Lady Sunshine Coffee Mobile

145 Spring Street

West Bridgewater, MA 02379

Drinks

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

$5.00

16oz

Iced Coffee

$3.25

12oz

Cold Brew

$4.30

12oz

Iced Tea

$3.00

16oz

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

12oz

Hot Latte

$5.00

12oz

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12oz

Tea

$3.00

12oz

Cappuccino - Original

$3.00

8oz

Espresso Shot

$2.75

2oz

Cafe con leche

$3.00

12oz

Americano

$3.25

12oz

Cortado

$3.50

4oz

Snacks

Sunshine Mix

$3.00

Cereal Mix with white chocolate, chocolate pieces, peanuts

Peanut Butter Goodness

$2.00

PB Cups

Donut - Maple

$2.00

Donut - Maple Bacon

$2.50

Swag

Sticker

$2.00

T-shirt (short sleeve)

$20.00

T-shirt (long sleeve)

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Adding a bit of sunshine to your day!

145 Spring Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379

