Ladybird Taco Mountain Brook

review star

No reviews yet

Rele St

Mountain Brook, AL 35223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Queso & Chips
#7 Lunch Taco

Breakfast Tacos

All on House-Made Tortillas

#1 Breakfast Taco

#1 Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and Monterey jack cheese

#2 Breakfast Taco

#2 Breakfast Taco

$3.65

potato, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese - vegetarian

#3 Breakfast Taco

#3 Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, potato

#4 Breakfast Taco

#4 Breakfast Taco

$3.85

chorizo, scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese

#5 Breakfast Taco

#5 Breakfast Taco

$3.75

scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian

#6 Breakfast Taco

#6 Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Migas: soft scrambled eggs cooked with crispy corn chips, avocado, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and green onions

Lunch Tacos

All on House-Made Tortillas

#7 Lunch Taco

#7 Lunch Taco

$5.00

house smoked brisket, potato, rajas, queso

#8 Lunch Taco

#8 Lunch Taco

$4.80

house smoked brisket, avocado, and pico de gallo

#9 Lunch Taco

#9 Lunch Taco

$4.15

salsa verde braised chicken, cotija, and pickled red onion

#10 Lunch Taco

#10 Lunch Taco

$4.00

grilled queso fresco, rajas, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo

#11 Lunch Taco

#11 Lunch Taco

$4.00

black beans, avocado, potato, pico de gallo

#12 Lunch Taco

#12 Lunch Taco

$4.05

carnitas, pickled red onion, and radish

#13 Lunch Taco

#13 Lunch Taco

$4.05

black beans, marinated corn, cabbage, patron mayo

Salads

Fresh; Life-Giving Salads

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.50

with romaine, charred broccoli, cotija, crispy potatoes, fresh corn, Cilantro dressing on the side. - GF

The City Slicker

The City Slicker

$9.00

with romaine, tenderbelly bacon bits, cotija, pico, avocado, corn tortilla strips. Cilantro dressing on the side - GF

The Farmer

The Farmer

$11.50

Romaine, marinated corn, pico, black bean, sweet potato, pepitas, queso fresco, cabbage. Lime Jalapeno dressing served on the side.

Snacks

Housemade Snacks to Share

Texas Style Queso & Chips

Texas Style Queso & Chips

$7.65

housemade queso + guac topped with pico de gallo

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$6.75

with pico de gallo

Queso & Stack of Tortillas

Queso & Stack of Tortillas

$9.25

6 tortillas + queso topped with pico de gallo

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$6.75

Guac & Stack of Tortillas

$9.25

6 tortillas + queso topped with pico de gallo

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$5.15
Salsa

Salsa

$4.10

housemade salsas

Tortilla Stack (6)

Tortilla Stack (6)

$5.50

choice of flour or corn

Tortilla Stack (12)

Tortilla Stack (12)

$10.50

choice of flour or corn

Housemade Tortilla Chips

Housemade Tortilla Chips

$2.50

June Coffee

Drink Specials

AGT

AGT

$4.90+

Meet the AGT - a combination of delicious honey and cinnamon powder!

Carmadillo

Carmadillo

$4.90+

Our TX version of a salted caramel latte with housemade caramel.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Rich Askinosie Cocoa with local milk

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.90+Out of stock

Delicious chai tea latte

Espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.40+

Espresso with steamed milk. Made with June coffee. Hot 12 oz. Iced 16 oz.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.90+

Latte with house made Askinosie single origin chocolate sauce. Made with June coffee.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85

Espresso topped with 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foamed milk. Made with June coffee.

Cuban

Cuban

$4.90+

Latte with sweetened condensed milk. Made with June coffee.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.65

Espresso cut with equal parts milk. Made with June coffee.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Made with June Coffee

Macchiato, Traditional

Macchiato, Traditional

$3.50

Espresso with a dollop of steamed milk. Made with June coffee.

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with added water. Made with June coffee.

Drip

Regular Brewed Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Brewed Coffee(16oz)

Iced Brewed Coffee(16oz)

$3.50

16 oz

Herald Tea

Early Supreme Black Tea

$4.25

Pearls of Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25

Organic Honeybush

$4.25

Sides

Sides of Your Favs

Esquites

Esquites

$4.45

Cup of Mexican Street Corn

Bacon (2 slices)

Bacon (2 slices)

$3.00
Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

vegan

Side of Scrambled Egg

Side of Scrambled Egg

$1.25
Side of Sliced Avocado

Side of Sliced Avocado

$1.50
Single Tortilla

Single Tortilla

$1.00
Tortilla Stack (6)

Tortilla Stack (6)

$5.50

choice of flour or corn

Tortilla Stack (12)

Tortilla Stack (12)

$10.50

choice of flour or corn

Kids

We 🌮 Kiddos

Kid's Special

Kid's Special

$5.15

2 flour tortillas, black beans, & kid's queso

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50
Kids' Bean & Cheese Taco

Kids' Bean & Cheese Taco

$3.00

Sweets

Last Call Bakery 🥐

Almond Danish

$5.00

Kouign Amann

$5.00

Black Sesame Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Pear Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Berry Danish

Beverages

House-made Drinks

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$3.35+
Limeade

Limeade

$3.30+

Half & Half

$3.35+Out of stock

Choose any 2 of our house-made fountain drinks to mix 50/50.

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+

Local Whole Milk

$2.50+

12 oz, local whole milk

Bottles & Cans

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00
Natalie's Orange Juice (16 oz)

Natalie's Orange Juice (16 oz)

$4.35

16 oz bottle of Natalie's all-natural OJ. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, no GMOs are added to Natalie's fresh Florida orange juice.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Harvest Roots - Cosmos

$5.50

citra, mosaic, galaxy hops, & pineapple vibes

Harvest Roots - Blossom

$5.50

raspberry, lime, & hibiscus

Harvest Roots - Coast

$5.50

coconut water, lime zest, schizandra, & salt

Harvest Roots - Sunshine

$5.50

spicy ginger, lemon, and lime zest

Aura Bora Cactus Rose Sparkling Water

Aura Bora Cactus Rose Sparkling Water

$3.00
Mad Tasty CBD Water - Unicorn Tears

Mad Tasty CBD Water - Unicorn Tears

$6.00

Refreshing sparkling water infused with 20mg of broad spectrum hemp. zero sodium and 5 calories.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Merchandise

June Retail Coffee

Echo Blend

$20.00

Chinchiquilla

$20.00

Decaf

$20.00

Hat

Armadillo

Armadillo

$30.00
Ladybird Patch Hat

Ladybird Patch Hat

$30.00

LT Rope Hat

$30.00

Ladybird Taco BHM - Patch Hat

$30.00

Retro Ladybird Taco Hat

$30.00

Clothing

Black Armadillo Shirt

Black Armadillo Shirt

$20.00+

Black shirt with grey armadillo.

Navy Ladybird Shirt with Yellow Text

Navy Ladybird Shirt with Yellow Text

$20.00+

Navy Ladybird Shirt with Yellow Text

Ladybird Script Shirt

Ladybird Script Shirt

$20.00+
Rise & Shine Long Sleeve

Rise & Shine Long Sleeve

$25.00+
Cowboy Long Sleeve

Cowboy Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Community Sizes

Community Size Aqua Frescas

Watermelon (1/2 Gal)

$15.00

Limeade (1/2 Gal)

$12.50

Half & Half (1/2 Gal)

$15.00

Community Size Coffees

96 oz to-go coffee with 8 cups, lids, & sleeves

96 oz Drip Coffee

$25.00

Iced Coffee - 1/2 Gal

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
A fast-casual restaurant located in Birmingham, AL specializing in breakfast and lunch tacos. Modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Ladybird serves house-made tortillas, queso, and salsa from fresh ingredients, alongside full barista service all day.

