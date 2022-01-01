Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lady Bee's Zilker Park , Austin, TX

54 Rainey Street

PH13

Austin, TX 78701

Drinks

Boxed Water

$1.25

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.00

Lady Bee's Swag

T-Shirt

$25.00+

VIP Membership

$60.00

50% off purchases for life! Please see attendant for more details and offer exclusions.

Our Classics

The Barton Springs

The Barton Springs

$4.00+

Tutti Frutti + Black Cherry

The Secret Beach

The Secret Beach

$4.00+

Pineapple + Coconut + Mango

The Bonnell

The Bonnell

$4.00+

Raspberry + Lemon

The Edwards Aquifer

The Edwards Aquifer

$4.00+

Kiwi + Lemon + Pineapple

The Waterloo

The Waterloo

$4.00+

Watermelon + Kiwi

The Zephyr

The Zephyr

$4.00+

Tangerine + Pineapple + Raspberry

The Eeyore's Birthday

The Eeyore's Birthday

$4.00+

Lollipop + Raspberry

The Leslie

$4.00+

Strawberry + Kiwi + Raspberry

The Dirty 6th

The Dirty 6th

$4.00+

A "suicide" -- All the fruity flavors mixed together

Our Signatures

The Lady Bird

The Lady Bird

$4.50+

Coconut + Tangerine + Creme

The Blues on the Green

The Blues on the Green

$4.50+

Tutti Fruitti + Kiwi + Creme

The Saltillo

The Saltillo

$4.50+

Mango + Tajin

The Stevie Ray

The Stevie Ray

$4.50+

Cherry Cola + Creme

The Waller

The Waller

$4.50+

Lemon + Watermelon + Sour Mix

The Freetail

The Freetail

$4.50+

Bat Blood + Black Cherry + Sour Mix

The Pennybacker

The Pennybacker

$4.50+

Cinnamon + Creme

Snow Bones

The Georgia

$2.00

Chicken Broth + Coconut Oil

The Gumbo

$2.00

Chicken Broth + Whipped Creme

The Nelson

$2.00

Chicken Broth + Peanut butter

Shaved Ice (Custom)

Shaved Ice (Custom)

$4.00+

Flight

Flight

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Handcrafted, organic flavors inspired by Austin's unique history

54 Rainey Street, PH13, Austin, TX 78701

