Lady Remoulade

900 N Broadway

Lexington, KY 40505

Brunch Entrées

Gator and Waffles

$18.00

Chicken And Waffles

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Croque Madame

$15.00

Mushroom Croque Madame

$14.00Out of stock

Petite Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Eggs in Purgatory

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

Beignet Platter

$8.00

Kids Petite Breakfast Platter

$9.00

Kids Beignet

$6.00

Kid Waffle

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Kids Brunch

Kids Petite Breakfast Platter

$9.00

Kids Beignet

$6.00

Kid Waffle

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Extras

Side

$6.00

Brunch Side

$5.00

Extra Dipper/Dressing

$1.00

Extra Beignet Sauce

$1.00

Toast Points

$2.00

Crackers

$2.00

Second Plate

$6.00

Daily Specials

Tomato Creole Stuffed Peppers and Eggs

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$16.00

Butterflied Shrimp Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Filet Oscar With Crab

$42.00Out of stock

BBQ Frog Legs

$14.00Out of stock

Brunch Escargot

$18.00Out of stock

Lox Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$16.00Out of stock

Beet Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Crawfish Mac Side

$8.00Out of stock

Crawfish Mac Entree

$22.00Out of stock

BBQ Gator Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Fresh Oysters

Out of stock

Broiled Bienville Oysters

Out of stock

Fried Seafood Platter

Out of stock

Jambalaya

Out of stock

Shrimp Creole

Out of stock

Muffaletta Sandwich

Out of stock

Po' Boy Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Loaded Cajun Pomme Frites Platter

Out of stock

Hand Pies

$12.00Out of stock

Escargot with Salmon Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Ham Carbonara Spaghetti

$22.00Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab

$24.00Out of stock

LR Omelette

$12.00

Starters

NOLA Style BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Alligator and Yard Bird Bites

$16.00

Yardbird Bites

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$26.00Out of stock

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Cajun Cobb Salad

$16.00

House Mesclun Salad

$12.00

Gumbo

$10.00Out of stock

Beet and Burrata Salad

Out of stock

Grilled Wedge Salad

Out of stock

Chicken and Dumplins'

Out of stock

Turtle Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Rice Bowls

Gumbo

$10.00Out of stock

Etouffee

$9.00Out of stock

Red Beans

$8.00

Maque Choux

$9.00

Shrimp Tomato Creole

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Filet Tenderloin

$40.00

Pasta Monica

$26.00

Salmon Escalopes

$34.00

Shrimp and Grits

$30.00

Kid's

Kid's Bowl

$9.00

Kid's Shrimp Bites

$13.00

Kid's Fried Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kid's 6 oz Salmon

$13.00

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Ale 8

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Orange soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Soda water

$2.50

Flavored Tea

$5.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Housemade Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Chicory Coffee

$5.00

Nola Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Mocktails

Spritzer

$6.00

Shamosa

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blackberry Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Pitcher

$22.00

Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Flavored Tea

$5.00

Kid Drinks

Kid Soda

$2.00

Kid Juice

$3.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Tea

$2.00

Daily Specials

Fried Pickles

$16.00

Fried Pickles And Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Petit Charcuterie

$22.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Chicken And Gator

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$16.00Out of stock

Catfish

$30.00Out of stock

Filet Oscar

$44.00Out of stock

Lobster And Shrimp Salad

$22.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$50.00Out of stock

Poached Pear Salad With Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Frog Legs Piquant

$18.00Out of stock

Poached Eggs And Roasted Squash

$16.00Out of stock

Pork Chop And Squash

$48.00Out of stock

Fried Country Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Chicken Wings

$18.00Out of stock

Wonton Special

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon Croquettes And Catfish

$18.00Out of stock

Southern Eggs Benedict

$20.00Out of stock

Po' Boy Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Buffalo Catfish And Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Bucatini Shrimp

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Liver Patê

$18.00Out of stock

Grillades

$22.00Out of stock

Pork Jowl Mac

$26.00Out of stock

Crab Cake And Shrimp

$22.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Georgia Peach Pâté

$18.00Out of stock

Pasta Primavera

$22.00Out of stock

Salmon Lox Benedict

$18.00Out of stock

Panzanella

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Livers And Okra

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Bucatini

$28.00Out of stock

Brunch Salmon

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Seafood Platter

Out of stock

Manhattan Strip Steak

$38.00Out of stock

Jambalaya

Out of stock

Muffaletta Sandwich

Out of stock

Hand Pies

$12.00Out of stock

Loaded Cajun Pomme Frites Platter

Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Loaded Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Diablo Alfredo

$22.00Out of stock

Crab Cake

$18.00Out of stock

Cajun Breakfast Burrito

$16.00Out of stock

Calamari Steaks

$16.00Out of stock

Mussels

$22.00Out of stock

Crab And Corn Bisque

$16.00Out of stock

Rainbow Stack

$14.00Out of stock

Brazillian Beef Tenderloin

$36.00Out of stock

Seafood Mac

$30.00Out of stock

Mussels Thai Curry

$18.00Out of stock

Scallops Saffron Beurre Blanc

$34.00Out of stock

Fried Squid Gazpacho

$16.00Out of stock

Rosemary Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00Out of stock

Calamari Tents

$18.00Out of stock

Beet Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Cajun Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Crawfish Mac Side

$8.00Out of stock

Crawfish Mac Entree

$22.00Out of stock

BBQ Gator Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Fresh Oysters

Out of stock

Broiled Bienville Oysters

Out of stock

Brunch Salmon

Out of stock

Catfish Creole

$32.00Out of stock

Desserts

Beignets

$8.50

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chef Chancellor's Daily Dessert Special

$14.00Out of stock

Birthday Beignets

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bringing Bourbon Street to the Bourbon State!

Location

900 N Broadway, Lexington, KY 40505

Directions

