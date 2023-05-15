  • Home
  • /
  • Sarasota
  • /
  • Lady Lola - 3440 S Osprey ave, Sarasota Fl 34239
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lady Lola 3440 S Osprey ave, Sarasota Fl 34239

review star

No reviews yet

3440 South Osprey Avenue

She’ll Gas Station

Sarasota, FL 34239

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


STARTER

TEQUEÑOS

TEQUEÑOS

$7.50

Cheese stick or a spear of bread dough with queso blanco (fresh cheese) stuffed in the middle, and is a popular meal.

MEX STREET CORN

$7.00

Corn on cob topping with Lola’s sauce, cheese and Tajin

HAM CROQUETTS (6)

$4.00

They're crispy, bite-size logs of smooth ground ham coated in breadcrumbs then fried to perfection

EMPANADA

EMPANADA

$5.00

Venezuelan Empanadas is made with corn dough, then stuffed with anything you can!! Delicious!

KIDS

LOLITA BURGUER

$9.00

Burguer With smash burguer or grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, pickles and fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Chicken Tenders and fries

PRINCESS FRIES

$8.00

French fries, sausage, house sauces and cheese

HOT DOGGY

$6.00

Hot dog, sausage, potatoes sticks, house sauces and fries

LOLA’S SPECIALS

24” toast Hoagie, beef, grilled Chicken, Smoke Pork Chop, bacon, ham, slaw, potatoes sticks, Pepper Jack Chesse, sweet Corn, house sauce & Fries. great to share or Finnish if you dare!!

MEGA PEPITO

$33.00

24” toast Hoagie, beef, grilled Chicken, Smoke Pork Chop, bacon, ham, slaw, potatoes sticks, Pepper Jack Chesse, sweet Corn, house sauce & Fries. great to share or Finnish if you dare!!

CLUB HOUSE

$20.99

4 slices toast white bread, grilled chicken, bacon, fried egg, ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomate, house sauce & Fries.Enough for 2!!

FRIED CHEESE BURGUER

$17.99

2 Grande slices Fried Cheese, smash burguer, grilled chicken, ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, cabbage, tomate, pickles & house sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

SMOKE BUFFALO

$14.99

PASSION BBQ

$14.99

LOLA’S WINGS

$14.99

GARLIC PARMESAN

$14.99

NAKED

$12.99

BURGUERS

LA LOLA

$14.99

2 Choice protein, bacon, cheddar cheese, slaw potatoes sticks, lettuce & house sauces

LA SIRILOSKA

$15.99

2 Choice protein, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, slaw, potatoes sticks, lettuce& house sauces

CRAZY LOLA

$17.99

3 protein option, bacon, cheddar cheese, cebu cheese, fried egg, slaw, potatoes sticks, lettuce & house sauces

FRIES

THE BOSS CHORRILLANA

$14.99

A bunch fries, sweet onions, loin beef, chorizo & two fried eggs (soft-boiled)

QUEEN FRIES

$15.99

Bunch Fries, 1 protein, sausages, bacon, pepper jack cheese & house sauces

French Fries

$5.00

AREPAS

TRADITIONAL AREPAS

$12.99

1 Arepa Grande, 1 protein, 1 choose chesse, lettuce & house sauce

CABIREPA

$16.80

3 Arepas Grandes, 1 Protein Option, 2 boil eggs, lettuce, Fried cheese, cebu cheese, Parmesan cheese & house cheese

PATACON

PATACON

$13.99

Plantain Green or sweet, 1 Protein, Cheddar Cheese, Cebu Cheese, Parmesan cheese, lettuce & house sauces

HOT DOGS & HOAGIES

STREET HOT DOG

$7.99

Hog dog with beef sausage, bacon, slaw, potatoes sticks, cheese & house sauces

CHEESY DOG

$8.99

Hot dog with beef sausage, slaw, potatoes sticks, cheese, house sauces & cebu cheese

DOGGY & EGG

$8.50

Hot dog with beef sausage, slaw, potatoes sticks, cheese, house sauces & boiled eggs

ORTEGA’S DOG

$9.99

Hot dog with beef sausage, slaw, potatoes sticks, cheese, house sauces & 1 protein

MABELONSKI

$14.99

10” toast hoagie, protein, house sauces & Parmesan cheese

CALIFORNIA

$16.99

10” toast hoagie, protein, house sauces, melted with mozzarella cheese, bacon and sweet corn

SURF & TURF

$19.90

10” toast hoagie, protein, shrimp, house sauces & and Parmesan.

EL QUESUO

$18.50

10” toast hoagie, protein, house sauces, melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese, cebu cheese & Fried Cheese

CACHAPAS

LA QUESUA

$15.50

Corn Bread, whole cebu cheese, fried cheese & house cream

LA PELUA

$16.99

Corn bread, 1/2 cebu cheese, sheared beef & house cream.

LA PUERCA

$16.99

Corn bread, 1/2 cebu cheese, fried pork & house cream

DRINKS

COCA-COLA

COCA-COLA

$2.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00
COCA-COLA ZERO

COCA-COLA ZERO

$2.00
FRESSKOLITA

FRESSKOLITA

$2.49
MALTA POLAR

MALTA POLAR

$2.49
FRESSKOLITA 2LTS

FRESSKOLITA 2LTS

$6.00

JUICE NECTAR

$2.00

TODDY FRAPPE

$6.00

Toddy is a chocolate malt beverage mix delicious!! 13oz only for you!!

EXTRAS

FRIED/ BOIL EGG

$1.25

FRIED CHEESE

$1.99

CEBU CHEESE

$1.99

PROTEIN

$2.90

FRIED PORK

$3.99

SAUCE

$0.30

PROMO 1

$15.99

PROMO 2

$19.99

PROMO 3

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Latin Street Food truck, we bring you the fusion of the best flavors of Latin America in one place, don't wait any longer!!! And dare to try

Location

3440 South Osprey Avenue, She’ll Gas Station , Sarasota, FL 34239

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic