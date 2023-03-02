Ladybird Taco Mountain Brook
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A fast-casual restaurant located in Birmingham, AL specializing in breakfast and lunch tacos. Modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Ladybird serves house-made tortillas, queso, and salsa from fresh ingredients, alongside full barista service all day.
Location
Rele St, Mountain Brook, AL 35223
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CHOP N FRESH - 291 Rele Street (DEACTIVATED)
No Reviews
291 Rele Street Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurant
Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook -
No Reviews
270 Rele Street Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurant
Santos Coffee - Mountain Brook - 2738 Cahaba Road
No Reviews
2738 Cahaba Road Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mountain Brook
More near Mountain Brook