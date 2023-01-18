  • Home
Lady Bird Cultural Society- Bend

375 Southwest Powerhouse Drive #130

Bend, OR 97702

Snacks/Raw Bar

Wood Fired Olives

$8.00

olives, citrus peels, olive oil, woody herbs, and spices warmed over embers.

Our Sourdough

$7.00

freshly made with great flours, water, and salt, house recipe butter, whipped with house-soured cream.

Bird Nest

$12.00

House-made garlicky sourdough, covered with burrata, more garlic, parmesan, black pepper

Truffle Stuffed Camembert

$26.00

wood fired and schmearable, topped with honey and thyme, served with bread

Mozzarella di Buffala

$22.00

overnight embered tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian olive oil, flake salt

Shigoku Oysters

$18.00

(6ea.) preserved lemon mignonette, Calabrian chili

Wood-Fired Oysters

$10.00

(2ea.) house bacon, spicy harissa-date butter

From the Berkel

$22.00

prosciutto, mortadella, soprasetta hand sliced on the berkel, served with bread

Hummus en Noir

$12.00

pomegranate, sumac, feta, parsley- chickpeas whipped with black-tahini

Tuna Crudo

$24.00

Sicilian Style-Simplicity- salsa verde, calabrian chile, capers, pinenuts

Plateau de Mer

$65.00

oysters, prawns, mussel escabeche, tuna tartare

Occetra Caviar

$46.00+

half or full ounce, house-made bread, house butter, grated cured egg yolk, chives

Fresh Salads and Smaller Plates

Pomegranate Salad

$9.00

sheep’s milk feta, orange, pistachio: a beautiful and simple salad. Savory, tangy, herbaceous & sharp

Casbah Cabbage

$12.00

chickpeas, mint, egg, preserved lemon topped with sesame dressing, pistachio A variety of cabbages with tahini flavors, herbaceous, textural and delicious

Wood Fired Beets

$14.00

warm beet salad with whipped gorgonzola, chicories, salsa verde, orange, olives

Commandables

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$16.00

house-made pasta, fresh tomato, cream, basil, parmesan

Duck Mafaldine

$24.00

White Duck Ragout, Mushroom Conserva, Wavy Edge Wide Noodle, Sherry Braised Duck Legs, Enriched with Mascarpone and Topped with Parmesan

Bucatini con Burrata e Cavolo

$18.00

House-made Spaghetti, Italian Olive Oil, Garlic, Caper, Anchovy, Parsley, Kale, Topped with Melted Burrata and Fresh Bread Crumbs

House Aged Bone-in Ribeye

$125.00

32 oz. Classic Cote du Boeuf, Pan Roasted with Marrow Bone, Shallots, Aged Balsamic, and Butter; Shareable

Balsamic Beef Short Rib

$42.00

Buttery Polenta, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives, Peppers, and Orange Peel. Single Bone Short Rib Cooked Sous-vide in Red Wine, Finished with Balsamic and Butter.

Wood Oven Roasted Mussels

$22.00

Spicy Lamb Merguez Sausage, Saffron, Fennel, Tomato Broth, Topped with a Spoonful of House-made Aioli

Pork Milanese

$36.00

chicories, boquerones, shaved parmesan, blood orange marmellata

House Dry-Aged Duck

$48.00

House Aged on the Bone, Scored, Roasted, Lacquered with honey and spices, Finished in the Wood-Fired Oven. Served with an Earthy Beet Puree and a Crisp Clice of Layered Potato.

Scallops Grenobloise

$40.00

Seared Scallops Served with Cauliflower, Potato Puree, and a Bright and Tangy Sauce Made From Lemon, Capers, Golden Raisins, Pine Nuts, Butter and Parsley

Pizza

House-made Dough and Sauce from Scratch, Roasted in our Wood-Fired Oven. We offer a Gluten-Friendly Dough for no additional charge; however, kindly be advised no item cooked in our oven can be made Celiac safe.

Pizza Special

$24.00

Margarita

$17.00

House Red Sauce, Fiore de Latte, Basil, Sea Salt, Olive Oil

Green Lake

$18.00

Fiore de Latte, Ricotta, Parmesan, Garlic, Arugula, Olive Oil

The Atlas

$24.00

Red Sauce, Cumin Roasted Peppers, Merguez Sausage, Burrata

Icculus

$19.00

Fiore de Latte, Fontina, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Arugula, Olive Oil

Andromeda

$22.00

White Clam Sauce, House Bacon, Pecorino, Oregano

La Fattoria

$19.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Delicata, Onion, Pepitas, Sage

Nero

$20.00

House-made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Soprasetta, Taggiasca Olives, Oregano

Johnny Drama

$22.00

Red sauce, Fiore de Latte, Mozzarella, Double Pepperoni

Carini

$24.00

Mozzarella, Burrata, Mortadella, Pistachio

Little Birds

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Kid Garlic Bread

$6.00

Lil Veggie Plate

$4.00

Dessert

Amaretto Tiramisu

$18.00

Orange Chiffon, Vanilla Bean Mascarpone & Amaretto Sabayon, Armagnac Roasted Figs, Whipped Almond Ganache, Cocoa Nibs, Chewy Almond Cookie

Limoncello Profiteroles

$16.00

Choux au Craquelin, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Limoncello Curd, Shortbread Crumble, White Chocolate Anglaise, Dehydrated Lime

The Lady Bird Sundae

$12.00

Kirsch Cake, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Cookie Butter Shell, Sprinkles, Bruleéd Meringue, Luxardo Cherries.

Gin Scented Panna Cotta

$14.00

Candied Grapefruit, Fresh Raspberry, Campari Granita

Cast-Iron Cookie

$10.00

Additional Embellishments

Anchovies

$4.00

Whipped Feta Dressing

$4.00

Olive Oil & Balsamic

$4.00

Bacon

$6.00

Burgundy Truffle

$35.00

Sterling Caviar

$46.00

House Butter

$2.00

Organic Egg

$4.00

Arugula

$3.00

Olives

$3.00

Sausage

$6.00

Calabrian Chile

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Seasonally inspired cookery and wood-fired artisan pizzas. Slide on down to Bend's newest ultra hip and glamorous cocktail lounge and restaurant.

Location

375 Southwest Powerhouse Drive #130, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

