Lady V's Fun Snow Cones and Snacks Menu

Food

4pcs cod

$14.00

4 pcs of breaded cod with fries

Add bacon

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Bacon nacho burger

$12.00

Big Burger with flavor! Comes with 1/4 lb burger, bacon, nacho chips, jalapenos, nacho cheese, pickles, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and topped with our secret sauce.

Banana pudding

$8.00

One word to describe this banana pudding is, Delicious! Made with banana, and vanilla pudding with whipping cream, bananas, and vanilla wafers

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Buttery white cheddar cheese curds

Cheesy Flaming Corn Dog

$6.00

Corn Dog dipped in nacho cheese and covered with flaming hot Cheetos.

Chicken Gyro

$8.00

Chicken gyro meat with Tzatziki sauce, house salad(cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, dill, and dressing) on a pita bread.

Chicken Rings

$3.99+

Rings of lightly breaded and seasoned chicken breast in the form of rings.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Large fried Halal chicken tender and a bed of lettuce, tomato, pickles on a Brioche bun

Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Large Halal Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wrap

$8.00

12 inch flour tortilla with your choice of fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of dressing, and cheese blend.

Chips

$1.25

Cod sandwich

$8.00

Lightly breaded cod with lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes with Brioche bun.

Corn Dog

$4.00

Honey dipped beef corn dog

Double Burger

$9.00

Double 1/4 burger

Energy Bites

$4.99+

Peanut butter, granola, chocolate chips, flaxseed, chia seed, and honey

French Fries

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$7.00

Gyro burger

$10.00

Best Of Both Worlds with this burger! Our Chicken gyro with our cheese burger. Comes with 4 stripes of chicken gyro meat, our house salad, 1/4 burger patty, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, topped with tzatziki sauce.

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Comes with fries, choice of meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, and sour cream.

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

MOZARELLA STICKS

$5.99

Nutella and peanut butter sandwich

$5.00

Pizza Rolls

$4.99+

Plant Base Meat Option

$2.00

Single Hamburger

$7.00

Single 1/4 burger

Taco

$4.00

Comes on a flour tortilla with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, taco cheese, and sour cream.

Tots

$3.15

Walking Taco

$7.00

Wing combo

$11.00

Fish taco

$4.00

Chicken taco

$4.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

16 inch flour tortilla with roasted chicken breast or meat of your choice, and Monterey Jack cheese blend.

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Lychees lEMONADE

$5.25

SNOW CONES

$4.25+

Blue raspberry,red raspberry,fruit punch, bubble gum, black cherry, lime, banana, mango

Soda

$2.00

Choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, MT Dew, Brisk Iced Tea with lemon.

Online Order Menu

Chicken

Chicken quesadilla

$8.00