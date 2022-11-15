Restaurant header imageView gallery
LadyBird

2 Reviews

$$

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave

Atlanta, GA 30312

APPS

BBQ FRIES

BBQ FRIES

$15.00

French Fries Topped with Cheddar, Crispy Pulled Pork, Jalapeño & Buttermilk Ranch

CRAB DIP

CRAB DIP

$14.00

Hot and Creamy Crab Dip. Topped w/chives & crushed Ritz Crackers. Served with Grilled Sourdough Bread Slices

FRITTERS

FRITTERS

$10.00

Smoked Chicken, Rice & Pimento Cheese rolled in Panko Breadcrumbs. Served with Red Pepper Jelly

SALMON DIP

SALMON DIP

$12.00

Creamy & Chilled Smoked Salmon Dip. Topped w/chives & dill. Served with House-made BBQ Chips.

SMOKED NASHVILLE WINGS (8)

$14.00

SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Our Seasoned Fried Chicken with White BBQ Sauce, Pimento Cheese & Pickles served on a Freshly Baked Bun.

PORK SANDWICH

PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Signature Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Slaw served on a Freshly Baked Bun.

BLT SANDWICH

BLT SANDWICH

$14.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Mayo on Toasted Butter Bread.

CHILI DOG

CHILI DOG

$11.00

Beef Hotdog topped with our housemade Chili, Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$15.00

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Housemade Sauerkraut, Thousand Island served on Rye Bread

SALADS & BOWLS

BIBB SALAD

BIBB SALAD

$14.00

Bibb Lettuces, Candied Walnuts, Corn, Goat Cheese Buttermilk Dressing, Herbs, Shallot

HEIRLOOM TOMATO SALAD

HEIRLOOM TOMATO SALAD

$12.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Toasted Sourdough Breadcrumbs, Goat Cheese, Herbs, Red Wine Vinaigrette

SIDES -Main Menu

Hot, Crispy & Seasoned with our Signature BBQ Seasonings.
FRIES

FRIES

$5.00

Hot, Crisp and Seasoned with our Signature BBQ Seasonings

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

Cavatappi Pasta & Creamy Cheese Sauce. Topped with Toasted Sourdough Breadcrumbs and Chives. (To-Go Serving is a Half Pint)

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$5.00

Freshly Chopped Cabbage mixed with our White BBQ Sauce and topped with Chives (To-Go Serving is a Half Pint)

OKRA

OKRA

$6.00
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Bibb Lettuces, Corn, Goat Cheese Buttermilk Dressing, Herbs, Shallot

COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS

$5.00

Stewed Greens with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Onions & Garlic (To-Go Serving is a Half Pint)

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

Red Potatoes, Chopped Celery and Onions tossed with our White BBQ Sauce and topped with Chives. (To-Go Serving is a Half Pint)

CHILLED STREET CORN

CHILLED STREET CORN

$6.00

Grilled Corn tossed with a Seasoned mixture of Mayo, Cotija Cheese and Chives. (To-Go Serving is a Half Pint)

BBQ HOUSE CHIPS

BBQ HOUSE CHIPS

$3.00

Thinly Sliced Potatoes, Seasoned with our Signature BBQ Seasonings

BRUNSWICK STEW

BRUNSWICK STEW

$7.00

A Southern Staple! Southern Stew with Pulled Pork (To-Go Serving is a Half Pint)

KIDS MENU

KID CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger with choice of side item

KID HAMBURGER

KID HAMBURGER

$10.00

Kids Hamburger with choice of side item

KID HOT DOG

KID HOT DOG

$10.00

Kids Beef Hotdog with choice of side item

KID GRILLED CHEESE

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with choice of side item

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

