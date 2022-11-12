Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ladue Taco

review star

No reviews yet

9783 Clayton Rd.

Saint Louis, MO 63124

Order Again

Popular Items

Individual tacos
Guacamole with chips
Queso with chips

Food

Individual tacos

$4.00

Kids Meal

$4.00

Special

$10.99

Sides

Bag of Chips

$4.00

Frijoles

$5.00

Guacamole with chips

$8.00

Queso with chips

$8.00

Rice

$5.00

Salsa with chips

$8.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Dessert

Churros

$4.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Beer

Corona

$5.25

Modelo

$5.25

Victoria

$5.25

Beverage

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Margarita

Spicy Frozen Margarita

$12.00+

Spicy Margarita

$12.00+

Regular Frozen Margarita

$12.00+

Regular Margarita

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
life is too short to not eat tacos 🌮

