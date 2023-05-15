Lady Lola 3440 S Osprey ave, Sarasota Fl 34239
No reviews yet
3440 South Osprey Avenue
She’ll Gas Station
Sarasota, FL 34239
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
STARTER
TEQUEÑOS
Cheese stick or a spear of bread dough with queso blanco (fresh cheese) stuffed in the middle, and is a popular meal.
MEX STREET CORN
Corn on cob topping with Lola’s sauce, cheese and Tajin
HAM CROQUETTS (6)
They're crispy, bite-size logs of smooth ground ham coated in breadcrumbs then fried to perfection
EMPANADA
Venezuelan Empanadas is made with corn dough, then stuffed with anything you can!! Delicious!
KIDS
LOLA’S SPECIALS
MEGA PEPITO
24” toast Hoagie, beef, grilled Chicken, Smoke Pork Chop, bacon, ham, slaw, potatoes sticks, Pepper Jack Chesse, sweet Corn, house sauce & Fries. great to share or Finnish if you dare!!
CLUB HOUSE
4 slices toast white bread, grilled chicken, bacon, fried egg, ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomate, house sauce & Fries.Enough for 2!!
FRIED CHEESE BURGUER
2 Grande slices Fried Cheese, smash burguer, grilled chicken, ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, cabbage, tomate, pickles & house sauce.
BURGUERS
LA LOLA
2 Choice protein, bacon, cheddar cheese, slaw potatoes sticks, lettuce & house sauces
LA SIRILOSKA
2 Choice protein, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, slaw, potatoes sticks, lettuce& house sauces
CRAZY LOLA
3 protein option, bacon, cheddar cheese, cebu cheese, fried egg, slaw, potatoes sticks, lettuce & house sauces
FRIES
AREPAS
PATACON
HOT DOGS & HOAGIES
STREET HOT DOG
Hog dog with beef sausage, bacon, slaw, potatoes sticks, cheese & house sauces
CHEESY DOG
Hot dog with beef sausage, slaw, potatoes sticks, cheese, house sauces & cebu cheese
DOGGY & EGG
Hot dog with beef sausage, slaw, potatoes sticks, cheese, house sauces & boiled eggs
ORTEGA’S DOG
Hot dog with beef sausage, slaw, potatoes sticks, cheese, house sauces & 1 protein
MABELONSKI
10” toast hoagie, protein, house sauces & Parmesan cheese
CALIFORNIA
10” toast hoagie, protein, house sauces, melted with mozzarella cheese, bacon and sweet corn
SURF & TURF
10” toast hoagie, protein, shrimp, house sauces & and Parmesan.
EL QUESUO
10” toast hoagie, protein, house sauces, melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese, cebu cheese & Fried Cheese
CACHAPAS
DRINKS
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
We are a Latin Street Food truck, we bring you the fusion of the best flavors of Latin America in one place, don't wait any longer!!! And dare to try
3440 South Osprey Avenue, She’ll Gas Station , Sarasota, FL 34239