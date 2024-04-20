Lady Jay's Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lady Jays Catering & Restaurant brings bespoke comfort foods that are well known from Lady Jays Catering Service (parent company) located in Martinsburg West Virginia! We are bringing our AWARD WINNING Soul Food to Hagerstown MD! We are not just filling bellies, but also filling hearts with the love of God! We look forward to serving you and feeding you some delicious food just like grandma used to, in a relaxing and family oriented environment!
Location
17301 Valley Mall Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vince’s New York Pizza and Italian Restaurant
4.2 • 254
17102 Virginia Ave Williamsport, MD 21795
View restaurant
Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate
No Reviews
17670 Technology Blvd Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hagerstown
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Hagerstown
4.7 • 2,719
20 W Washington St Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurant