La Embajada 9486 SPRINGBORO PK

review star

No reviews yet

9486 SPRINGBORO PK

MIAMISBURG, OH 45342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Empanadas, mix and match
Fried Yuca (w/Golf sauce)
Patatas Bravas (Spicy Noisette potatoes)

Empanadas

3 Empanadas, mix and match

$12.99

12 Empanadas, mix and match

$51.96

Soups (include toast)

Cream of Celery Root

$6.69+

Cream of Corn

$6.69+

Italian wedding (Minestra Maritata)

$6.69+

Appetizers / sides

Fried Yuca (w/Golf sauce)

$5.29

Patatas Bravas (Spicy Noisette potatoes)

$6.49

Shrimp kebab (5 x 25 count shrimp with Moroccan spices)

$7.99

Regular French Fries

$5.29

French Fries w/Provencal sauce

$5.49

Beverages

Pepsi-Cola

$2.99

Pepsi Diet

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dole Orange Juice x 15.2 floz bottle

$3.69

Dole Apple Juice x 15.2 floz bottle (Copy)

$3.69

Aquafina Purified Water x 20 floz bottle

$2.29

Heineken 0.0 x 12 floz can

$3.50

Busch NA x 12 floz can

$3.50

Budweiser Zero x 12 floz can

$3.50

Coors Edge x 12 floz can

$3.50

Labatt Blue NA x 12 floz bottle

$3.50

Brooklyn Special Effects x 12 floz can

$3.75

Guinnes Zero x 12 floz can

$5.50

Non-alcoholic sangria

$7.99+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Artisan Argentinian Cuisine

9486 SPRINGBORO PK, MIAMISBURG, OH 45342

