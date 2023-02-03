  • Home
LaDonna's Grill & Bar 524 South Dawson Street

No reviews yet

524 South Dawson Street

Meeker, OK 74855

Order Again

Drinks

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Kid Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Milk

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Starry

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Water

Main Dish

Eggs Benedict

Chicken And Waffles

Pancakes And More

French Toast And More

Your Choice

Starters

Bacon Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.59

Chips And Salsa

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$1.29+

Loaded Potato Slices

$1.29+

Loaded Wedges

$1.29+

Onion Rings

$1.29+

Pickle O's

$7.59+

Pretzels And Cheese

$9.99

Quesadillas

$8.99+

Queso And Chips

$8.99

Queso with Taco Meat

$9.99

Spinach And Artichoke

$8.99

Starter Combo

$18.99

The Gringo

$10.99

The Texan

$10.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$10.59

Chili Cheese Burger

$11.99

Jalapeno Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.59

Old Fashion Burger

$9.99

Onion Burger

$9.29

Pickle O Burger

$10.99

Steak Burger

$12.99

The Brew

$10.99

Combo Platters

Fish And Shrimp

$17.99

Cajun Platter

$18.99

Shrimp Platter

$22.99+

Steak And Shrimp

$32.99+

Home Cookin

Bacon Wrapped Chopped Sirloin

$9.99+

Beans And Cornbread

$7.99

Beef Livers And Onions

$10.99

Broccoli Cheddar Chicken

$14.99

Chicken And Biscuits

$14.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99+

Chicken Livers

$10.99

Chicken Strips

$10.99+

Chili

$3.99+

Country Fried Steak

$9.99+

Cowboy Stir Fry

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99+

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

Meatloaf

$8.99+

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.99

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$14.99

Pork Chops

$8.99+

Smothered Chicken

$14.99

Smothered Steak

$11.99

Steak Fingers

$10.99+

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kid Alfredo

$7.99

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Kid Corndog

$4.99

Kid Mac And Cheese

$6.99

Kid Quesadilla

$6.99

Kd Grill Cheese

$4.99

Pasta

Alfredo

$14.99+

Cajun Jambalaya

$16.99

Chicken Bacon

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Chipotle Alfredo

$14.99+

Creamy Mushroom

New Orleans

$13.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$11.99

The Meat Trio

$13.99

Salads

Asian Salad

$11.99

BBQ Ranch

$12.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Cranberry Pecan

$11.99

Derby Style Cobb

$12.99+

Santa Fe

$12.99

Starter Cranberry

$5.99

The Italian

$5.99

The Jane

$8.99

Tossed Green Salad

$3.25

Tossed Salad Supreme

$5.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

BLTA

$10.29

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Classic Club

$10.59

Club Melt

$11.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$7.99

Hot Ham And Cheese

$10.59

Prime Rib Dip

$14.99

Ricky Ricardo

$12.99

The Cuban

$12.99

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$10.99

Whole Pig Pork

$13.99

Seafood

2 Skewered Shrimp

$17.99

Blackened Grilled Fish

$10.59+

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.99+

Lemon Butter Fish

$10.99+

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99+

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Southern Fried Fish

$12.99+

South Of The Border

Burrito Bowl

$9.99+

Chimichanga

$12.99+

Fajita Nachos

$10.99+

Fiesta Burrito

$12.99+

Fish Tacos

$12.99+

Pollo Rancho

$12.99

Soft Tacos

$10.99+

Taco Salad

$9.99+

The Fernando

$10.99

Quesadillas

$8.99+

Queso Lime Chicken

$13.99

Steaks

12oz Ribeye

$23.99

8oz Sirloin

$16.99

Mushroom Topped Sirloin

$19.99

Prime Rib

$36.99+

The Renegade

$17.99

Odd and Ends

French Fry Basket

$2.99

Pork Chop

$3.99

Meatloaf

$3.99

Chicken Livers

$3.99

Mac And Cheese

$2.99

Tortillas (3)

$0.99

Roll Basket (5)

$3.99

Rolls (1)

$0.69

Cornbread (1)

$0.69

Breadstick (1)

$0.99

Pretzels (3)

$4.99

Sautee Onions And Bell Peppers

$0.89

Fried Onion Strings

$0.39

Beer Cheese

$2.99

Salsa

Crouton Basket

$3.99

Animal Crackers

$0.99

Fried Potatoes

$1.89

Mexican Fried Potatoes

$1.89

Queso

$0.59+

Baked Potato

$2.99

Individual Sides

Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.99+

Chocolate Cake

$3.99+

Coca Cola Cake

$5.99+

Marble Cake

$5.99+

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$50.99

Strawberry Cake

$5.99+

White Cake

$5.99+

Cheesecake

Caramel

$5.79+

Cherry

$5.79+

Chocolate

$5.79+

Plain

$4.99+

Raspberry

$5.79+

Turtle

$5.99+

Cobblers

Blackberry

$3.99+

Cherry

$3.99+

Peach

$3.99+

Pies

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$3.99+

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.99+

Banana Meringue Pie

$3.99+

Coconut Meringue Pie

$3.99+

Key Lime Pie

$3.99+

Oreo Pie

$3.99+

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99+

Cherry Pie

$3.99+

Apple Pie

$3.99+

Strawberry Banana Pie

$4.99+

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99+

Pecan Pie

$5.99+

Sundaes And Ice Cream

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Cherry Sundae

$3.99

Cookie Sundae

$4.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.29

Catering Drinks

Sweet Tea (Gal)

$6.99

Unsweet Tea (Gal)

$6.99

Lemonade (Gal)

$7.99

Water (Gal)

$0.99

Catering Food

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Appetizer

Surf And Turf Charcuterie

$24.75

Italian Feast Charcuterie

$24.75

Soup And Salad

Tomato Bisque

$24.75

Kale Salad

$24.75

Tossed Green Salad

$24.75

Entree

Marry Me Chicken Entree

$24.75

Surf And Turf Entree

$24.75

Dessert

Cheesecake

Chocolate Overload

Black forest Cake

Special

Indian Tacos

$9.99

Any Style Buffalo Chicken

$13.99+

Chicken And Dumplings

$6.99

Smothered Meatloaf

$10.99+

Beef Strognaff

$13.99

Chicken Verde Soup

$3.99+

Chicken Strips

$8.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ladonna's Grill and Bar features classic dishes such as Country Fried Steak and Meatloaf, as well as fresh salads and juicy hamburgers made with fresh-ground beef. In the mood for pasta, Mexican food or some homemade desserts, come see us!!! We have something for everyone!

Location

524 South Dawson Street, Meeker, OK 74855

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

