choice of Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Original.

Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp

$17.99

10 Seasoned Shrimp cooked on a open flame topped with garlic butter. Served on a bed of rice pilaf.

Southern Fried Fish

$12.99+

Hand Breaded and Deep Fried Fish. Cajun Seasoning, Lemon Pepper or Original.

South Of The Border

Burrito Bowl

$9.99+

Spanish Rice, Roasted Corn, Bell Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Sauce

Fiesta Burrito

$11.59+

Choice of Pork Carnitas, Ground Beef Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream , Queso, Pico. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Queso Lime Chicken

$13.99

Charbroiled Chicken, Spanish Rice, Avocado, Queso, Pico, Lime, Served with Mexican Potatoes.

Chimichanga

$12.99+

Large Tortilla, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Deep Fried, Topped with Queso and Pico. Served with Refried Beans and Spanish Rice

Soft Chicken Fajita Tacos

$10.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sautee Onions and Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

The Fernando

$10.99

Mexican Rice, Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms Bell Peppers and Onions smothered in queso. Served with flour tortillas

Taco Salad

$9.99+

Freshly Fried Taco Bowl, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Refried Beans

Soft Ground Beef Tacos

$10.99+

Four Soft Ground Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Served with Spanish Rice And Refried Beans.

Fajita Nachos

$10.99+

Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Salsa

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Blackened Grilled Or Fried Fish, Cabbage, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, Pico. Served with Mexican Potatoes and Spanish Rice

Pollo Rancho

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Smothered with queso and cheddar. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Extras

12 Rolls

$9.99

2 Fish Tacos

$6.99

2 Rolls

$1.29

4oz Chicken

$6.99

Baked Potato

$4.99

Basket Of Fries

$2.89

Boiled Egg

$0.99

Chicken Livers Only

$6.99

Cornbread

$0.79

Danfoss Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Dressing

$0.79

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Hushpuppies

$0.35

Individual Sides

Mac And Cheese

$3.99

Refried beans

$2.89

Salsa

$3.95

Spanish Rice

$2.89

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.89

Single Biscuit

$1.29

Rice Pilaf

$2.89

Breadstick

$0.99

Side of queso

$2.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Kids Meals

Kid Burger

$6.99

Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hamburger Patty

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Cheesebuger

$7.99

Kid Corndog

$4.99

Kid Grill Cheese

$4.99

Kid Mac And Cheese

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti Noodles, Spaghetti Sauce, Mozzarella, Breadstick

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Alfredo

$7.99

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$3.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.29

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.99

Coca Cola Cake

$5.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$1.89

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Key Lime

$3.99

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.99

Oreo Pie

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.29

Whole Cheesecake

$26.99

Whole Cobbler

$28.99

Whole Cream Pie

$18.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$13.99

Whole Oreo Pie

$13.99

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$13.99

Brownie

$2.99

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$5.99

Cheesecake Turtle

$5.99

Chocolate Over load Torte

$6.99

Cheesecake Pumpkin

$5.99

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$15.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$18.99

Pumpkin Loaf

$2.99

Specials

2pc Fried Chicken

All u can eat fish

$16.99+

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Brisket

$15.99

Brisket stuffed d potato

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Buffalo Style Chicken

$10.99+

Cabbage Rolls

$12.99

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Pizza

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Choppped Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.99

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$12.99

Cowboy stew

$10.99

Farmer platter

$10.99

Fish And Chips

$10.99

Fried pork chop sand

$10.99

Ham and New Potatoes

$11.99

Honey ckn

$13.99

Hot Beef

$11.99+

Indian Taco

$10.99

Manicotti

$10.99

Pasta Tour

$12.99+

Patty Melt

$10.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Pimento Cheese Sliders

$9.99

Pork Cutlets

$12.99

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Roast beef sliders

$11.99

Southernized Chicken

$14.99

Street Tacos Only

$12.49

Street Tacos w sides

$12.49

Stuffed Peppers

$12.99

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$9.99

Taco Pizza

$13.99

Taco Tuesday

$2.22

Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Fish Refill

FF Refill

Goulash

$9.99

Stew

$9.99

French Onion Casserole

$9.99

Cheese Ravoili

$14.99

Ckn spaghetti

$14.99

Ckn Soup

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some fresh quality home cooked meals!

Location

524 South Dawson Street, Meeker, OK 74855

Directions

