Lady Gregory's imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Lady Gregory's 5260 N Clark St

2,544 Reviews

$$

5260 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Shepherd's Pie
Chicken Pot Pie

Appetizers

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Bacon aioli, bacon morsels, maple vinaigrette.

Cheddar Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Artisan toast.

Kalbi Hot Wings

$14.00

Garlic dill dip.

Mac & Cheese (with bacon)

$9.50

Irish cheddar, cream sauce, cavatappi Nueske bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust.

Soups & Salads

Baked French Onion

$10.00

Gruyere

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.00

Call restaurant and ask for todays selection!

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Call restaurant and ask for todays selection!

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Bowl.

Insalata Sorrentina

$15.50

Ceci (chickpeas), kale, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, charred artichoke, Fresno chile, mozzarella, asiago, balsamic vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Romaine, egg, nueske bacon, roast chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, whole grain croutons, garlic dill dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast, field greens, carrot, daikon, cilantro, scallions, mandarin orange, peanuts, wontons, peanut sesame vinaigrette.

Tossed Salad

$7.25

Field greens, cucumber, tomato, croutons, honey vinaigrette dressing.

Sd Ceasar Salad

$8.25

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.50

Sandwiches & Burgers

Blackened Chicken Club

$18.00

Swiss, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb mayonnaise, tuscan bread. Available as a wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

B&B pickles, lettuce, onion.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

B&B Pickles, lettuce, onion.

Classic Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, pickle, tomato, caramelized onion, ketchup.

Drive Thru Burger

$18.00

Double cheeseburger, caramelized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickle, butter bun.

Hatch Kick-Ass Burger

$18.00

American cheese, hatch green chile, grilled onion, marie rose sauce.

Breakfast Burger

$19.00

Aged white cheddar, fried shallots, roasted tomato, bacon, fried egg, buttered toasted bun, side of curry sauce.

Impossa Burger

$18.00

All-natural all-veggie, vegan bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Daiya cheddar, special

Ultimate Grilled Cheese (with bacon)

$18.00

Gruyere, white cheddar, mozzarella, brie, roasted tomato concasse, fried shallots, candied bacon confetti, melted in parmesan-crusted sourdough.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Crisp fresh haddock, tartar sauce, chips and slaw.

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$24.00

Lemon beurre blanc, asparagus, mashed potatoes.

Roasted Rosemary Chicken

$24.00

Pan jus, garlic, mashed potatoes, broccoli.

Shepherd's Pie

$18.50

Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, beef gravy, mashed potatoes, parmesan cheese crust.

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.00

Roast chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, peas, chicken cream gravy, pastry crust.

Curried Veggie Pot Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Cauliflower, mushroom, red potato, broccoli, squash, tomato.

Chicken Curry Pot Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Roast chicken, cauliflower, mushroom, red potato, broccoli, squash, tomato.

Macaroni & Cheeese (with bacon)

$18.00

Irish cheddar, cream sauce, curly macaroni, Nueske bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust.

Buddha Bowl

$15.00

Long grain brown rice, peanut glaze, baby bok choy, kale, red peppers, edamame, bean sprouts.

Sides

Side Mac & Cheese (with bacon)

$9.50

Irish cheddar, cream sauce, cavatappi Nueske bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Served with maple syrup.

Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Graham cracker crust, whipped cream topping. Locally made at First Slice Pie Café.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

1/4 lb lean ground beef with melted american cheese. Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Multigrain bread with melted American cheese.

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Buttered Squiggly Pasta

$5.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

GF Appetizers

GF Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Bacon aioli, bacon morsels, maple vinaigrette.

GF Cheddar Artichoke Dip

$13.50

Gluten free toast

GF Kalbi Hot Wings

$14.00

Garlic dill dip

GF Sd Mac & Cheese (with bacon)

$10.00

Irish cheddar, cream sauce, gluten free penne, Nueske bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust.

GF Soups & Salad

GF Insalata Sorrentina

$15.50

Ceci (chickpeas), kale, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, charred artichoke, Fresno chile, mozzarella, asiago, balsamic vinagrette.

GF Chopped Salad

$18.50

Romaine, egg, Nueske bacon, roast chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, gluten free croutons, garlic dill dressing.

GF Tossed Salad

$7.75

Field greens, cucumber, tomato, gluten free croutons.

GF Sandwiches & Burgers

GF Blackened Chicken Club

$19.00

Swiss, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb mayonnaise.

GF Classic Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, pickle, tomato, caramelized onion, ketchup.

GF Drive Thru Burger

$19.00

Double cheeseburger, caramelized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickle.

GF Hatch Kick-Ass Burger

$19.00

American cheese, Hatch Green Chile, grilled onions, Marie Rose sauce.

GF Breakfast Burger

$19.00Out of stock

Aged white cheddar, fried shallots, roasted tomato, bacon, fried egg.

GF Grilled Cheese

$19.00

GF Entrees

GF Fish & Chips

$20.00

Crisp fresh haddock, tartar sauce, chips and slaw.

GF Grilled Scottish Salmon

$24.00

Lemon beurre blanc, asparagus, mashed potatoes.

GF Roasted Rosemary Chicken

$24.00

Pan jus, garlic, mashed potatoes, broccoli.

GF Mac & Cheese (with bacon)

$19.00

Irish cheddar, cream sauce, gluten free penne, Nueske bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust.

GF Kids Menu

GF Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

GF Kids Pasta

$5.50

GF Kids Fish & Chips

$8.50

GF Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

GF Kids Burger

$7.00

Family Meals

Family Buddha Bowl with Chicken

$96.00

Family Mac & Cheese

$72.00

Family Roasted Chicken

$96.00

Family Chicken Curry Pot Pie

$80.00

Family Chicken Pot Pie

$76.00

Family Veggie Pot Pie

$72.00

GF Sides

GF Side Mac & Cheese (with bacon)

$10.00

Irish cheddar, cream sauce, gluten free penne, Nueske bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust.

GF Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

GF French Fries

$6.00

GF Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5260 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery
Lady Gregory's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vincent
orange star4.4 • 1,026
1475 W Balmoral Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Ranalli's of Andersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,839
1512 W Berwyn Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar - Andersonville
orange starNo Reviews
5557 N Clark Street Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Land & Lake Andersonville
orange star4.5 • 29
5420 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
orange star4.3 • 1,247
4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Parson's Chicken and Fish - West Town
orange star3.5 • 26
2109 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Kanela Breakfast Club - Andersonville
orange star4.4 • 786
5413 N. Clark St Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Flaco's Tacos Edgewater
orange star4.0 • 557
1116 W. Granville Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Pressure Billiards
orange star4.3 • 451
6318 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
orange star4.6 • 331
1102 W Thorndale Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Gadabout
orange star4.7 • 266
5212 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Fiya Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 165
5419 N Clark Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston